Hearing Today on Bill to Make Medi-Cal Accessible for More Low-income Adults

A hearing is set for today in Sacramento for a bill which would make Medi-Cal accessible to more people.
Low-income older adults and people with disabilities who make just over the Medi-Cal limit have to pay 60% of their monthly income as a share of cost, minus a set amount for living expenses. The so-called "maintenance level" is set at just $600 a month.
Tiffany Huyenh-Cho, senior staff attorney for Justice in Aging, a law firm advocating for older adults and persons with disabilities, said Assembly Bill 1900 raises the maintenance level to 138% of the federal poverty level, which works out to about $1,400 a month.
"It would free up income to pay for food, rent and other expenses," Huyenh-Cho explained. "Because the maintenance need level won't be set at such a low number, at $600 a month for a single person."
So far there is no registered opposition to the bill. The high cost of living in the Golden State makes it nearly impossible to cover basic necessities on $600 a month.
Some 91,000 Californians participate in the share-of-cost program, excluding people in long-term care, and 57,000 are older adults and persons with disabilities.
Today's hearing before the Assembly Committee on Health will be livestreamed starting at 1:30 p.m.
Huyenh-Cho pointed out at the current maintenance level, many people cannot afford to use the share-of-cost program.
"It forces people to forgo medical care because that share of cost is so high," Huyenh-Cho observed. "Or folks are forced to move into a skilled nursing facility because they can't afford the wraparound services that Medi-Cal may cover that allow a person to live in their home."
Advocates say health equity is a big concern because a disproportionate percentage of patients on the share-of-cost program are people of color on fixed incomes.
The strain of unpaid family care-giving is pressing down hard on many Nebraska residents, according to new AARP research.
Nearly half of people surveyed have experienced increased emotional distress, and more than a quarter said they had to spend more out of pocket.
Todd Stubbendieck, state director of AARP Nebraska, said caretakers help people stay in their homes as they age - where most prefer to be - and out of nursing homes that frequently rely on state funds.
"That family member isn't having to go to some sort of long-term care facility," said Stubbendieck. "So these family caregivers not only are helping their loved ones stay at home, they're also helping taxpayers as well."
Nebraska's 240,000 family caregivers contribute more than 199 million hours of unpaid care each year, valued at nearly $3 billion.
State lawmakers are considering LB 290 - a measure that would ensure working caregivers are not forced to take unpaid leave, and risk losing their job, or move loved ones into facilities to get the care they need.
Some critics of the measure worry that businesses operating on thin margins can't afford to pay workers for time to care for family members, but more than seven in 10 Nebraska voters surveyed support requiring employers to provide at least some paid family leave.
Stubbendieck said he believes those benefits can actually help employers struggling in a tight labor market.
"Offering these sorts of benefits and opportunities for people to take care of loved ones," said Stubbendieck, "also becomes an incentive as well that helps them to help attract better workers."
AARP offers a Nebraska Family Caregiver Resource guide, at AARP.org/caregiverresources, which shows where people can get assistance in their communities.
Stubbendieck said many Nebraskans don't realize that they are, in fact, family caregivers.
"They're just helping out mom or grandpa or another loved one because that's what we do," said Stubbendieck. "If they don't recognize that they are a family caregiver, they don't necessarily have access to the resources out there that are designed to help them."
Legislation in Connecticut's Joint Committee on Aging would require nursing homes to spend at least 90% of Medicaid funding they receive on direct patient care.
Medicaid funding allocated through the state pays for about 74% of nursing-home care in Connecticut. The bill asks nursing-home managers to provide summaries of how they are using Medicaid dollars to support patients, including feeding, bathing and administering medication.
Anna Doroghazi, policy and outreach director for AARP Connecticut, said the goal is accountability, to help understand how funds are disclosed on nursing-home cost reports.
"It's been really difficult for advocates and policymakers to try to parse out, are these fair prices?" Doroghazi explained. "Is this the cost of doing business? And is all of that happening at the expense of resident care?"
The bill received a hearing yesterday in the House Aging Committee. Health-care associations have expressed opposition to similar bills, saying this type of requirement discourages providers from using funds for facilities management, which could drive down the quality of care.
Mairead Painter, Connecticut long-term care ombudsman, pointed out the legislation also allows nursing homes to spend Medicaid funding on direct-care salaries. She said it is crucial for employees experiencing burnout due to the pandemic, and thinks it would also help improve the care residents receive.
"Staff are rushing so much now, they have so much work, that those residents aren't getting that time to have somebody really help them focus on what their best day looks like," Painter observed. "This funding should absolutely support high quality of life and high quality of care."
The state's Medicaid program spent more than $1.3 billion dollars on institutional long-term care, including nursing homes, last year. Nearby states, including Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York have all recently set Medicaid spending requirement for nursing homes.
Keeping our brains active as we grow older is key to our health, and an offering of courses in Idaho is helping people stay engaged.
New Knowledge Adventures is supported by AARP Idaho and Idaho State University. The program offers classes to people ages 50 and older and, due to the pandemic, the classes are virtual.
Carol Hourcade, outreach committee chair for the program, emphasized the benefits of keeping the mind active,
"Continuing to learn about new things, challenging your brain, continuing to socialize," Hourcade outlined. "They realize these are all very important things to enable our brain to remain healthy as we grow older."
Registration starts today. The first course is next week, and a host of different classes run through May.
Hourcade pointed out one advantage of being virtual is most courses do not have a limit for participants. She explained people can register the day of classes in most situations.
Hourcade noted there are a wide variety of opportunities, such as classes addressing health care and medication issues, but she added there also are lessons on local history.
"For instance, we have a class this semester on the history of Boise's Chinatown," Hourcade remarked. "We also have a class on camping on a tankful of gas. So in other words, it's campgrounds and places you can go within a day's drive of Boise for camping."
Hourcade stressed there are classes on many other topics, including coin collecting, tai chi and even cooking.
