Advocates: NY 'Fair Pay for Home Care' a Win for Workers

The New York Senate and Assembly budget proposals each include funding the Fair Pay for Home Care Act, which advocates say is crucial to address a shortage of home health care workers.
The bill would raise the minimum wage for home-care workers as high as $22.50 an hour for certain regions of the state.
Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, the bill's sponsor, said Medicaid reimbursement rates for home-care workers have been stagnant for years, leaving some with pay as low as $13.50 an hour. May argued higher pay will help keep people in the field, and also recognize them for the challenges they've faced during the pandemic.
"Home-care workers were kind of invisible in that whole process, and didn't get the acclaim and public support that other professions got," May pointed out. "We really want to make sure they understand we believe they deserve a living wage for doing what they do."
Opponents contended it is costly and does not address deeper problems in the state's home-care industry. Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget proposal does not include funding for the legislation. The budget will be negotiated by state Assembly and Senate leaders with Hochul, and must be finalized by April 1.
Allison Nickerson, executive director of the older adult advocacy group LiveOn NY, said as people age, they should have care options, which can be challenging when home health aides are not fairly compensated.
"We also need alternatives to nursing home care, because not everybody needs to be there, and home care is part of that continuum," Nickerson asserted. "It needs to be a system that's not exploiting people. That is what is happening. I mean that's what not paying people for the hours that they've worked - I mean, it all is an exploitative system."
Nickerson added nursing homes are a critical part of community care but may not be right for every older adult and also cost the state more money than home care. One report said 74% of New Yorkers who needed home health aides last year were unable to retain one.
National rankings found North Dakota's health care system does well in terms of overall performance, but access and affordability are problem areas, prompting more discussions about connecting more populations with quality care.
This past week, the North Dakota Voices Network hosted a forum on health equity issues.
Whitney Fear, a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner at Family HealthCare and member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, spoke about barriers facing Indigenous populations. She said Native Americans are underrepresented in the health care workforce. While it does not mean non-Indigenous staff cannot care for these patients, the gap still has an effect.
"There's a pretty significant amount of research that pointed to that if somebody on your team caring for you or directly caring for you, if they look like you, they share your belief system, your traditions, whatever, that you're more likely to experience positive health outcomes," Fear explained.
She also feels there are broader assumptions Indigenous populations get ample support through the Indian Health Service. Fear argued the federal agency is woefully underfunded and fails to reach Natives living in urban settings.
The Commonwealth Fund scorecard ranked North Dakota 13th in the nation for health-system performance, and noted access and affordability fall below the U.S. average.
Shannon Bacon, health equity manager for the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas, noted while primary care in a clinical setting is important, it only accounts for about 20% of health outcomes. She said social and economic factors carry more weight in this area.
"And so, if we don't kind of get to the root of what a patient's basic needs are, we're not going to be able to get very far in helping them with kind of basic chronic disease and health needs," Bacon contended.
She added community health centers, which operate in underserved areas, are becoming more proactive in screening patients for social determinants of health.
Policy-wise, her group suggested the federal government boost access to pharmacies, and state leaders consider for funding for community health centers. In 2020, the facilities served more than 30,000 patients in North Dakota. Roughly 30% were of a racial or ethnic minority.
Experts are calling on the FCC to consider recent studies linking fertility problems to radio-frequency radiation from cellphones and other wireless devices.
The Environmental Health Trust just placed five additional studies onto the FCC docket, which found wireless radio frequency (RF) radiation can impact the ovaries and reduce testosterone.
Dr. Devra Davis, president of the Trust, said RF radiation can lead to deformed sperm with swimming difficulties.
"There is a substantial body of evidence that provides compelling proof that current levels of cellphone radiation can damage the quantity and quality of human sperm," Davis contended.
The cellular industry countered its products are safe and meet all government standards.
Theodora Scarato, executive director of the Trust, noted last summer a judicial panel ordered the FCC to review its reasons for upholding RF radiation exposure standards developed more than 25 years ago.
"We're calling on the government to fully review the science in their upcoming review of the record," Scarato asserted. "Because no U.S. federal agency has reviewed all the science, especially the issues related to reproduction."
Scarato added there are ways to reduce your exposure to RF radiation.
"Keep the phone away from your body," Scarato urged. "Don't store it in your pocket when the antennas are on. Don't sleep with your cellphone. Don't rest the phone against your abdomen, especially if you're pregnant."
Additional studies have documented a rise in infertility in the U.S., with 19% of women 18 to 45 unable to conceive after one year of trying, and a documented decrease in the percentage of men with normal sperm count.
State lawmakers are considering a proposal that aims to ensure that Coloradans signing up for health care cost-sharing arrangements have basic protections.
Isabel Cruz - policy manager with the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative - said under current law, even though members pay hundreds of dollars each month into these programs, there is no guarantee that any of their medical expenses will be covered.
"And many do end up with no other option but to pay incredibly expensive bills entirely out of pocket, or take on crushing medical debt," said Cruz. "And this is even for services that these programs say that they will cover. There is no guarantee of payment at all."
House Bill 1269, introduced by Democrats, would require Health Care Sharing Arrangements to submit basic information about their operations to the Colorado Division of Insurance - including how much money they take in from members compared with how much they pay in claims.
Industry groups have argued that since HCSAs are not offering health insurance, they shouldn't be subject to oversight. A competing bill introduced by Republicans would require less robust reporting.
Cruz noted that HSCAs market themselves as more affordable alternatives to health insurance, and use strikingly similar language - offering gold, silver and bronze plans. She said regulators also need data to determine how HCSAs are impacting Colorado's health insurance marketplace.
"And provide some transparency," said Cruz. "And we want to make sure that the state regulators are able to get the information, to really understand what the impacts of these products are on everyday Coloradans."
Cruz said many Coloradans have reported that they believed they were purchasing health insurance or guaranteed coverage, only to have their claims denied.
After a health provider confirmed before surgery that the cost would be $5,000, one HCSA member got a bill for $70,000.
"We have also heard from people who were pushed into enrolling by brokers who undersold the risk of these arrangements, since they often get high commissions from selling them," said Cruz.
Disclosure: Colorado Consumer Health Initiative contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.