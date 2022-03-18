Friday, March 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 18, 2022
Play

Advocates want Breonna Taylor's incarcerated father released; studies link wireless radiation to fertility problems; and a shelter for sex-trafficked children reopens after being cleared of abuse charges.

2022Talks - March 18, 2022
Play

Lawmakers suspend normal trade relations with Russia; State Dept. says U.S. will document evidence of Russian war crimes; and Ukraine's president criticizes Germany for its hesitancy on sanctions.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
Play

ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Bill to Expand Private Leasing of WV State Parks Heads to Governor's Desk

Play

Friday, March 18, 2022   

Gov. Jim Justice is expected to sign legislation to allow private leasing of the state's public parks and forests, but critics worry there are not enough safeguards to protect West Virginia's public lands.

Ken Caplinger, former superintendent of West Virginia State Parks, explained the current law does not require upfront environmental assessments for development. He said he understands the need for some types of development, but is worried natural habitat and waterways could be compromised.

"There's nothing wrong with selected, appropriate private development, you know, if it's done with proper environmental planning," Caplinger acknowledged. "It would be nice if parks would update their master plans."

Currently, private leasing is allowed on land in six state parks, but House Bill 4408 would include all 35 state parks and nine forests to be leased for development for up to 50 years.

Supporters, including the state's Tourism Department, argued now is the time to capitalize on the influx of tourists into the Mountain State.

Caplinger also pointed out the law could pave the way for casinos, amusement parks and other large-scale development projects, which could undermine the scenic beauty, wooded trails and wildlife viewing making the state a popular outdoor recreation destination.

"Just look across the border from West Virginia, along I-58 up in Maryland state parks at Rocky Gap," Caplinger noted. "There's a casino there. I suspect Maryland State Parks wishes that they had never done that."

According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Park Service, access to public lands boosts physical activity, improves mental health and reduces stress. Parks can also help protect property loss by discouraging development in areas prone to floods, mudslides, wildfires and other natural disasters.


get more stories like this via email
A bill before Gov. Ron DeSantis directs the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) to change net-metering requirements to have customers pay the full cost of electric service instead of that cost being "subsidized" by non-net-metering customers. (torstensimon/Pixabay)

Social Issues

DeSantis Urged to Save Sunshine State's Solar Industry with a Veto

The future of the Sunshine State's solar industry now depends on Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto pen. Solar-power advocates want the governor to veto a bill …

Health and Wellness

Advocates: NY 'Fair Pay for Home Care' a Win for Workers

The New York Senate and Assembly budget proposals each include funding the Fair Pay for Home Care Act, which advocates say is crucial to address a …

Social Issues

Child Sex-Trafficking Numbers Rise in Texas

Texas Rangers investigating reports of child sex trafficking at a shelter in Bastrop reported they did not find enough evidence to support the charges…

Nearly 200,000 Idaho kids were covered through Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program in June 2021. (nyul/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Tens of Thousands of ID Kids' Health Coverage in Peril

A change to Medicaid enrollment in the coming months could put health coverage for millions of children across the U.S., and thousands in Idaho…

Social Issues

Virginia Bill Proposes Public Health Approach to Juvenile Justice

The Virginia General Assembly has given bipartisan approval to a measure one advocate believes could lead to significant changes to the Commonwealth's…

Breonna Taylor was one of Everette Taylor's six children. He's currently incarcerated in a Michigan prison. (De'Andrea Taylor and Ateonia Taylor)

Social Issues

Call to Release Breonna Taylor's Father from Michigan Prison

By Josh Puckett for Yes! Media.Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Michigan News Connection reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Social Issues

'No Child Grieves Alone': MD Conference Highlights Bereavement Support

The last two years have been devastating for children during the pandemic, dealing with isolation along with losing loved ones. A conference held in …

Social Issues

MT Restorative-Justice Org Offers Another Path in Juvenile System

An organization in Montana is providing an alternative model for juvenile justice. The Center for Restorative Youth Justice is based in the Flathead …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021