Report: NY's Excluded Workers Fund a Model for Future, Other States

A new report makes the case for New York to continue its Excluded Workers Fund, which was started during the pandemic to provide payments to undocumented workers and others who lost income but were not eligible for unemployment benefits.



Applications opened last August and closed in October, after the $2.1 billion allocated to it were spent.



David Dyssegaard Kallick, director of the Immigration Research Initiative and co-author of the report, noted the fund has helped 130,000 people, which is about 40% of those who are eligible. Advocates are calling for not only adding $3 billion to the existing fund, but setting up a permanent fund for excluded workers.



"There's no reason that these people should be left out just because they weren't fast enough to apply for a program that they qualify for," Dyssegaard Kallick argued. "And then let's talk about the long term as well; we can make this something that's not just every time there's a crisis, but that's there year-in and year-out for people who are part of our communities."



Advocates have been calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York state Legislature to include funding for excluded workers in the state budget, which must be finalized by April 1. A weekslong march is underway from New York City to Albany to call for an end to exclusion.



Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation and a co-author of the report, said everyone who lives and works in New York deserves the same access to benefits. He pointed out losing a job can put families in precarious situations, with ever-increasing costs of housing and other basic needs.



"Having some ability just to get a little bit of income in between jobs really makes a big difference for people's family stability and being part of the community," Stettner explained. "Not having to have their kids switch out of schools or move all around the city because people don't really have very much in savings."



The report noted other states and localities have followed New York's example, such as New Jersey, which successfully created a similar program on a smaller scale. Johnson County in Iowa created a $2 million fund for excluded workers, and other campaigns occurred in California, Colorado, Washington state and Washington, D.C.



Wind and solar often get attention for job growth in clean energy, and in Minnesota, those who specialize in home weatherization say demand for this type of work shouldn't be overlooked.



The new federal infrastructure law includes $3.5 billion for weatherization programs, which help low-income households with projects such as furnace repairs and insulation.



The influx of money means crews can help more individuals reduce their energy cost burden and make their homes healthier.



Briana Baker, weatherization auditor for the Minnesota Valley Action Council in Mankato, said to meet community needs, agencies will have to intensify hiring efforts.



"A lot of our staff, especially our really experienced staff, are aging and will be thinking about retirement soon," Baker pointed out. "So, even before there's been this sort of change in the job market, we've already been knowing that this is something that's going to be a challenge for us."



A new report from a state working group cited workforce development as the biggest obstacle in scaling up weatherization programs. A legislative proposal calls for more training resources to create a robust pipeline of workers.



The state Commerce Department noted these are often full-time jobs with competitive wages, while adding the projects spur local economic activity among electricians and plumbers. Baker noted any certification needs should not deter people from considering a job in weatherization.



"There's a variety of jobs," Baker explained. "You don't have to be a tradesperson. You don't have to know a lot about how to use tools or how buildings are put together."



She stressed a number of agencies already emphasize training to ease into these careers. Other duties include inspections and billing management. The industry also touted the mission of helping marginalized families overcome quality-of-life issues.



Carmen Carruthers, outreach director for the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, said program stability is crucial amid a storm of volatility in energy prices and the emergence of working from home.



"During these pandemic years, people are at home more," Carruthers observed. "When you're at home more, you have to use more energy and people are more apt to notice if their home isn't comfortable."



Meanwhile, the state said there is still plenty of aid available for energy assistance and weatherization. The application deadline for the current cycle is May 31.



