PNS Daily Newscast - March 18, 2022
Advocates want Breonna Taylor's incarcerated father released; studies link wireless radiation to fertility problems; and a shelter for sex-trafficked children reopens after being cleared of abuse charges.

2022Talks - March 18, 2022
Lawmakers suspend normal trade relations with Russia; State Dept. says U.S. will document evidence of Russian war crimes; and Ukraine's president criticizes Germany for its hesitancy on sanctions.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Tens of Thousands of ID Kids' Health Coverage in Peril

Friday, March 18, 2022   

A change to Medicaid enrollment in the coming months could put health coverage for millions of children across the U.S., and thousands in Idaho, at risk.

When the federal government officially ends the COVID-19 public health emergency, it will also end the requirement for states to provide continuous Medicaid coverage.

Hillarie Hagen, health policy associate at Idaho Voices for Children, talked about what it will mean in the Gem State.

"Families will need to complete renewal paperwork for their children to remain on Medicaid," Hagen explained. "And if the state's renewal process is unable to handle the influx of renewals, or if parents can't be reached to complete paperwork within a short timeline, tens of thousands of Idaho kids are at risk of losing their health coverage."

More Idaho children got health coverage through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program during the pandemic. According to a Georgetown University report, an additional 24,000 kids in the state gained coverage through the programs between February 2020 and June 2021. It said most received coverage through Medicaid.

Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families and Research, predicted the loss of extra federal funds to secure continuous Medicaid coverage will create enormous pressure on states and there will likely be a record number of procedural denials.

"For all of these reasons, we estimate today that 6.7 million children are at extremely high risk of becoming uninsured during this process," Alker reported. "As big as this number is, we actually believe this is a conservative estimate."

Hagen noted there are a few ways Idaho can prepare for the change, which is expected to happen in July.

"Idaho officials can extend timelines for Medicaid renewals and allow families more time to respond to alerts and submit needed paperwork," Hagen suggested. "The state can also invest in robust outreach and strong consumer support in preparation."

Hagen added the state also could routinely track and release renewal data so it can intervene quickly if children begin to lose coverage at high rates.

Disclosure: The Georgetown University Center for Children and Families contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


A bill before Gov. Ron DeSantis directs the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) to change net-metering requirements to have customers pay the full cost of electric service instead of that cost being "subsidized" by non-net-metering customers. (torstensimon/Pixabay)

Social Issues

DeSantis Urged to Save Sunshine State's Solar Industry with a Veto

The future of the Sunshine State's solar industry now depends on Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto pen. Solar-power advocates want the governor to veto a bill …

Health and Wellness

Advocates: NY 'Fair Pay for Home Care' a Win for Workers

The New York Senate and Assembly budget proposals each include funding the Fair Pay for Home Care Act, which advocates say is crucial to address a …

Environment

Bill to Expand Private Leasing of WV State Parks Heads to Governor's Desk

Gov. Jim Justice is expected to sign legislation to allow private leasing of the state's public parks and forests, but critics worry there are not …

Breonna Taylor was one of Everette Taylor's six children. He's currently incarcerated in a Michigan prison. (De'Andrea Taylor and Ateonia Taylor)

Social Issues

Call to Release Breonna Taylor's Father from Michigan Prison

By Josh Puckett for Yes! Media.Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Michigan News Connection reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Social Issues

MT Restorative-Justice Org Offers Another Path in Juvenile System

An organization in Montana is providing an alternative model for juvenile justice. The Center for Restorative Youth Justice is based in the Flathead …

Seventy percent of Americans say the country is too polarized to solve major issues. (Andrey Popov/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Bill in Congress Seeks to Mend Social Fabric of U.S.

A measure in Congress aims to help heal the divides in the United States' civil society. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., of Gig Harbor, has introduced …

Social Issues

Sending Out Resumes? MN Officials Suggest Weatherization Jobs

Wind and solar often get attention for job growth in clean energy, and in Minnesota, those who specialize in home weatherization say demand for this …

Health and Wellness

Overcoming Social, Structural Barriers to Health Care in ND

National rankings found North Dakota's health care system does well in terms of overall performance, but access and affordability are problem areas…

 

