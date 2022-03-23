Plattsburgh Nurses Union Fights for Fair Contract

Nurses at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh have been working without a contract for two years, and urged hospital administration to come to the table to negotiate.



Members of the New York State Nurses Association at the facility include not only registered nurses, but also pharmacists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nutritionists and laboratory staff, among others.



Liz Craigmyle, a registered nurse who works in the emergency room at the hospital, said in the last decade, the nurses' pension, morale among workers, and standards of care at the hospital have been slowly disintegrating.



"We're trying to negotiate a contract that includes safe staffing, fair pay, and the benefits that we currently have continuing," Craigmyle explained. "It's never a good idea to stretch nursing at the bedside so thin. Safe standards exist for a reason."



She pointed out the union fought for high-quality health insurance in its last contract negotiation, but the University of Vermont Health Network, which runs the hospital, is aiming to pull it back. Union members picketed last week to try to put pressure on the administration to start new negotiations.



Craigmyle added the network has imposed restructuring which created issues with nurse-patient ratios, and are filling positions with expensive travel nurses instead of working on recruitment and retention.



"We've been experiencing a brain drain of qualified say three- to five-year intermediate-level nurses," Craigmyle asserted. "And most of that has come from the fact that the administration here continues to fail to entice them to stay by denying them a fair and legal contract and attempting to take away their health care."



Research shows having lower nurse-to-patient ratios makes a big difference for the patients, nurses and hospital. Hospitals with one nurse for every eight patients experience on average five additional deaths per 1,000 patients than hospitals who have one nurse for every four patients.



And the research showed safe staffing reduces turnover, which saves the hospital money. It costs about $82,000 to $88,000 to replace a registered nurse.



A new report makes the case for New York to continue its Excluded Workers Fund, which was started during the pandemic to provide payments to undocumented workers and others who lost income but were not eligible for unemployment benefits.



Applications opened last August and closed in October, after the $2.1 billion allocated to it were spent.



David Dyssegaard Kallick, director of the Immigration Research Initiative and co-author of the report, noted the fund has helped 130,000 people, which is about 40% of those who are eligible. Advocates are calling for not only adding $3 billion to the existing fund, but setting up a permanent fund for excluded workers.



"There's no reason that these people should be left out just because they weren't fast enough to apply for a program that they qualify for," Dyssegaard Kallick argued. "And then let's talk about the long term as well; we can make this something that's not just every time there's a crisis, but that's there year-in and year-out for people who are part of our communities."



Advocates have been calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York state Legislature to include funding for excluded workers in the state budget, which must be finalized by April 1. A weekslong march is underway from New York City to Albany to call for an end to exclusion.



Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation and a co-author of the report, said everyone who lives and works in New York deserves the same access to benefits. He pointed out losing a job can put families in precarious situations, with ever-increasing costs of housing and other basic needs.



"Having some ability just to get a little bit of income in between jobs really makes a big difference for people's family stability and being part of the community," Stettner explained. "Not having to have their kids switch out of schools or move all around the city because people don't really have very much in savings."



The report noted other states and localities have followed New York's example, such as New Jersey, which successfully created a similar program on a smaller scale. Johnson County in Iowa created a $2 million fund for excluded workers, and other campaigns occurred in California, Colorado, Washington state and Washington, D.C.



