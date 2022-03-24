Without Child Tax Credit, More WV Kids Were Pushed Back into Poverty

It is estimated 50,000 West Virginia children are once again living below the poverty line, since families received their final expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) payment at the end of last year.
The American Rescue Plan increased the CTC in 2021, with families receiving up to $3,600 for each child younger than age 6, and $3,000 for children between 6 and 16, split up into monthly payments.
Experts say most families used the extra cash to buy food and pay bills, and save up for emergencies.
Jim McKay, state coordinator for Prevent Child Abuse West Virginia, a program of TEAM for West Virginia Children, said the financial stability has positively impacted children.
"There's been a 41% increase in child poverty in the state," McKay reported. "It was really helping so many West Virginia children have a taste of what it's like to live without the burden of poverty."
According to a report by Columbia University's Center on Poverty and Social Policy, Black and Latino children nationwide are more likely to have fallen back into poverty in the few months after the expiration of the expanded CTC.
McKay added amid inflation and rising gas prices, the situation for low-income families could worsen. He pointed out families and advocates are frustrated with the lack of action on the tax credit, so much so a group a West Virginia moms traveled to DC last month with 500 teddy bears, in what they are calling the Unbearable Campaign.
"So the 500 teddy bears, each teddy bear represented 100 West Virginia children who being pushed back into poverty without the expanded child tax credit," McKay explained.
In addition to increasing housing instability and hunger, numerous studies have found poverty increases stress and affects kids' development, learning and decision-making abilities.
Nurses at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh have been working without a contract for two years, and urged hospital administration to come to the table to negotiate.
Members of the New York State Nurses Association at the facility include not only registered nurses, but also pharmacists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nutritionists and laboratory staff, among others.
Liz Craigmyle, a registered nurse who works in the emergency room at the hospital, said in the last decade, the nurses' pension, morale among workers, and standards of care at the hospital have been slowly disintegrating.
"We're trying to negotiate a contract that includes safe staffing, fair pay, and the benefits that we currently have continuing," Craigmyle explained. "It's never a good idea to stretch nursing at the bedside so thin. Safe standards exist for a reason."
She pointed out the union fought for high-quality health insurance in its last contract negotiation, but the University of Vermont Health Network, which runs the hospital, is aiming to pull it back. Union members picketed last week to try to put pressure on the administration to start new negotiations.
Craigmyle added the network has imposed restructuring which created issues with nurse-patient ratios, and are filling positions with expensive travel nurses instead of working on recruitment and retention.
"We've been experiencing a brain drain of qualified say three- to five-year intermediate-level nurses," Craigmyle asserted. "And most of that has come from the fact that the administration here continues to fail to entice them to stay by denying them a fair and legal contract and attempting to take away their health care."
Research shows having lower nurse-to-patient ratios makes a big difference for the patients, nurses and hospital. Hospitals with one nurse for every eight patients experience on average five additional deaths per 1,000 patients than hospitals who have one nurse for every four patients.
And the research showed safe staffing reduces turnover, which saves the hospital money. It costs about $82,000 to $88,000 to replace a registered nurse.
A new report makes the case for New York to continue its Excluded Workers Fund, which was started during the pandemic to provide payments to undocumented workers and others who lost income but were not eligible for unemployment benefits.
Applications opened last August and closed in October, after the $2.1 billion allocated to it were spent.
David Dyssegaard Kallick, director of the Immigration Research Initiative and co-author of the report, noted the fund has helped 130,000 people, which is about 40% of those who are eligible. Advocates are calling for not only adding $3 billion to the existing fund, but setting up a permanent fund for excluded workers.
"There's no reason that these people should be left out just because they weren't fast enough to apply for a program that they qualify for," Dyssegaard Kallick argued. "And then let's talk about the long term as well; we can make this something that's not just every time there's a crisis, but that's there year-in and year-out for people who are part of our communities."
Advocates have been calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York state Legislature to include funding for excluded workers in the state budget, which must be finalized by April 1. A weekslong march is underway from New York City to Albany to call for an end to exclusion.
Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation and a co-author of the report, said everyone who lives and works in New York deserves the same access to benefits. He pointed out losing a job can put families in precarious situations, with ever-increasing costs of housing and other basic needs.
"Having some ability just to get a little bit of income in between jobs really makes a big difference for people's family stability and being part of the community," Stettner explained. "Not having to have their kids switch out of schools or move all around the city because people don't really have very much in savings."
The report noted other states and localities have followed New York's example, such as New Jersey, which successfully created a similar program on a smaller scale. Johnson County in Iowa created a $2 million fund for excluded workers, and other campaigns occurred in California, Colorado, Washington state and Washington, D.C.
The country has a worker shortage - and it's leading to hard times for nonprofits.
Liz Moore is the executive director of the Montana Nonprofit Association. She said nonprofits have some built-in disadvantages that make it harder to recruit workers.
For instance, companies have raised wages, but Moore noted that many nonprofits have contracts with the state. That makes it hard to increase pay.
She said the lack of workers has dire consequences for some service providers.
"In some cases, it means they close a group home," said Moore. "That has happened, where you have people who are receiving disability services living in a group home and they just have had to close."
Moore said there were shortages before the pandemic. Her organization's job board typically lists about 40 to 50 openings, but right now it's up to 90.
In February, nonprofits nationwide wrote a letter to the White House and Congress calling for relief.
Meegan Bryce is executive director of Residential Services for Intermountain, which provides 24-hour treatment for children ages four to 14 with significant behavioral health needs. Bryce said they've decreased the number they serve from 40 to 19 kids because of a lack of workers.
Some of the children they serve are at risk of suicide, and she said cutting back programs such as hers hurts, especially in a state where the youth suicide rate is twice the national average.
"What we all know is that if kids aren't receiving the care that they need," said Bryce, "particularly during this very challenging time in our society, those rates can increase significantly."
Scott Appel is the executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates in Missoula, providing volunteers to represent foster youths in legal matters. He said the organization hasn't experienced a worker shortage, but it did have to increase compensation to retain staff.
"We've been able to fund that over the last couple of years through the PPP loan program, with some COVID relief grants," said Appel. "But now that those funding sources no longer exist, certainly we're concerned about the future."
Moore said leaders in Washington, D.C. could take steps to help - including continuing and expanding the charitable tax deduction and employee retention tax credit. She said nonprofits are attractive as more people look for work in cause-oriented organizations, but noted that nonprofits are struggling.
"We are asked to stand in a gap and that's our job, and we take that job and we take it seriously," said Moore. "But as the demand goes up, it's really hard to continue to stand in the gap effectively - especially with a staff that has been doing that for a couple of years on pretty thin margins."
