NM Summit Works to Solve Safe Passage for People, Wildlife

Shrinking wildlife habitat puts big-game animals at greater risk of colliding with cars and trucks, and has led to the Wildlife Corridors Action Plan to be discussed today in Albuquerque.



The plan identifies wildlife-vehicle collision hot spots posing a particularly high risk to the traveling public, and outlines how to create safe crossings.



Jesse Duebel, executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation, said big-game animals tend to use the same routes year after year. When they are lost to development, he explained animals end up on "islands" of habitat and then take whatever route necessary to travel for food.



"Because we're facing an extinction crisis, it's more critical than ever that we eliminate this kind of island dynamic and start connecting these habitats back together with these types of crossings," Duebel asserted.



The plan was developed by the New Mexico Department of Transportation in partnership with the state's Department of Game and Fish. The hybrid virtual/in-person conference will be held at Albuquerque's Sheraton Hotel today and Friday. More information is available at nmwildlife.org.



The plan focuses primarily on the movements of six large mammals: elk, deer, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, black bear and mountain lions. Duebel is a hunter, and said others like him often put themselves in places rich with wildlife, and in doing so, make themselves vulnerable to collisions.



"And it's not uncommon that we're traveling the roadways early morning and late evening or into the night," Duebel pointed out. "Hunters are at risk of having these type of collisions."



Duebel noted the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, will provide $350 million over five years for competitive grants to municipalities, states and tribes for the construction of bridges, tunnels, culverts and fencing.



"Elected officials are really starting to recognize how critically important these projects are," Duebel remarked. "Again, to preserve the wildlife that we all enjoy but also to preserve human health and safety."



Earlier this year, the New Mexico Legislature also pledged $2 million to support such projects, which Duebel added will mean more jobs for local residents.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Action Plan N.M. Dept. of Transporation 2022

Corridor plan information N.M. Wildlife Federation 01/11/2022

House Resolution 3684 (2021) 11/15/2021



Kelp forests in Puget Sound play an integral role environmentally and culturally, but they're in steep decline.



There are more than 20 species of kelp in the region that are a vital source of food and habitat for marine animals. They also are important to indigenous people of the region.



Todd Woodard - natural resources director for the Samish Indian Nation - said tribal members have used kelp fronds as wraps to cook salmon, and kelp bulbs to carry oil for heat and light and as rattles for young children.



"It's a critical part of cultural identity to the Coast Salish people here," said Woodard. "It's a critical part of the sense of place that indigenous populations have, and indigenous people both on the first nations and the tribe side are working very hard to try and figure out what's happening and what can be done to mitigate for it."



Last summer, Puget Sound Restoration Fund brought together 200 people for an eight-day scientific exploration of kelp. It's part of an effort to implement the 2020 Puget Sound Kelp Conservation and Recovery Plan.



The team is releasing videos of its expedition to raise awareness about kelp's decline.



Betsy Peabody is executive director of the Puget Sound Restoration Fund. She said kelp is vital to the food web, which means they support iconic Northwest species such as salmon and orca.



Peabody noted that humans rely on Puget Sound's food web as well, and so the decline of kelp forests has a direct impact on people.



"We're just wanting to work with others to really connect those dots," said Peabody, "in the way that we need to in order to support the conservation and restoration at a scale that can help protect these essential, iconic marine systems."



Peabody said warming temperatures are putting pressure on kelp. But the species also plays an essential role capturing climate-warming sources of carbon.



"Underwater kelp forests provide some of the same CO2 sequestration that terrestrial forests provide," said Peabody.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.







References: Kelp Lifeways YouTube/ Puget Sound Restoration Fund 3/4/22



