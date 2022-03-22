Tuesday, March 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2022
Play

Politics may distract from Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation hearings; states focus on solutions to high gas prices; and new efforts attempt to save Puget Sound's massive kelp forests.

2022Talks - March 23, 2022
Play

Sen. Ted Cruz questions Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson on critical race theory; Pentagon creates an independent panel to review military suicides; and White House officials warn of possible COVID test shortage.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
Play

ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
Hearing Today on Bill to Make Medi-Cal Accessible for More Low-income Adults

Play

Tuesday, March 22, 2022   

A hearing is set for today in Sacramento for a bill which would make Medi-Cal accessible to more people.

Low-income older adults and people with disabilities who make just over the Medi-Cal limit have to pay 60% of their monthly income as a share of cost, minus a set amount for living expenses. The so-called "maintenance level" is set at just $600 a month.

Tiffany Huyenh-Cho, senior staff attorney for Justice in Aging, a law firm advocating for older adults and persons with disabilities, said Assembly Bill 1900 raises the maintenance level to 138% of the federal poverty level, which works out to about $1,400 a month.

"It would free up income to pay for food, rent and other expenses," Huyenh-Cho explained. "Because the maintenance need level won't be set at such a low number, at $600 a month for a single person."

So far there is no registered opposition to the bill. The high cost of living in the Golden State makes it nearly impossible to cover basic necessities on $600 a month.

Some 91,000 Californians participate in the share-of-cost program, excluding people in long-term care, and 57,000 are older adults and persons with disabilities.

Today's hearing before the Assembly Committee on Health will be livestreamed starting at 1:30 p.m.

Huyenh-Cho pointed out at the current maintenance level, many people cannot afford to use the share-of-cost program.

"It forces people to forgo medical care because that share of cost is so high," Huyenh-Cho observed. "Or folks are forced to move into a skilled nursing facility because they can't afford the wraparound services that Medi-Cal may cover that allow a person to live in their home."

Advocates say health equity is a big concern because a disproportionate percentage of patients on the share-of-cost program are people of color on fixed incomes.

Disclosure: Justice in Aging contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


