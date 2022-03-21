WA Kelp Decline Bad News Culturally, Environmentally for Northwest

Kelp forests in Puget Sound play an integral role environmentally and culturally, but they're in steep decline.
There are more than 20 species of kelp in the region that are a vital source of food and habitat for marine animals. They also are important to indigenous people of the region.
Todd Woodard - natural resources director for the Samish Indian Nation - said tribal members have used kelp fronds as wraps to cook salmon, and kelp bulbs to carry oil for heat and light and as rattles for young children.
"It's a critical part of cultural identity to the Coast Salish people here," said Woodard. "It's a critical part of the sense of place that indigenous populations have, and indigenous people both on the first nations and the tribe side are working very hard to try and figure out what's happening and what can be done to mitigate for it."
Last summer, Puget Sound Restoration Fund brought together 200 people for an eight-day scientific exploration of kelp. It's part of an effort to implement the 2020 Puget Sound Kelp Conservation and Recovery Plan.
The team is releasing videos of its expedition to raise awareness about kelp's decline.
Betsy Peabody is executive director of the Puget Sound Restoration Fund. She said kelp is vital to the food web, which means they support iconic Northwest species such as salmon and orca.
Peabody noted that humans rely on Puget Sound's food web as well, and so the decline of kelp forests has a direct impact on people.
"We're just wanting to work with others to really connect those dots," said Peabody, "in the way that we need to in order to support the conservation and restoration at a scale that can help protect these essential, iconic marine systems."
Peabody said warming temperatures are putting pressure on kelp. But the species also plays an essential role capturing climate-warming sources of carbon.
"Underwater kelp forests provide some of the same CO2 sequestration that terrestrial forests provide," said Peabody.
Gov. Jim Justice is expected to sign legislation to allow private leasing of the state's public parks and forests, but critics worry there are not enough safeguards to protect West Virginia's public lands.
Ken Caplinger, former superintendent of West Virginia State Parks, explained the current law does not require upfront environmental assessments for development. He said he understands the need for some types of development, but is worried natural habitat and waterways could be compromised.
"There's nothing wrong with selected, appropriate private development, you know, if it's done with proper environmental planning," Caplinger acknowledged. "It would be nice if parks would update their master plans."
Currently, private leasing is allowed on land in six state parks, but House Bill 4408 would include all 35 state parks and nine forests to be leased for development for up to 50 years.
Supporters, including the state's Tourism Department, argued now is the time to capitalize on the influx of tourists into the Mountain State.
Caplinger also pointed out the law could pave the way for casinos, amusement parks and other large-scale development projects, which could undermine the scenic beauty, wooded trails and wildlife viewing making the state a popular outdoor recreation destination.
"Just look across the border from West Virginia, along I-58 up in Maryland state parks at Rocky Gap," Caplinger noted. "There's a casino there. I suspect Maryland State Parks wishes that they had never done that."
According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Park Service, access to public lands boosts physical activity, improves mental health and reduces stress. Parks can also help protect property loss by discouraging development in areas prone to floods, mudslides, wildfires and other natural disasters.
The Michigan Legislature approved a resolution this week backing energy independence, and asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to call off attempts to shut down the Line 5 dual pipelines.
With gas prices surging amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers who supported this resolution say domestic oil production should be a priority.
Sean McBrearty, campaign coordinator for the group Oil and Water Don't Mix, said conversations about energy independence and security should focus on building renewables faster, rather than relying on more fossil fuel.
"We have to realize that the sooner we can get away from oil, and natural gas and other fossil fuels, the sooner we can get away from dictators like Vladimir Putin being able to leverage things like that in this sort of a war that he's pursuing right now in Ukraine," McBrearty asserted.
The pipelines are operated by Enbridge Energy, a Canadian company pursuing building a tunnel around them, though environmental advocates and engineers have raised serious financial and safety concerns. Enbridge has said shutting down Line 5 would cause energy-market disruptions, though McBrearty pointed to multiple studies showing the pipelines could be closed without any price or supply disruption.
McBrearty noted the resolution is nonbinding and will have no impact on the future of Line 5. He thinks it is important for pipeline shutdown efforts to continue.
"There's plenty of capacity elsewhere in the system for the product that moves through Line 5," McBrearty contended. "And with the declining demand that we're going to be seeing in future years, there's no reason we should be looking at building an oil tunnel through the Great Lakes."
This week, Whitmer joined five other governors asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax with prices so high. Their request comes as the national average price of gas surpassed the previous record from the 2008 recession.
Illinois environmental advocates are pushing lawmakers in Springfield to recognize the importance of soil health.
The General Assembly is considering a resolution that would establish the second full week of March this year as Soil Health Week, and March 9 as Soil Health Day.
Liz Rupel - lead organizer with the Illinois Stewardship Alliance - said the event will feature a series of virtual talks and discussions with lawmakers, farmers and experts in the field of sustainable agriculture.
"So it's an educational opportunity," said Rupel, "for really anybody in the food system who wants to learn about ways that farmers are building soil health from all the way up in the city of Chicago down to southern Illinois."
According to a report from the state, Illinois invested nearly $7 million in soil nutrient loss research and education programs from 2019 to 2020.
The resolution passed out of the Senate's environment committee with a recommendation to adopt, although the full chamber still needs to approve the measure.
Rupel said the event also will be an opportunity for folks to learn more about the state's expansive Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy - which, in part, aims to keep nutrients from agricultural operations out of the state's waters.
The initiative seeks to reduce nitrogen in Illinois waters by 15% and phosphorus by 25% by 2025.
"This event and the resolution," said Rupel, "can be a vehicle to reach those who don't understand how healthy soil can benefit our food and our drinking water."
Per the strategy's biennial report, from 2019 to 2020, partners in the state's agriculture sector invested nearly $27 million implementing the nutrient loss-reduction strategy.
Folks can register for the virtual event online at the Illinois Stewardship Alliance's website.