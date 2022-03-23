Wednesday, March 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2022
Play

The Affordable Care Act turns twelve today, almost a teenager. Beleaguered healthcare workers bargain across the country, and lawmakers are trying new approaches to juvenile justice.

2022Talks - March 23, 2022
Play

Sen. Ted Cruz questions Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson on critical race theory; Pentagon creates an independent panel to review military suicides; and White House officials warn of possible COVID test shortage.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Play

Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
Plattsburgh Nurses Union Fights for Fair Contract

Play

Wednesday, March 23, 2022   

Nurses at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh have been working without a contract for two years, and urged hospital administration to come to the table to negotiate.

Members of the New York State Nurses Association at the facility include not only registered nurses, but also pharmacists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nutritionists and laboratory staff, among others.

Liz Craigmyle, a registered nurse who works in the emergency room at the hospital, said in the last decade, the nurses' pension, morale among workers, and standards of care at the hospital have been slowly disintegrating.

"We're trying to negotiate a contract that includes safe staffing, fair pay, and the benefits that we currently have continuing," Craigmyle explained. "It's never a good idea to stretch nursing at the bedside so thin. Safe standards exist for a reason."

She pointed out the union fought for high-quality health insurance in its last contract negotiation, but the University of Vermont Health Network, which runs the hospital, is aiming to pull it back. Union members picketed last week to try to put pressure on the administration to start new negotiations.

Craigmyle added the network has imposed restructuring which created issues with nurse-patient ratios, and are filling positions with expensive travel nurses instead of working on recruitment and retention.

"We've been experiencing a brain drain of qualified say three- to five-year intermediate-level nurses," Craigmyle asserted. "And most of that has come from the fact that the administration here continues to fail to entice them to stay by denying them a fair and legal contract and attempting to take away their health care."

Research shows having lower nurse-to-patient ratios makes a big difference for the patients, nurses and hospital. Hospitals with one nurse for every eight patients experience on average five additional deaths per 1,000 patients than hospitals who have one nurse for every four patients.

And the research showed safe staffing reduces turnover, which saves the hospital money. It costs about $82,000 to $88,000 to replace a registered nurse.


