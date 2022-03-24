Groups Criticize Racial Undertones at Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

Black leadership groups are speaking out about what they see as racially charged lines of questioning during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to become a high-court justice.



Conservative senators have implied Jackson may be soft on crime, friendly to terrorists at Guantánamo, and a proponent of teaching critical race theory to kids.



Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham, Alabama, president of the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women, said the attacks are hard to watch but will fade away if and when Jackson is confirmed.



"This is a day that we never thought would happen," Givan observed. "This is a dream deferred that ultimately came true. We feel this is our moment in time, and you can't take away someone's moment in time."



Asked if the antagonism evident in the hearings will discourage young Black women from choosing a life of public service, Givan argued it will only motivate more people to step forward, just as Anita Hill's experience at the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings did in the '90s. Republican senators say their questions are simply meant to clarify Jackson's views and record.



Despite Jackson's credentials, the Republican National Committee put her face on a social media ad with her initials crossed out and replaced with CRT. Givan pointed out Black female leaders are used to such treatment.



"It doesn't matter how smart I am, it doesn't matter what I bring to the table," Givan contended. "I'm never going to be considered the smartest one. That's just not how the world is. The deck is already stacked against me. And then I'm a dark-skinned woman."



A wide range of groups representing various communities of color have announced support for President Joe Biden's nominee, including the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, Voto Latino, the NAACP and Asian Americans Advancing Justice.



Wisconsin's legislative session has concluded, but Democrats still are pushing for a so-called "Economic Justice Bill of Rights."



Among other things, the resolution holds people are entitled to the right to unionize and access affordable health care and housing. It is nonbinding and essentially an affirmation of support for those principles.



Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, said a previous version of the resolution, which stagnated in the Legislature, served as inspiration for several bills in this past session.



"We are fighting for these values outlined in the Economic Justice Bill of Rights because we value humanity, Wisconsinites, their dignity, and we know that everyone deserves a right to safety," Hong outlined.



The chances of the measure passing through the Republican-held Legislature are slim at best. When the first version of the resolution was introduced last March, it was referred to a legislative Rules Committee, where it stagnated for a year before expiring with the end of the session a few weeks ago.



Rabbi Bonni Margulis, president of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed deep economic inequities, and the resolution could be a first step toward addressing disparities. Hers is one of several social-justice organizations supporting the measure.



"As we have seen low-income and communities of color bear the brunt of COVID, we've had to acknowledge that disparities in health outcomes are directly linked to lack of access to good-paying jobs, health insurance, safe affordable housing, clean air and clean water," Margulis explained.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wisconsin's unemployment rate hit 3% in January, matching pre-pandemic levels, which were the lowest since at least 2002.



Unless Gov. Tony Evers convenes a special session, and Republican leaders agree to take up new bills, lawmakers are not scheduled to return to the Capitol until 2023.



