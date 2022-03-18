'No Child Grieves Alone': MD Conference Highlights Bereavement Support

The last two years have been devastating for children during the pandemic, dealing with isolation along with losing loved ones. A conference held in Baltimore this week focused on bringing conversations around child bereavement closer to the communities it impacts.



The National Alliance for Children's Grief hosted its Baltimore regional conference at Roberta's House, a family grief support center.



Dr. Micki Burns, a licensed psychologist who focuses on childhood bereavement and chief clinical officer at Judi's House, another support center, said there has been a large increase in overdose deaths and homicides from gun violence since 2020, on top of people losing family to COVID-19.



"These types of death losses are really concentrated in some of these urban areas or areas that have more families of color who are having to contend with the ongoing systemic racism, all of those other obstacles that our society has created for them," Burns outlined.



One in 12 children in Maryland will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, according to the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model.



Dr. Tashel Bordere, human development and family science professor at the University of Missouri, who attended the conference, said funding to support services and training for people working with bereaved children is critical.



"Services that don't just focus on the individual needs of children but involve the family, that involve the teachers," Bordere suggested. "So that children are able to experience continuity of care, and they're hearing similar language within their educational settings and within their homes."



Next month, Roberta's House will also host Camp Erin Baltimore, a grief camp for children ages six through 17 who have lost a loved one. The two-day camp during spring break includes counseling, education and emotional support, along with camp activities such as games, and arts and crafts.



References: Conferences Nat'l Alliance for Children's Grief 2022

Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model Judi's House 2022

Camp Erin Roberta's House 2022



get more stories like this via email



A change to Medicaid enrollment in the coming months could put health coverage for millions of children across the U.S., and thousands in Idaho, at risk.



When the federal government officially ends the COVID-19 public health emergency, it will also end the requirement for states to provide continuous Medicaid coverage.



Hillarie Hagen, health policy associate at Idaho Voices for Children, talked about what it will mean in the Gem State.



"Families will need to complete renewal paperwork for their children to remain on Medicaid," Hagen explained. "And if the state's renewal process is unable to handle the influx of renewals, or if parents can't be reached to complete paperwork within a short timeline, tens of thousands of Idaho kids are at risk of losing their health coverage."



More Idaho children got health coverage through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program during the pandemic. According to a Georgetown University report, an additional 24,000 kids in the state gained coverage through the programs between February 2020 and June 2021. It said most received coverage through Medicaid.



Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families and Research, predicted the loss of extra federal funds to secure continuous Medicaid coverage will create enormous pressure on states and there will likely be a record number of procedural denials.



"For all of these reasons, we estimate today that 6.7 million children are at extremely high risk of becoming uninsured during this process," Alker reported. "As big as this number is, we actually believe this is a conservative estimate."



Hagen noted there are a few ways Idaho can prepare for the change, which is expected to happen in July.



"Idaho officials can extend timelines for Medicaid renewals and allow families more time to respond to alerts and submit needed paperwork," Hagen suggested. "The state can also invest in robust outreach and strong consumer support in preparation."



Hagen added the state also could routinely track and release renewal data so it can intervene quickly if children begin to lose coverage at high rates.



Disclosure: The Georgetown University Center for Children and Families contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Medicaid report Center for Children and Families 02/17/2022



get more stories like this via email

