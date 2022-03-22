NM Joins Other States in Decriminalizing Fentanyl Testing Strips

Veterans advocacy groups say expanding access to advanced-practice nurse practitioners (APRNs) will help more vets access critical medical care.



Under current state law, APRNs must work under doctor supervision, have a collaborative practice agreement and meet once every six months with their supervising physician.



Rick Disney, strategic director of Concerned Veterans for America North Carolina, said lifting the rules would increase the numbers of APRNs practicing independently in rural regions, which would be a game changer for veterans living long travel distances from the state's four VA medical centers.



"This would help those rural veterans with the nurse practitioners being able to help those veterans access care," Disney asserted.



According to a report by the American Enterprise Institute, compared to medical doctors, nurse practitioners are more likely to practice in rural areas, where the need for primary care is greatest. And rural patients are five times more likely to live in a health care shortage area than those living in urban or suburban areas.



The American Medical Association and other physician groups maintain collaborative practice agreements are needed for patient safety.



Leigh Grant Mullen, a family nurse practitioner at Veterans Life Center in Durham, who volunteers at Veterans Life Center in Durham, said while she currently has a supervising physician who is passionate about providing medical care to under-resourced populations, she is uncertain what will happen when he retires.



"If I am not able to find a collaborating physician who will collaborate with me for no cost, it is possible that I will not be able to practice and serve these populations," Grant Mullen explained.



Dr. Ann King, assistant professor at East Carolina University College of Nursing, said in rural and underserved communities, patients repeatedly show up at hospital emergency rooms for minor issues that could easily have been taken care of in an outpatient setting.



"Which then further builds the financial deficits of facilities and systems," King pointed out. "Access to care is a huge barrier for many of our uninsured or underinsured residents in North Carolina."



A report by Duke University economists found allowing APRNs to practice more independently would increase local tax revenue, create more jobs and save the state between $433 million and $4.3 billion.



A coalition of 70 health and community groups called Care4All California released its

2022 package of 16 bills and budget requests on Monday, aiming to make health care more affordable and accessible.



The most well-known is Assembly Bill 4, which would extend Medi-Cal to all income-eligible adults regardless of immigration status.



Anthony Wright, executive director of the nonprofit Health Access, said taken together, the package would give health care to an additional 700,000 people and benefit millions more.



"The package would represent the biggest expansion of coverage since the Affordable Care Act and would be the most far-reaching in terms of providing cost relief to millions of Californians," Wright asserted.



Senate Bill 944 and Assembly Bill 1878 would eliminate deductibles on Silver plans on the Covered California exchange. Assembly Bill 1995 would eliminate premiums on Medi-Cal. And Senate Bill 644 would require the state to reach out to people who apply for unemployment assistance, to see if they need help finding health care coverage.



Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, is sponsoring Senate Bill 858, which would raise the fines for insurance companies that unlawfully deny or delay medically necessary services.



"And so we're increasing that $2,500-per-violation fine to $25,000 so that it actually means something," Wiener explained.



Asm. Blanca Rubio, D-San Gabriel Valley, is sponsoring Assembly Bill 2402, which would extend continuous coverage to children on Medi-Cal for the first five years of life.



"Right now, we have about 90,000 children ages 0 to 5 in Medi-Cal that have had a gap in coverage," Rubio pointed out.



Other bills in the package include Senate Bill 923, which requires health plans to list doctors providing gender-affirming care, and Assembly Bill 1130, which would create an office of health care affordability.



