Advocates: NY 'Fair Pay for Home Care' a Win for Workers

National rankings found North Dakota's health care system does well in terms of overall performance, but access and affordability are problem areas, prompting more discussions about connecting more populations with quality care.



This past week, the North Dakota Voices Network hosted a forum on health equity issues.



Whitney Fear, a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner at Family HealthCare and member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, spoke about barriers facing Indigenous populations. She said Native Americans are underrepresented in the health care workforce. While it does not mean non-Indigenous staff cannot care for these patients, the gap still has an effect.



"There's a pretty significant amount of research that pointed to that if somebody on your team caring for you or directly caring for you, if they look like you, they share your belief system, your traditions, whatever, that you're more likely to experience positive health outcomes," Fear explained.



She also feels there are broader assumptions Indigenous populations get ample support through the Indian Health Service. Fear argued the federal agency is woefully underfunded and fails to reach Natives living in urban settings.



The Commonwealth Fund scorecard ranked North Dakota 13th in the nation for health-system performance, and noted access and affordability fall below the U.S. average.



Shannon Bacon, health equity manager for the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas, noted while primary care in a clinical setting is important, it only accounts for about 20% of health outcomes. She said social and economic factors carry more weight in this area.



"And so, if we don't kind of get to the root of what a patient's basic needs are, we're not going to be able to get very far in helping them with kind of basic chronic disease and health needs," Bacon contended.



She added community health centers, which operate in underserved areas, are becoming more proactive in screening patients for social determinants of health.



Policy-wise, her group suggested the federal government boost access to pharmacies, and state leaders consider for funding for community health centers. In 2020, the facilities served more than 30,000 patients in North Dakota. Roughly 30% were of a racial or ethnic minority.



State lawmakers are considering a proposal that aims to ensure that Coloradans signing up for health care cost-sharing arrangements have basic protections.



Isabel Cruz - policy manager with the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative - said under current law, even though members pay hundreds of dollars each month into these programs, there is no guarantee that any of their medical expenses will be covered.



"And many do end up with no other option but to pay incredibly expensive bills entirely out of pocket, or take on crushing medical debt," said Cruz. "And this is even for services that these programs say that they will cover. There is no guarantee of payment at all."



House Bill 1269, introduced by Democrats, would require Health Care Sharing Arrangements to submit basic information about their operations to the Colorado Division of Insurance - including how much money they take in from members compared with how much they pay in claims.



Industry groups have argued that since HCSAs are not offering health insurance, they shouldn't be subject to oversight. A competing bill introduced by Republicans would require less robust reporting.



Cruz noted that HSCAs market themselves as more affordable alternatives to health insurance, and use strikingly similar language - offering gold, silver and bronze plans. She said regulators also need data to determine how HCSAs are impacting Colorado's health insurance marketplace.



"And provide some transparency," said Cruz. "And we want to make sure that the state regulators are able to get the information, to really understand what the impacts of these products are on everyday Coloradans."



Cruz said many Coloradans have reported that they believed they were purchasing health insurance or guaranteed coverage, only to have their claims denied.



After a health provider confirmed before surgery that the cost would be $5,000, one HCSA member got a bill for $70,000.



"We have also heard from people who were pushed into enrolling by brokers who undersold the risk of these arrangements, since they often get high commissions from selling them," said Cruz.







