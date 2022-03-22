IA Navigates Foster-Care Challenges

Iowa's child welfare system is feeling the weight of the pandemic, with some counties in urgent need of foster-care families. At the same time, those involved with referrals say the state remains focused on reducing the cycle of trauma for the children.



Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) said regions surrounding cities such as Council Bluffs and Sioux City have the biggest gaps in foster-care placement.



Danette Morgan, pre-service training coordinator for LSI, said last year, more than 520 western Iowa children needed a foster home. She noted the pandemic has created roadblocks in families taking on more referrals. Another dilemma is the closure of some emergency shelters, which added to the uncertainty.



"Every time we move, I think it raises the questions again of, 'How long am I going to be here? What's going to happen next?' " Morgan explained. "And I think it sets the child back, maybe, as far as healing and developmentally."



While Lutheran Services calls on more households to become foster-care families, it said Iowa recognizes the importance of kinship care. Through a federal law passed in 2018, states have financial flexibility to carry out services aiming to keep at-risk children with relatives.



And there are prevention efforts to avoid removing children from their homes. Iowa's kinship care program started last year.



Morgan pointed out the program is a big help because of the extra hoops relatives or trusted family friends have to go through to become foster parents to a loved one. They are given temporary financial support while navigating the process.



"It is a long process, and it does take time," Morgan observed. "If finances were a concern to the family going through this program, then it makes it a little bit easier for them, and at the same time [it] provides a home for the child."



Meanwhile, LSI noted of the 520 children needing placement last year, roughly half the cases involved siblings. Morgan added limited availability makes it hard to keep them connected, and her team is doing its best to find homes close together.



A change to Medicaid enrollment in the coming months could put health coverage for millions of children across the U.S., and thousands in Idaho, at risk.



When the federal government officially ends the COVID-19 public health emergency, it will also end the requirement for states to provide continuous Medicaid coverage.



Hillarie Hagen, health policy associate at Idaho Voices for Children, talked about what it will mean in the Gem State.



"Families will need to complete renewal paperwork for their children to remain on Medicaid," Hagen explained. "And if the state's renewal process is unable to handle the influx of renewals, or if parents can't be reached to complete paperwork within a short timeline, tens of thousands of Idaho kids are at risk of losing their health coverage."



More Idaho children got health coverage through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program during the pandemic. According to a Georgetown University report, an additional 24,000 kids in the state gained coverage through the programs between February 2020 and June 2021. It said most received coverage through Medicaid.



Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families and Research, predicted the loss of extra federal funds to secure continuous Medicaid coverage will create enormous pressure on states and there will likely be a record number of procedural denials.



"For all of these reasons, we estimate today that 6.7 million children are at extremely high risk of becoming uninsured during this process," Alker reported. "As big as this number is, we actually believe this is a conservative estimate."



Hagen noted there are a few ways Idaho can prepare for the change, which is expected to happen in July.



"Idaho officials can extend timelines for Medicaid renewals and allow families more time to respond to alerts and submit needed paperwork," Hagen suggested. "The state can also invest in robust outreach and strong consumer support in preparation."



Hagen added the state also could routinely track and release renewal data so it can intervene quickly if children begin to lose coverage at high rates.



