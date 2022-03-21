Worker Shortage Hits MT Nonprofit World Hard

Wind and solar often get attention for job growth in clean energy, and in Minnesota, those who specialize in home weatherization say demand for this type of work shouldn't be overlooked.



The new federal infrastructure law includes $3.5 billion for weatherization programs, which help low-income households with projects such as furnace repairs and insulation.



The influx of money means crews can help more individuals reduce their energy cost burden and make their homes healthier.



Briana Baker, weatherization auditor for the Minnesota Valley Action Council in Mankato, said to meet community needs, agencies will have to intensify hiring efforts.



"A lot of our staff, especially our really experienced staff, are aging and will be thinking about retirement soon," Baker pointed out. "So, even before there's been this sort of change in the job market, we've already been knowing that this is something that's going to be a challenge for us."



A new report from a state working group cited workforce development as the biggest obstacle in scaling up weatherization programs. A legislative proposal calls for more training resources to create a robust pipeline of workers.



The state Commerce Department noted these are often full-time jobs with competitive wages, while adding the projects spur local economic activity among electricians and plumbers. Baker noted any certification needs should not deter people from considering a job in weatherization.



"There's a variety of jobs," Baker explained. "You don't have to be a tradesperson. You don't have to know a lot about how to use tools or how buildings are put together."



She stressed a number of agencies already emphasize training to ease into these careers. Other duties include inspections and billing management. The industry also touted the mission of helping marginalized families overcome quality-of-life issues.



Carmen Carruthers, outreach director for the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, said program stability is crucial amid a storm of volatility in energy prices and the emergence of working from home.



"During these pandemic years, people are at home more," Carruthers observed. "When you're at home more, you have to use more energy and people are more apt to notice if their home isn't comfortable."



Meanwhile, the state said there is still plenty of aid available for energy assistance and weatherization. The application deadline for the current cycle is May 31.



References: House Resolution 3684 (2021) 11/15/2021

Weatherization report Minn. Dept. of Commerce 02/16/2022

House File 3905 2022

Weatherization assistance Minn. Dept. of Commerce 2022



get more stories like this via email



The Minnesota Senate has voted to extend the state's reinsurance initiative, designed to keep health premium costs lower, but backers of a separate plan to expand eligibility for a key assistance program said it would help small businesses including farmers afford coverage.



Under a House bill, MinnesotaCare, which helps cover medical expenses for low-income residents, would open up to others.



Those who make too much to qualify for insurance subsidies, but also have trouble accessing employer-sponsored coverage, could buy lower premiums through MinnesotaCare.



Steven Read, co-owner of Shepard's Way Farms near Nerstrand, said affordability issues do not just hurt producers, but their communities as well.



"That's a loss of creativity, a loss of business, a loss of economic power that these small towns are suffering from, and farmers are faced with those same realities," Read explained.



Supporters cited cost issues in premiums sold through MNSure, Minnesota's marketplace under the Affordable Care Act. The expansion has cleared some committees in the DFL-led House.



Senate Republican say reinsurance, which offers payments to insurers who cover high-cost patients, is a better way to prevent premiums from going up. Roughly 4.5% of Minnesotans are uninsured.



Rep. Jennifer Schultz, DFL-Duluth, a sponsor of the MinnesotaCare plan, argued reinsurance was meant to be a temporary approach to reforming insurance costs. She said the House proposal should not be viewed as "government takeover" of health care in the state.



"It is a private-public partnership, meaning that we provide public subsidies," Schultz pointed out. "But the health care is privately provided by health care providers across the state, which we have very strong networks of health care providers in the MinnesotaCare product line."



The buy-in option idea for MinnesotaCare has been debated in past legislative sessions.



Meanwhile, Read contended the plan could pave the way for small farm owners to reinvest in their operations, noting they can see setbacks when a partner has to take a separate job, so a family can get coverage.



"That's a reality that lots of farm families have to face every day is, 'Well, someone has to get health insurance,' " Read observed. "So, we're going to lose the contribution that person can make to the farming operation."



Another provision would offer eligibility to undocumented individuals. House Republicans argued government money should not be used for that purpose, but Schultz countered they pay taxes and deserve access to MinnesotaCare.



Disclosure: Minnesota Farmers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Health Issues, and Rural/Farming Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: House File 11 2022



get more stories like this via email

