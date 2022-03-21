Monday, March 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 22, 2022
Play

States take advantage of billions in federal infrastructure funds, postal workers welcome financial relief, the ACLU sues to abolish prison debt, and New Mexico decriminalizes Fentanyl test strips.

2022Talks - March 22, 2022
Play

Confirmation hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson, four Marines killed in an airplane crash in Norway are identified, and the White House warns private companies to brace for cyberattacks.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
Play

ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
Workers: Postal Service Reform Act First Step to Shore Up Agency

Play

Monday, March 21, 2022   

Congress has passed a bill to help shore up the U.S. Postal Service, and it's now on to President Joe Biden for a signature.

Amid mail slowdowns, the bill puts six-day-a-week delivery into law, and eliminates a burdensome budgeting requirement.

Since 2006, the USPS has had to pre-fund its retiree health benefits, while other federal agencies have "pay-as-you-go" systems. Officials say eliminating the pre-funding requirement would open up more than $5 billion per year.

John Flattery, president of the American Postal Workers Union Central Mass Area Local, said it's a great opportunity for the agency.

"We've been short staffed," said Flattery. "They haven't been trying to hire, fill a lot of positions because we were constantly defaulting on loans. So to have that requirement gone is huge."

The bill also requires Postal Service retirees to enroll in Medicare, instead of keeping the federal employee health benefit plan. Flattery said Congress should keep an eye on whether that change increases costs for agency employees entering retirement.

Flattery added that although this is a good first step, service standards need improvements - especially with mail slowdowns that have occurred during the pandemic, and as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has made changes.

"It disappointed me that we didn't improve the service standard," said Flattery. "Now they say, what used to be late is no longer late because we changed the definition of late. That's what frustrates employees. I've been here 35 years."

The bill would also allow the Postal Service to provide property and nonpostal services to other government agencies, or to partner with state, local or tribal governments to provide those services to the public - such as banking or selling hunting or fishing licenses or public transit passes.



Disclosure: American Postal Workers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


