OH Study Makes Case for Online WIC Program

New research is making the case for an online system to better serve young families who depend on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
Ohio is among just 10 states requiring WIC recipients to mail or present their EBT card at a WIC office every four months to reload benefits.
Hope Lane-Gavin, health equity fellow at the Center for Community Solutions, said Ohio had a tremendous health and human service response to the pandemic, but during the same period, states with offline systems saw a significant decrease in WIC enrollment.
"If you're on WIC, you're either pregnant, postpartum, and you have a toddler or a newborn," Lane-Gavin explained. "And so, you have to load everybody into a car or take the bus just to get the benefit itself, and then you have to go shopping. So that is a whole ordeal and that is reflected in our enrollment numbers."
Data showed WIC participation was 9% lower in offline states relative to online states. Ohio was one of the first states to use EBT cards. And while the decision occurred years ago, Lane-Gavin contended the pandemic exposed it actually runs counter to the program's intentions and goals.
Lane-Gavin pointed out an online EBT program could improve infant mortality rates and maternal health. She used Medicaid as an example, where beneficiaries are inherently eligible for WIC.
"There's about 115,000 births in the state every year, and roughly 50% of those births are on Medicaid," Lane-Gavin noted. "So, hypothetically, if all of those people got on the WIC program and the benefits were remote, it would make a huge difference in infant and maternal health in the state and the takeup of the program. "
The American Rescue Plan Act included WIC modernization funding, so Lane-Gavin emphasized researchers encouraged state officials to use those dollars to bring the system online.
"Families are hurting," Lane-Gavin observed. "And as we face this inevitable COVID-19 cliff where a lot of these programs that were created because of the pandemic are starting to wind down, we know that families still need help."
The Center for Community Solutions has an online series examining ways to improve the WIC program.
Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.
Nearly 9% of North Dakota households do not have enough to eat right now, and the push to expand free meals for students at school appears to have ended as the pandemic wanes.
Moving forward, a hunger relief group said it is clear the need is not going away.
The household numbers were reported in the most recent U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey. Plans to extend universal free schools lunches beyond June were scrapped in congressional budget talks.
Jared Slinde, communications manager for Great Plains Food Bank, said when you factor in higher food costs, organizations like his have to stay on their toes.
"We always want to be prepared to provide to be able to provide the service to as high a level as we can," Slinde explained. "Because there's going to be people that are going to need it for quite some time."
He noted with fewer bulk donations from the food industry, they anticipate having to make more
purchases to help maintain supplies at local food shelves. The group reported serving more than 121,000 North Dakotans in 2021, the second-highest total in its history. While down from the previous year, officials say it is still much higher than pre-COVID cycles.
Higher grocery costs carried over into 2022 following supply-chain issues, and June 30 is the scheduled end date for universal free school meals the federal government provided during the pandemic.
Supporters say extending it would mean more certainty for households and districts still leaning on the extra support. But some Republicans say with COVID cases waning, free meals should be offered only to those who qualify. With all the outside forces affecting families, Slinde emphasized it is vital for people who want to help to consider making monetary donations.
"The way we're structured, we're able to provide three meals for each dollar donated, which we're able
to stretch that quite a ways," Slinde stressed.
Great Plains works with nearly 200 food pantries, soup kitchens and other free meal programs.
From farm to table, a public leadership program is working to bring more sustainable food systems to the greater Chicago area.
The HEAL Food Alliance's School of Public Leadership (SoPL) is helping warehouse workers and urban farmers to build inclusive, worker-focused food systems.
Felix Ortiz, community health navigator at the Joliet-based Warehouse Workers for Justice, is a member of the program's newest cohort. He said the initiative is helping his organization develop new tactics to advocate for better conditions in local warehouse operations.
"The warehousing industry doesn't really provide good and fair workplace standards for the community," Ortiz asserted. "So because we aren't getting paid well, our workers can't afford food."
The six-month program, which places an emphasis on BIPOC participation and leadership in local food systems, includes twelve community leaders spread across three different programs. In addition to the Warehouse Workers cohort, the program also includes an urban agriculture group based out of Chicago.
Ren Encinas, organizing steward at Advocates for Urban Agriculture (AUA), said their campaign for the program will build a base of BIPOC growers and residents to shape the work and policy of Chicago's Food Equity Council and its urban agriculture subgroup.
"By participating in the SoPL program, that's helping me as an organizing steward to develop a political education program that's grounded in our ancestral relationships to land and our ongoing legacies of land- and food-based resistance across Chicago," Encinas stated.
Bea Fry, development steward at AUA, said Chicago has untapped agricultural potential, especially in its vacant land. Fry argued the city's abandoned land is a government-created, systemic issue; while urban agriculture is community-created.
"It's ancestral knowledge that's being passed on from generation to generation," Fry explained. "It's community building between youth and elders, it's nurturing one another."
Marla Larrave, political education director for the HEAL Food Alliance, oversees the SoPL program. She said the three cohort teams, which includes another group in California, will continually refine their campaigns and initiatives as they progress.
"So that's been interesting, to see what folks come in with and then what they leave with, in terms of their campaign," Larrave observed.
The 2022 class is the fourth cohort to pass through the HEAL's School of Political Leadership.
Federal programs that help struggling Ohioans are running on a temporary spending bill that expires in 10 days, on March 11, and hundreds of groups say it's time for Congress to stop "stopgap" funding.
Out of nearly 200 federal programs tracked by the Coalition on Human Needs between fiscal years 2010 and 2021, nearly two-thirds have not kept pace with inflation. Without an updated omnibus spending bill, said Joree Novotny, director of external affairs for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, there isn't enough assistance to meet the need. For example, she explained, monthly WIC benefits for fresh produce for children would decrease from $24 to $9.
"People struggling with food insecurity are really uncertain about what the future looks like," she said, "and we want public policy that provides them with more certainty, more dignity, so that they'll be able to meet the needs of themselves and their kids."
Eleven percent of Ohio adults with children report sometimes not having enough to eat in the past week, and nutrition funding for the elderly has dropped nearly 5% in the past decade.
When it comes to assistance for housing, child care, mental health, nutrition and other programs, Novotny said, there isn't enough to go around.
"In addition to these programs being funded at inadequate levels," she said, "it also creates a lot of uncertainty for providers, for states, for localities, for nonprofits like ours and many others that interact with these programs and services, and help deliver them to people in need."
With rising prices, Novotny said foodbanks and food pantries have to raise more funds than ever to keep shelves stocked.
"Not only because of the supply chain issues and different pressure on household budgets, and larger macroeconomics," she said, "but also because we're not even accounting for basic inflation adjustments."
More than 350 organizations have signed a letter to Congress asking that a full-year Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill be passed.