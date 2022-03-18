Friday, March 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 18, 2022
Play

Advocates want Breonna Taylor's incarcerated father released; studies link wireless radiation to fertility problems; and a shelter for sex-trafficked children reopens after being cleared of abuse charges.

2022Talks - March 18, 2022
Play

Lawmakers suspend normal trade relations with Russia; State Dept. says U.S. will document evidence of Russian war crimes; and Ukraine's president criticizes Germany for its hesitancy on sanctions.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
Play

ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Child Sex-Trafficking Numbers Rise in Texas

Play

Friday, March 18, 2022   

Texas Rangers investigating reports of child sex trafficking at a shelter in Bastrop reported they did not find enough evidence to support the charges.

The Refuge, a nonprofit shelter, was created to help girls, ages 11 to 17, who had been victims of sex trafficking. But after allegations some shelter employees could be trafficking the girls, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered an investigation last week.

Missy Davidson, forensic interviewer and counselor for the Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center, explained such crimes are often well hidden, in part because the children involved do not self-identify as victims.

"Generally, we consider these type of victims as what we call 'compliant' victims," Davidson noted. "They're not going to tell what's happening. Either they're too scared or they're too caught up in it, and it's become their way of life. So, sometimes they don't even recognize it as something bad. It's how they are making money, it's how they are living."

According to Davidson, young people who have been trafficked are sometimes viewed with suspicion in the legal system, as they may have had drug problems or troubled home lives leading to other brushes with the law. The Texas Rangers found some evidence of nude photos being taken, but the employee involved was fired. Shelter managers said they are "deeply relieved" about the findings.

However, in Texas alone, an estimated 79,000 young people are sex-trafficking victims, a problem costing the state $6.5 billion dollars a year, caring for survivors.

Davidson pointed out officials are well aware of the trend, and acknowledged problems include building trust with teens to come forward, and helping them kick their drug addiction.

"They've learned very quickly, we don't trust law enforcement, we don't trust maybe Child Protective Services, and you know, our investigators," Davidson outlined. "They don't trust that kind of system."

She added many times, a young person faces threats of harm or even death by their pimp or traffickers if they report what is happening.

Davidson explained when taken off the street, the young person begins a multisession interview and therapy, and they are intentionally placed far from where the abuse happened. She emphasized when first rescued, they often have no money or identification, and look malnourished.

"And confused, disoriented," Davidson observed. "They may not have eye contact, are fearful of authority. Sometimes they may have luggage with them."

If you believe you are a victim of sex trafficking or know someone who is and needs immediate help, you can call 888-373-7888, and the National Human Trafficking Resource Center will find local assistance.


get more stories like this via email
A bill before Gov. Ron DeSantis directs the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) to change net-metering requirements to have customers pay the full cost of electric service instead of that cost being "subsidized" by non-net-metering customers. (torstensimon/Pixabay)

Social Issues

DeSantis Urged to Save Sunshine State's Solar Industry with a Veto

The future of the Sunshine State's solar industry now depends on Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto pen. Solar-power advocates want the governor to veto a bill …

Health and Wellness

Advocates: NY 'Fair Pay for Home Care' a Win for Workers

The New York Senate and Assembly budget proposals each include funding the Fair Pay for Home Care Act, which advocates say is crucial to address a …

Environment

Bill to Expand Private Leasing of WV State Parks Heads to Governor's Desk

Gov. Jim Justice is expected to sign legislation to allow private leasing of the state's public parks and forests, but critics worry there are not …

Breonna Taylor was one of Everette Taylor's six children. He's currently incarcerated in a Michigan prison. (De'Andrea Taylor and Ateonia Taylor)

Social Issues

Call to Release Breonna Taylor's Father from Michigan Prison

By Josh Puckett for Yes! Media.Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Michigan News Connection reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Social Issues

MT Restorative-Justice Org Offers Another Path in Juvenile System

An organization in Montana is providing an alternative model for juvenile justice. The Center for Restorative Youth Justice is based in the Flathead …

Seventy percent of Americans say the country is too polarized to solve major issues. (Andrey Popov/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Bill in Congress Seeks to Mend Social Fabric of U.S.

A measure in Congress aims to help heal the divides in the United States' civil society. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., of Gig Harbor, has introduced …

Social Issues

Sending Out Resumes? MN Officials Suggest Weatherization Jobs

Wind and solar often get attention for job growth in clean energy, and in Minnesota, those who specialize in home weatherization say demand for this …

Health and Wellness

Overcoming Social, Structural Barriers to Health Care in ND

National rankings found North Dakota's health care system does well in terms of overall performance, but access and affordability are problem areas…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021