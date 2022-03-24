PA Lawmakers: Section 232 Tariffs Key to Strong Steel Industry

The United States and Britain have struck a deal to remove U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum along with U.K. tariffs on U.S. bluejeans, whiskey and motorcycles.
get more stories like this via email
Some Pennsylvania lawmakers said the steel tariffs have been key to leveling the global playing field. In 2018, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act was used to impose 25% and 10% tariffs, respectively, on some steel and aluminum imports to stabilize domestic production.
Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, co-chair of the House Steel Caucus, said we should be cautious as the U.S. eases these tariffs on some countries.
"If we relax the Section 232 majors, foreign steel production in other countries that have little or no environmental regulations will stand to capture more market share," Burns explained. "And put our workers in jeopardy because they'll continue to dump cheap foreign steel into the United States."
Pennsylvania's steel industry employs more than 34,000 people, who earn $3.14 billion in wages and salaries annually.
Rep. Natalie Mihalek, R-Allegheny, the other co-chair of the House Steel Caucus, said one concern is some countries do not follow the same strict regulations American steelworkers and companies do.
"China's government heavily subsidizes its companies, most of which are in fact state-owned or controlled, meaning that they can price their goods far below market value," Mihalek asserted. "Companies here in the United States and in Pennsylvania, our workers face tougher labor and environmental laws than the competitors abroad."
China is the number one producer of steel globally, according to the World Steel Association, although its production outstrips domestic demand. Last month, the U.S. announced it was relaxing the Section 232 tariffs on Japan and the European Union.
In his second State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine promised a bright future for Ohio, but policy analysts said the proof is in the policy.
get more stories like this via email
DeWine touted the resiliency of Ohioans throughout the pandemic, as well as the state's strong economy.
Hannah Halbert, executive director of Policy Matters Ohio, a progressive research organization, said she appreciated the governor's vision for a thriving Ohio, providing opportunity for all.
"It's encouraging to hear the optimism; it's encouraging to hear the big vision," Halbert acknowledged. "But what do these proposals actually look at and who's actually being called in to share this vision?"
Greg Lawson, research fellow at conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute, applauded DeWine for highlighting reduced state spending and tax cuts, and cautioned against any new and increased spending.
"We've been able to get through the COVID pandemic, we've come back with good, strong tax revenues, and that's all very positive," Lawson outlined. "But if you spend too much today that sometimes sets you up for problems when there's a recession or something hits in the future."
The governor avoided the controversial issues of the state's redistricting debacle, and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal.
DeWine also promoted the recent announcement of Intel's $20 billion investment in two semiconductor facilities in Central Ohio. Halbert contended all Ohioans should join in the prosperity, which she argued is not always the case.
"Tax cuts overwhelmingly have benefited people who are very well-to-do, have very high income," Halbert pointed out. "The majority of Ohioans, the bottom 60% of people earning money, have actually seen some increases in what they're paying in taxes and fees."
DeWine also touted policies to improve telehealth, as well as addiction and mental-health services, and new investments in the Appalachian region and state parks. Lawson, again, urged lawmakers to carefully consider what is being prioritized.
"The top thing that we need to be doing at a time where we need to be focusing on getting the workforce ready for the 21st century challenges and making sure that we keep a competitive tax code for the state," Lawson added.
Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.
Congress has passed a bill to help shore up the U.S. Postal Service, and it's now on to President Joe Biden for a signature.
get more stories like this via email
The bill puts six-day-a-week delivery into law and eliminates a burdensome budgeting requirement. Since 2006, the USPS has had to pre-fund its retiree health benefits, while other federal agencies have "pay-as-you-go" systems. Officials say eliminating the prefunding requirement would open up more than $5 billion per year.
Roscoe Woods, legislative director for the Michigan Postal Workers Union and president of the American Postal Workers Union Area Local 480-481, said the money will bring major opportunities to the agency.
"It basically rigged us to just fail every year, and to see that prefunding eliminated, and that debt waived is an amazing day for the Postal Service, to no longer have that hanging over our heads," Woods asserted.
The bill also requires Postal Service retirees to enroll in Medicare, instead of keeping the federal employee health benefit plan. Woods urged Congress to ensure the change does not increase the cost burden for agency employees entering retirement.
Woods pointed out the bill allows the Postal Service to partner with state, local or tribal governments to provide property and nonpostal services to the public such as banking, or selling hunting or fishing licenses or public transit passes.
He said postal banking in particular would be a major boost for rural America; he noted some small towns do not have any banks or credit unions.
"I've always been really, really offended by those check-cashing places, and what they charge and taking advantage of poor people," Woods remarked. "And the idea that regardless of your status, you might be able to do some simple banking out of a post office, I just think that's an incredibly great thing. "
Woods added moving forward, he hopes there will be support in Congress for reversing some of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's changes opponents said have degraded the agency's service standards. For instance, he emphasized first-class mail used to be delivered within three days, but now the standard is five days.
"We are one of the oldest agencies in the government. And we were able to meet those standards when we were barely automated," Woods stressed. "And now, given the level of automation, there's nothing we can't achieve if some of those in leadership would just get out of our way and let us do it."
Congress has passed a bill to help shore up the U.S. Postal Service, and it's now on to President Joe Biden for a signature.
Amid mail slowdowns, the bill puts six-day-a-week delivery into law, and eliminates a burdensome budgeting requirement.
Since 2006, the USPS has had to pre-fund its retiree health benefits, while other federal agencies have "pay-as-you-go" systems. Officials say eliminating the pre-funding requirement would open up more than $5 billion per year.
John Flattery, president of the American Postal Workers Union Central Mass Area Local, said it's a great opportunity for the agency.
"We've been short staffed," said Flattery. "They haven't been trying to hire, fill a lot of positions because we were constantly defaulting on loans. So to have that requirement gone is huge."
The bill also requires Postal Service retirees to enroll in Medicare, instead of keeping the federal employee health benefit plan. Flattery said Congress should keep an eye on whether that change increases costs for agency employees entering retirement.
Flattery added that although this is a good first step, service standards need improvements - especially with mail slowdowns that have occurred during the pandemic, and as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has made changes.
"It disappointed me that we didn't improve the service standard," said Flattery. "Now they say, what used to be late is no longer late because we changed the definition of late. That's what frustrates employees. I've been here 35 years."
The bill would also allow the Postal Service to provide property and nonpostal services to other government agencies, or to partner with state, local or tribal governments to provide those services to the public - such as banking or selling hunting or fishing licenses or public transit passes.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Postal Workers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.