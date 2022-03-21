Monday, March 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 22, 2022
States take advantage of billions in federal infrastructure funds, postal workers welcome financial relief, the ACLU sues to abolish prison debt, and New Mexico decriminalizes Fentanyl test strips.

2022Talks - March 22, 2022
Confirmation hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson, four Marines killed in an airplane crash in Norway are identified, and the White House warns private companies to brace for cyberattacks.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

WA Kelp Decline Bad News Culturally, Environmentally for Northwest

Monday, March 21, 2022   

Kelp forests in Puget Sound play an integral role environmentally and culturally, but they're in steep decline.

There are more than 20 species of kelp in the region that are a vital source of food and habitat for marine animals. They also are important to indigenous people of the region.

Todd Woodard - natural resources director for the Samish Indian Nation - said tribal members have used kelp fronds as wraps to cook salmon, and kelp bulbs to carry oil for heat and light and as rattles for young children.

"It's a critical part of cultural identity to the Coast Salish people here," said Woodard. "It's a critical part of the sense of place that indigenous populations have, and indigenous people both on the first nations and the tribe side are working very hard to try and figure out what's happening and what can be done to mitigate for it."

Last summer, Puget Sound Restoration Fund brought together 200 people for an eight-day scientific exploration of kelp. It's part of an effort to implement the 2020 Puget Sound Kelp Conservation and Recovery Plan.

The team is releasing videos of its expedition to raise awareness about kelp's decline.

Betsy Peabody is executive director of the Puget Sound Restoration Fund. She said kelp is vital to the food web, which means they support iconic Northwest species such as salmon and orca.

Peabody noted that humans rely on Puget Sound's food web as well, and so the decline of kelp forests has a direct impact on people.

"We're just wanting to work with others to really connect those dots," said Peabody, "in the way that we need to in order to support the conservation and restoration at a scale that can help protect these essential, iconic marine systems."

Peabody said warming temperatures are putting pressure on kelp. But the species also plays an essential role capturing climate-warming sources of carbon.

"Underwater kelp forests provide some of the same CO2 sequestration that terrestrial forests provide," said Peabody.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.




Kentucky advocacy groups have launched "Nix the Next," a campaign that aims to curb the vaping crisis among youths in the Commonwealth. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

FDA to Regulate Synthetic Nicotine as Vaping Among KY Teens Climbs

Last week President Joe Biden signed legislation that allows the Food and Drug Administration to regulate synthetic nicotine, used in vape products …

Social Issues

Nebraska Lawmakers Urged to Support Family Caregivers

The strain of unpaid family care-giving is pressing down hard on many Nebraska residents, according to new AARP research. Nearly half of people …

Environment

Report: Arkansas Farms Have Opportunity to Grow in Green Economy

By Laura Aka Broadcast version by Emily Scott Reporting for the WorkingNation- Arkansas News Service Collaboration Chris Isbell of Isbell Farms is a…

Eliminating a burdensome retirement benefit pre-funding requirement could save the U.S. Postal Service $5.65 billion per year. (Sundry Photography/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Workers: Postal Service Reform Act First Step to Shore Up Agency

Congress has passed a bill to help shore up the U.S. Postal Service, and it's now on to President Joe Biden for a signature. Amid mail slowdowns…

Environment

Some Coloradans Want Increase in Clean-Energy Production, Not Drilling

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine upended global energy markets, the oil and gas industry is doubling down on calls for the Biden administration …

There were about 4.6 million job openings nationwide at the end of 2021. (wachiwit/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Worker Shortage Hits MT Nonprofit World Hard

The country has a worker shortage - and it's leading to hard times for nonprofits. Liz Moore is the executive director of the Montana Nonprofit …

Environment

Clean-Energy Advocates: Fossil-Fuel Reliance Fuels Soaring Gas Prices

As Pennsylvania residents are feeling pain at the pump amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis, clean-energy advocates say it is a prime example of why the …

Social Issues

WA Law Means Workers Are 'Silenced No More'

A new law in Washington state bans employers from silencing employees about illegal acts in the workplace. The Silenced No More Act - which passed …

 

