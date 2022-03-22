Tuesday, March 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2022
Politics may distract from Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation hearings; states focus on solutions to high gas prices; and new efforts attempt to save Puget Sound's massive kelp forests.

2022Talks - March 23, 2022
Sen. Ted Cruz questions Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson on critical race theory; Pentagon creates an independent panel to review military suicides; and White House officials warn of possible COVID test shortage.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

NM Joins Other States in Decriminalizing Fentanyl Testing Strips

Tuesday, March 22, 2022   

For the past two decades, New Mexico has had one of the highest rates of overdose deaths in the nation, increasingly linked to fentanyl. But until now, fentanyl testing strips were banned.

Illegal drugs such as cocaine are often contaminated with fentanyl and unknowingly purchased by users, which can be deadly.

Shelley Mann-Lev, board president of the New Mexico Public Health Association, said passage of a decriminalization bill by lawmakers this year could help reduce the overdose crisis.

"New Mexico, along with so many other states, has seen a huge increase in overdose deaths related to fentanyl, and fentanyl test strips have been illegal; they've been considered drug paraphernalia," Mann-Lev explained.

The state was the first to decriminalize drug paraphernalia in 2019, but fentanyl test strips were not yet developed. Mann-Lev pointed out House Bill 52, approved by legislators and signed by the governor, decriminalizes the inexpensive test strips.

As in other states, fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death in New Mexicans ages 18 to 35.

Mann-Lev said passage of the measure also allows the state's Department of Health to distribute sterile supplies to reduce the spread of infectious disease and enables the department to act quickly to address other lethal additives in drugs.

"It allows the Department of Health not to have to wait to come a year or two years later to the Legislature," Mann-Lev stressed. "It actually gives the Department the regulatory power to adapt harm reduction to determine what kind of testing devices and supplies are necessary."

Nationwide, fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 45, ahead of suicide, COVID-19 and car accidents, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.


Since the law took effect in 1997, Connecticut has gone from charging people $31,755 a year for
their incarceration to $90,885, a roughly 280% increase. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

ACLU Class-Action Suit Challenges CT Prison Debt Law

The ACLU of Connecticut has sued the governor's and attorney general's offices, saying the state's prison debt law violates the excessive-fines …

Social Issues

Report: NY's Excluded Workers Fund a Model for Future, Other States

A new report makes the case for New York to continue its Excluded Workers Fund, which was started during the pandemic to provide payments to …

Environment

MN Lawmakers Urged to Maximize Infrastructure Dollars

Beyond roads and bridges, the new federal infrastructure law injects billions of dollars into projects designed to make states more climate resilient…

In recent years, Iowa has roughly 6,000 children receiving foster care on an annual basis. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA Navigates Foster-Care Challenges

Iowa's child welfare system is feeling the weight of the pandemic, with some counties in urgent need of foster-care families. At the same time…

Social Issues

WI Lawmakers Reintroduce 'Economic Justice Bill of Rights'

Wisconsin's legislative session has concluded, but Democrats still are pushing for a so-called "Economic Justice Bill of Rights." Among other things…

The Virginia Mercury reports the Mountain Valley Pipeline's current price tag stands at $6.2 billion, up from its initial cost estimate of $3.7 billion. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Advocate: Mountain Valley Pipeline Far From Complete

Construction on the 300-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline is more than 90% complete, according to the project's developers. But environmental advocates …

Social Issues

MI Workers: USPS Reform Bill Would Create Opportunity for Postal Banking

Congress has passed a bill to help shore up the U.S. Postal Service, and it's now on to President Joe Biden for a signature. The bill puts six-day-a-…

Social Issues

Hearing Today on Bill to Make Medi-Cal Accessible for More Low-income Adults

A hearing is set for today in Sacramento for a bill which would make Medi-Cal accessible to more people. Low-income older adults and people with …

 

