Friday, March 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 18, 2022
Advocates want Breonna Taylor's incarcerated father released; studies link wireless radiation to fertility problems; and a shelter for sex-trafficked children reopens after being cleared of abuse charges.

2022Talks - March 18, 2022
Lawmakers suspend normal trade relations with Russia; State Dept. says U.S. will document evidence of Russian war crimes; and Ukraine's president criticizes Germany for its hesitancy on sanctions.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Advocates: NY 'Fair Pay for Home Care' a Win for Workers

Friday, March 18, 2022   

The New York Senate and Assembly budget proposals each include funding the Fair Pay for Home Care Act, which advocates say is crucial to address a shortage of home health care workers.

The bill would raise the minimum wage for home-care workers as high as $22.50 an hour for certain regions of the state.

Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, the bill's sponsor, said Medicaid reimbursement rates for home-care workers have been stagnant for years, leaving some with pay as low as $13.50 an hour. May argued higher pay will help keep people in the field, and also recognize them for the challenges they've faced during the pandemic.

"Home-care workers were kind of invisible in that whole process, and didn't get the acclaim and public support that other professions got," May pointed out. "We really want to make sure they understand we believe they deserve a living wage for doing what they do."

Opponents contended it is costly and does not address deeper problems in the state's home-care industry. Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget proposal does not include funding for the legislation. The budget will be negotiated by state Assembly and Senate leaders with Hochul, and must be finalized by April 1.

Allison Nickerson, executive director of the older adult advocacy group LiveOn NY, said as people age, they should have care options, which can be challenging when home health aides are not fairly compensated.

"We also need alternatives to nursing home care, because not everybody needs to be there, and home care is part of that continuum," Nickerson asserted. "It needs to be a system that's not exploiting people. That is what is happening. I mean that's what not paying people for the hours that they've worked - I mean, it all is an exploitative system."

Nickerson added nursing homes are a critical part of community care but may not be right for every older adult and also cost the state more money than home care. One report said 74% of New Yorkers who needed home health aides last year were unable to retain one.


