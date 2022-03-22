MI Workers: USPS Reform Bill Would Create Opportunity for Postal Banking

Congress has passed a bill to help shore up the U.S. Postal Service, and it's now on to President Joe Biden for a signature.
get more stories like this via email
The bill puts six-day-a-week delivery into law and eliminates a burdensome budgeting requirement. Since 2006, the USPS has had to pre-fund its retiree health benefits, while other federal agencies have "pay-as-you-go" systems. Officials say eliminating the prefunding requirement would open up more than $5 billion per year.
Roscoe Woods, legislative director for the Michigan Postal Workers Union and president of the American Postal Workers Union Area Local 480-481, said the money will bring major opportunities to the agency.
"It basically rigged us to just fail every year, and to see that prefunding eliminated, and that debt waived is an amazing day for the Postal Service, to no longer have that hanging over our heads," Woods asserted.
The bill also requires Postal Service retirees to enroll in Medicare, instead of keeping the federal employee health benefit plan. Woods urged Congress to ensure the change does not increase the cost burden for agency employees entering retirement.
Woods pointed out the bill allows the Postal Service to partner with state, local or tribal governments to provide property and nonpostal services to the public such as banking, or selling hunting or fishing licenses or public transit passes.
He said postal banking in particular would be a major boost for rural America; he noted some small towns do not have any banks or credit unions.
"I've always been really, really offended by those check-cashing places, and what they charge and taking advantage of poor people," Woods remarked. "And the idea that regardless of your status, you might be able to do some simple banking out of a post office, I just think that's an incredibly great thing. "
Woods added moving forward, he hopes there will be support in Congress for reversing some of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's changes opponents said have degraded the agency's service standards. For instance, he emphasized first-class mail used to be delivered within three days, but now the standard is five days.
"We are one of the oldest agencies in the government. And we were able to meet those standards when we were barely automated," Woods stressed. "And now, given the level of automation, there's nothing we can't achieve if some of those in leadership would just get out of our way and let us do it."
Congress has passed a bill to help shore up the U.S. Postal Service, and it's now on to President Joe Biden for a signature.
Amid mail slowdowns, the bill puts six-day-a-week delivery into law, and eliminates a burdensome budgeting requirement.
Since 2006, the USPS has had to pre-fund its retiree health benefits, while other federal agencies have "pay-as-you-go" systems. Officials say eliminating the pre-funding requirement would open up more than $5 billion per year.
John Flattery, president of the American Postal Workers Union Central Mass Area Local, said it's a great opportunity for the agency.
"We've been short staffed," said Flattery. "They haven't been trying to hire, fill a lot of positions because we were constantly defaulting on loans. So to have that requirement gone is huge."
The bill also requires Postal Service retirees to enroll in Medicare, instead of keeping the federal employee health benefit plan. Flattery said Congress should keep an eye on whether that change increases costs for agency employees entering retirement.
Flattery added that although this is a good first step, service standards need improvements - especially with mail slowdowns that have occurred during the pandemic, and as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has made changes.
"It disappointed me that we didn't improve the service standard," said Flattery. "Now they say, what used to be late is no longer late because we changed the definition of late. That's what frustrates employees. I've been here 35 years."
The bill would also allow the Postal Service to provide property and nonpostal services to other government agencies, or to partner with state, local or tribal governments to provide those services to the public - such as banking or selling hunting or fishing licenses or public transit passes.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Postal Workers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Lawmakers have wrapped up their short session in Olympia - another virtual affair due to the pandemic.
get more stories like this via email
The majority Democrats moved quickly to pass a slate of their priorities this year, including a 16 year, $17 billion transportation package.
Supporters touted it as the greenest transportation package in state history for its funding to bolster pedestrian, bike and rail projects. Senate Majority leader Sen. Andy Billig - D-Spokane - said it also will help the state's economy.
"The transportation package is an economic development driver," said Billig. "It creates construction jobs now and it builds the foundation of our economy for the future."
Republicans decried the package, saying they were largely left out of what is typically a bipartisan process.
Democrats also said the Legislature addressed health-care issues with measures reducing prescription drug prices and cracking down on surprise medical billing.
On the budget side, housing was another focus with an $800 million investment. Billig said affordable housing is an issue nationwide and that people who are homeless in Washington need the state's help.
"There's a big focus on rapid rehousing and transitional housing," said Billig. "And these housing units are particularly helpful because they come with the wraparound services that are needed to help people get their life back on track."
Republicans criticized their Democratic colleagues for not using the state's increased revenue to cut taxes across the board, arguing this would better serve middle-income Washingtonians.
Washington lawmakers made some changes to last year's police reform measures after feedback from law enforcement that the laws were too restraining.
As the session ticked down, lawmakers also passed a measure banning gun magazines that hold more than ten rounds. Billig said he believes the bill protects people while also supporting Second Amendment rights.
"We're getting the balance better with bills like the high-capacity magazine restriction that passed this year," said Billig, "as well as the ban on the untraceable guns and restrictions from bringing guns into places where they really shouldn't be, like school board meetings."
Lawmakers now head for the campaign trail in the lead-up to the 2022 elections.
Workers at a medium-security facility for youths in Washington state are calling on the governor to keep their doors open after their facility was defunded in the Legislature's budget.
The Naselle Youth Camp in southwest Washington is a rehabilitation institution providing education and treatment services to young men. The budget could close it by July 2023.
Paige Coleman is juvenile rehabilitation coordinator for vocational programming at the facility and a member of the Washington Federation of State Employees. She said closing the program raises questions for the young people it serves.
"The concern for many of the staff, the youth and their families is," said Coleman, "what will replace this gap in this continuum of care, and will our youth fall through the cracks?"
Coleman and other staff at Naselle Youth Camp, as well as lawmakers in southwest Washington, want Gov. Jay Inslee to use a section veto to take the closure out of the budget.
If it closes, the property will be handed over to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to develop an outdoor school.
The camp provides a variety of opportunities for young people to explore careers. There's also a greenhouse and fish hatchery on campus.
One of the biggest programs is a partnership with DNR during wildfire season. Shamron Wulf is a juvenile rehabilitation specialist at the camp and also a member of the Washington Federation of State Employees.
He said in one case a person from a DNR firefighting crew was so impressed with one young man's growth through his anger issues that he set him up for a job.
"He was able to give him such a glowing recommendation," said Wulf, "that he was working on the fire crews for that summer and continued to work for DNR."
Coleman said there are many programs under development at Naselle and so the staff was shocked to learn the camp is slated to close.
"Because this is not a budget year where we are in the red," said Coleman. "We actually are in more of the supplemental situation where there's funds that are actually being adopted in the budget to be spent."
Lawmakers added about $5 billion to the biennial budget approved last year.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Washington Federation of State Employees - AFSCME Council 28 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.