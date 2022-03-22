Tuesday, March 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2022
Play

Politics may distract from Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation hearings; states focus on solutions to high gas prices; and new efforts attempt to save Puget Sound's massive kelp forests.

2022Talks - March 23, 2022
Play

Sen. Ted Cruz questions Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson on critical race theory; Pentagon creates an independent panel to review military suicides; and White House officials warn of possible COVID test shortage.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
Play

ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Nurse Practitioners Boost Vets' Access to Care, Lower Costs for Communities

Play

Tuesday, March 22, 2022   

Veterans advocacy groups say expanding access to advanced-practice nurse practitioners (APRNs) will help more vets access critical medical care.

Under current state law, APRNs must work under doctor supervision, have a collaborative practice agreement and meet once every six months with their supervising physician.

Rick Disney, strategic director of Concerned Veterans for America North Carolina, said lifting the rules would increase the numbers of APRNs practicing independently in rural regions, which would be a game changer for veterans living long travel distances from the state's four VA medical centers.

"This would help those rural veterans with the nurse practitioners being able to help those veterans access care," Disney asserted.

According to a report by the American Enterprise Institute, compared to medical doctors, nurse practitioners are more likely to practice in rural areas, where the need for primary care is greatest. And rural patients are five times more likely to live in a health care shortage area than those living in urban or suburban areas.

The American Medical Association and other physician groups maintain collaborative practice agreements are needed for patient safety.

Leigh Grant Mullen, a family nurse practitioner at Veterans Life Center in Durham, who volunteers at Veterans Life Center in Durham, said while she currently has a supervising physician who is passionate about providing medical care to under-resourced populations, she is uncertain what will happen when he retires.

"If I am not able to find a collaborating physician who will collaborate with me for no cost, it is possible that I will not be able to practice and serve these populations," Grant Mullen explained.

Dr. Ann King, assistant professor at East Carolina University College of Nursing, said in rural and underserved communities, patients repeatedly show up at hospital emergency rooms for minor issues that could easily have been taken care of in an outpatient setting.

"Which then further builds the financial deficits of facilities and systems," King pointed out. "Access to care is a huge barrier for many of our uninsured or underinsured residents in North Carolina."

A report by Duke University economists found allowing APRNs to practice more independently would increase local tax revenue, create more jobs and save the state between $433 million and $4.3 billion.


