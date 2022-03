Far-Reaching Conservation Program Receives Full Funding from Congress

An important conservation program has received its full funding in Congress' latest budget.



The Land and Water Conservation Fund will be able to allocate $900 million to projects across the country to ensure access to public lands as well as for local projects. It's the first time the program has received its full dedicated funding since the Great American Outdoors Act in 2020 saved it and ensured permanent funding.



Amy Lindholm, manager of the Land and Water Conservation Fund Coalition for the Appalachian Mountain Club, explained the reach and scope of the financial backing of Congress.



"Every part of the country, every state, every congressional district, nearly every county in America has been touched by investment from the Land and Water Conservation Fund," Lindholm pointed out. "It protects everything from your local parks and playgrounds to working forests to habitat projects."



The program has been around for more than 50 years, allocating more than $700 million to Washington state over that time. It has helped protect places such as Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks, the Pacific Crest Trail and Skagit Wild and Scenic River.



Lindholm noted the $900 million is a great accomplishment and start to more conservation.



"We also see on the ground in Washington that there are projects that are still not able to be funded, and they are urgently needed for a variety of reasons," Lindholm emphasized. "Given the climate crisis that we're experiencing, they are more important than ever."



Some projects on the program's supplemental list in Washington include the Kittitas Working Forest, San Juan Island National Historical Park and work in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.



Landowners in Colorado could play a major role in President Joe Biden's efforts to conserve 30% of the nation's undeveloped lands by 2030, and make money at the same time.



Jay Fetcher's family has been ranching cattle since 1994. He said when his family looked into the idea of a conservation easement for their property near Steamboat Springs, his father was immediately sold.



He did not want to see the land developed for the service industry; he wanted it to remain land that produced food.



"Because here is property that could be developed into condominiums, golf courses," said Fetcher. "But we as a family had a passion for keeping it forever as 2,000 acres of undeveloped land."



The family's decision to conserve the land for ranching caught on, and led to Fetcher founding the Colorado Cattlemen's Agricultural Land Trust.



The America the Beautiful project is challenging local communities to find the best ways to conserve, connect and restore lands, waters and wildlife that local economies depend on.



Conservation efforts also are seen as critical for protecting clean-water supplies, especially during times of severe drought. Melissa Daruna, executive director of the group Keep it Colorado, said some strategies already under way could provide a path for communities across the West.



She pointed to local stakeholders on the Eastern Plains outside Pueblo who are taking the lead to reckon with current and future impacts of a warming climate.



"And so what are the opportunities to work collectively across the community and conserve the most valuable landscapes?" asked Daruna. "Making sure that we don't have a situation where the local agricultural economy collapses or falls apart because the water resources are gone."



Roughly 60% of all land in Colorado is privately owned, and owners who opt for easements could see big payouts given rising land values across the state.



In 2008, lawmakers allowed the donated value of the land set aside for conservation to be considered a state tax credit which can be resold to Colorado taxpayers with outstanding tax burdens.



"So all of a sudden, I do an easement, I can sell the value of that easement to a Colorado taxpayer," said Fetcher. "And I get a check in my pocket. You know, we're not going to develop the land anyway, but all of a sudden I get paid for not doing it."









