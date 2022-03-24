NM Summit Works to Solve Safe Passage for People, Wildlife

Shrinking wildlife habitat puts big-game animals at greater risk of colliding with cars and trucks, and has led to the Wildlife Corridors Action Plan to be discussed today in Albuquerque.
The plan identifies wildlife-vehicle collision hot spots posing a particularly high risk to the traveling public, and outlines how to create safe crossings.
Jesse Duebel, executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation, said big-game animals tend to use the same routes year after year. When they are lost to development, he explained animals end up on "islands" of habitat and then take whatever route necessary to travel for food.
"Because we're facing an extinction crisis, it's more critical than ever that we eliminate this kind of island dynamic and start connecting these habitats back together with these types of crossings," Duebel asserted.
The plan was developed by the New Mexico Department of Transportation in partnership with the state's Department of Game and Fish. The hybrid virtual/in-person conference will be held at Albuquerque's Sheraton Hotel today and Friday. More information is available at nmwildlife.org.
The plan focuses primarily on the movements of six large mammals: elk, deer, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, black bear and mountain lions. Duebel is a hunter, and said others like him often put themselves in places rich with wildlife, and in doing so, make themselves vulnerable to collisions.
"And it's not uncommon that we're traveling the roadways early morning and late evening or into the night," Duebel pointed out. "Hunters are at risk of having these type of collisions."
Duebel noted the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, will provide $350 million over five years for competitive grants to municipalities, states and tribes for the construction of bridges, tunnels, culverts and fencing.
"Elected officials are really starting to recognize how critically important these projects are," Duebel remarked. "Again, to preserve the wildlife that we all enjoy but also to preserve human health and safety."
Earlier this year, the New Mexico Legislature also pledged $2 million to support such projects, which Duebel added will mean more jobs for local residents.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery.
Kelp forests in Puget Sound play an integral role environmentally and culturally, but they're in steep decline.
There are more than 20 species of kelp in the region that are a vital source of food and habitat for marine animals. They also are important to indigenous people of the region.
Todd Woodard - natural resources director for the Samish Indian Nation - said tribal members have used kelp fronds as wraps to cook salmon, and kelp bulbs to carry oil for heat and light and as rattles for young children.
"It's a critical part of cultural identity to the Coast Salish people here," said Woodard. "It's a critical part of the sense of place that indigenous populations have, and indigenous people both on the first nations and the tribe side are working very hard to try and figure out what's happening and what can be done to mitigate for it."
Last summer, Puget Sound Restoration Fund brought together 200 people for an eight-day scientific exploration of kelp. It's part of an effort to implement the 2020 Puget Sound Kelp Conservation and Recovery Plan.
The team is releasing videos of its expedition to raise awareness about kelp's decline.
Betsy Peabody is executive director of the Puget Sound Restoration Fund. She said kelp is vital to the food web, which means they support iconic Northwest species such as salmon and orca.
Peabody noted that humans rely on Puget Sound's food web as well, and so the decline of kelp forests has a direct impact on people.
"We're just wanting to work with others to really connect those dots," said Peabody, "in the way that we need to in order to support the conservation and restoration at a scale that can help protect these essential, iconic marine systems."
Peabody said warming temperatures are putting pressure on kelp. But the species also plays an essential role capturing climate-warming sources of carbon.
"Underwater kelp forests provide some of the same CO2 sequestration that terrestrial forests provide," said Peabody.
Gov. Jim Justice is expected to sign legislation to allow private leasing of the state's public parks and forests, but critics worry there are not enough safeguards to protect West Virginia's public lands.
Ken Caplinger, former superintendent of West Virginia State Parks, explained the current law does not require upfront environmental assessments for development. He said he understands the need for some types of development, but is worried natural habitat and waterways could be compromised.
"There's nothing wrong with selected, appropriate private development, you know, if it's done with proper environmental planning," Caplinger acknowledged. "It would be nice if parks would update their master plans."
Currently, private leasing is allowed on land in six state parks, but House Bill 4408 would include all 35 state parks and nine forests to be leased for development for up to 50 years.
Supporters, including the state's Tourism Department, argued now is the time to capitalize on the influx of tourists into the Mountain State.
Caplinger also pointed out the law could pave the way for casinos, amusement parks and other large-scale development projects, which could undermine the scenic beauty, wooded trails and wildlife viewing making the state a popular outdoor recreation destination.
"Just look across the border from West Virginia, along I-58 up in Maryland state parks at Rocky Gap," Caplinger noted. "There's a casino there. I suspect Maryland State Parks wishes that they had never done that."
According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Park Service, access to public lands boosts physical activity, improves mental health and reduces stress. Parks can also help protect property loss by discouraging development in areas prone to floods, mudslides, wildfires and other natural disasters.
The Michigan Legislature approved a resolution this week backing energy independence, and asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to call off attempts to shut down the Line 5 dual pipelines.
With gas prices surging amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers who supported this resolution say domestic oil production should be a priority.
Sean McBrearty, campaign coordinator for the group Oil and Water Don't Mix, said conversations about energy independence and security should focus on building renewables faster, rather than relying on more fossil fuel.
"We have to realize that the sooner we can get away from oil, and natural gas and other fossil fuels, the sooner we can get away from dictators like Vladimir Putin being able to leverage things like that in this sort of a war that he's pursuing right now in Ukraine," McBrearty asserted.
The pipelines are operated by Enbridge Energy, a Canadian company pursuing building a tunnel around them, though environmental advocates and engineers have raised serious financial and safety concerns. Enbridge has said shutting down Line 5 would cause energy-market disruptions, though McBrearty pointed to multiple studies showing the pipelines could be closed without any price or supply disruption.
McBrearty noted the resolution is nonbinding and will have no impact on the future of Line 5. He thinks it is important for pipeline shutdown efforts to continue.
"There's plenty of capacity elsewhere in the system for the product that moves through Line 5," McBrearty contended. "And with the declining demand that we're going to be seeing in future years, there's no reason we should be looking at building an oil tunnel through the Great Lakes."
This week, Whitmer joined five other governors asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax with prices so high. Their request comes as the national average price of gas surpassed the previous record from the 2008 recession.
Disclosure: Oil and Water Don't Mix contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Environmental Justice, and Water.