MO Program Helps Adults Get Credentials in High-Need Industries

A workforce development program in Missouri is set to expire in August, but the state Senate passed a bill to make it permanent. The bill is now in the state House.



The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program provides full-tuition scholarships to adults 25 and older who want to get a short-term credential or a degree in an area designated as high need, such as allied health, computer science, business, accounting or education.



Zora Mulligan, commissioner of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, noted the number of applications have almost doubled in the last year.



"When we look at the kinds of things people are studying through Fast Track, there are things that really make sense if you think about the areas where there's a lot of openings in your community and where people have an opportunity to make a good living," Mulligan explained.



Grant recipients are required to graduate, stay in Missouri and find eligible employment within a year; otherwise the money defaults into a loan. They are also required to maintain employment in the state for at least three years.



Mulligan pointed out employers such as the Missouri Hospital Association, for instance, have been seeking job candidates from the Fast Track program even before COVID-19 because they had such acute workforce needs. She stressed the program benefits students and employers greatly, with little cost for the state.



"We're going to need a great pipeline of talent to continue to meet those needs," Mulligan emphasized. "So the program is very specifically tailored to meet very widely understood needs. And I think it's kind of a no-brainer when we talk about extending it."



Mulligan added the pandemic has only exacerbated the need for workers in the health care industry, and educators and school administrators have also been leaving the workforce.



Gov. Mike Parson has proposed increasing the minimum teacher salary from $25,000 a year to $38,000. While many school districts pay more, he hopes it will encourage potential teachers to join the public-school system.



References: Senate Bill 672 2022

Fast Track program Mo. Dept. of Higher Education and Workforce Development 2022



get more stories like this via email



One year ago, President Joe Biden signed into law the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and New York teachers' unions said the measure continues to benefit both educators and students in the state.



Kara McCormick-Lyons, president of the White Plains Teachers Association in Westchester, said the money her district received from the plan has allowed it to, among many other things, update school facilities and create new programs to help address student learning loss during the pandemic.



"The rescue plan has, in fact, rescued us," McCormick-Lyons asserted. "Because it really allowed us to get back into our classrooms safely, and really provided the funding for things we needed, like ventilation systems and air purifiers."



According to the U.S. Department of Education, New York received nearly $9 billion from the American Rescue Plan. The money was distributed based on the state's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plan. The New York State Education Department, which drafted the distribution plan, oversees roughly 2.5 million students enrolled in more than 4,400 public schools.



Samantha Rosado-Ciriello, president of the Yonkers Federation of Teachers, said the ARPA funding helped her district bolster and expand its community schools, which offer students mental health, dental and vision services and checkups. She added the funds also supported a union-led program to address long-standing support-staff shortages, which offers paths to paid internships for students.



"The American Rescue Plan enables us to have full-time support staff in every building," Rosado-Ciriello explained. "That offers the social-emotional supports that our students need."



The Learning Policy Institute reports ARPA provided more than $120 billion for K-12 schools across the country, the largest single investment in school funding in American history. According to the state, New York has the third-largest public education system in the nation.



References: House Resolution 1319 (2021) 03/11/2021

N.Y. funding U.S. Dept. of Education 08/05/2021

Distribution plan N.Y. State Dept. of Education 07/13/2021



get more stories like this via email

