Far-Reaching Conservation Program Receives Full Funding from Congress

An important conservation program has received its full funding in Congress' latest budget.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund will be able to allocate $900 million to projects across the country to ensure access to public lands as well as for local projects. It's the first time the program has received its full dedicated funding since the Great American Outdoors Act in 2020 saved it and ensured permanent funding.
Amy Lindholm, manager of the Land and Water Conservation Fund Coalition for the Appalachian Mountain Club, explained the reach and scope of the financial backing of Congress.
"Every part of the country, every state, every congressional district, nearly every county in America has been touched by investment from the Land and Water Conservation Fund," Lindholm pointed out. "It protects everything from your local parks and playgrounds to working forests to habitat projects."
The program has been around for more than 50 years, allocating more than $700 million to Washington state over that time. It has helped protect places such as Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks, the Pacific Crest Trail and Skagit Wild and Scenic River.
Lindholm noted the $900 million is a great accomplishment and start to more conservation.
"We also see on the ground in Washington that there are projects that are still not able to be funded, and they are urgently needed for a variety of reasons," Lindholm emphasized. "Given the climate crisis that we're experiencing, they are more important than ever."
Some projects on the program's supplemental list in Washington include the Kittitas Working Forest, San Juan Island National Historical Park and work in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Utah is taking new action to reduce the deaths of wildlife along roads and highways.
Congress allocated $350 million in the bipartisan infrastructure package to fund projects across the country. States must provide 20% of the funds for projects, and Utah has approved $1 million to be set aside to address one of the most dangerous spots for wildlife in the state.
Bill Christensen, a volunteer for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and a board member for the Utah chapter of the National Wildlife Federation, said funding will be used for fences, underpasses and other measures near Interstates 80 and 84 to allow for safe wildlife migration.
"The estimates are that as many deer and elk are killed on the highways as on legal hunts during the year, so this is a major problem," he said, "and that doesn't include the major damage to life and property that can happen for people when they hit animals on the highway."
According to the Utah Wildlife Migration Initiative, crossing structures and fences reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions by 90%. Roughly 60 wildlife crossings are already installed statewide.
The Utah Legislature also approved House Bill 427, which requires the Department of Transportation to report annually on wildlife mitigation measures.
"They're already gathering that data that relates to that, so this bill is basically an invitation to involve the public," said Rep. Doug Owens, D-Millcreek, who sponsored the bill. "They report on it publicly and then that provides an avenue for the public to get involved in understanding what the agency is thinking and doing, and will give them an avenue to comment back."
Owens added that the bill and the infrastructure funding are important building blocks for future wildlife-mitigation projects.
"We've got more people in Utah, more roads, more miles being driven, more fragmentation of wildlife habitat," he said. "So, we just need to be making this more a front-and-center issue if we're going to maintain Utah as the beautiful, natural place that it is."
The Parleys Summit wildlife bridge, which was completed in 2018, had more than 700 recorded wildlife crossings last year alone.
Local environmental groups are voicing their concerns about a proposed mining exploration project about two miles west of California's Death Valley.
The company Mojave Precious Metals wants to drill more than 100 holes to look for gold at Conglomerate Mesa, and to revive some roads in what is now considered a roadless landscape.
Kayla Browne, desert-lands organizer for the group Friends of the Inyo, said the area is important to migrating mule deer and is prime habitat for the Townsend's western big-eared bat and the Inyo rock daisy.
"This particular daisy is only found in the southern Inyo Mountains," she said, "and specifically Conglomerate Mesa and Cerro Gordo."
The Bureau of Land Management soon will release an environmental analysis. The agency previously allowed helicopter-based drilling and now will decide whether to permit more of the same. On its website, Mojave Precious Metals said it would comply with "regulations that require projects to avoid unnecessary and undue environmental degradation."
Browne acknowledged that the BLM has to take into consideration an 1872 mining law that allows prospecting on public lands and allows companies to stake claims.
"There are a lot of environmental groups that are trying to get that law changed," she said, "because in 1872, mining was very different than what it is today. They weren't industrial-scale, heavy machinery, large open-pit like they are now."
The lands are part of the traditional homeland of the Timbisha-Shoshone and the Paiute-Shoshone Native American tribes. In a statement, the tribes said they're disappointed in the way the prior drilling was carried out, and vow to oppose any future development.
Disclosure: Friends of the Inyo contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Landowners in Colorado could play a major role in President Joe Biden's efforts to conserve 30% of the nation's undeveloped lands by 2030, and make money at the same time.
Jay Fetcher's family has been ranching cattle since 1994. He said when his family looked into the idea of a conservation easement for their property near Steamboat Springs, his father was immediately sold.
He did not want to see the land developed for the service industry; he wanted it to remain land that produced food.
"Because here is property that could be developed into condominiums, golf courses," said Fetcher. "But we as a family had a passion for keeping it forever as 2,000 acres of undeveloped land."
The family's decision to conserve the land for ranching caught on, and led to Fetcher founding the Colorado Cattlemen's Agricultural Land Trust.
The America the Beautiful project is challenging local communities to find the best ways to conserve, connect and restore lands, waters and wildlife that local economies depend on.
Conservation efforts also are seen as critical for protecting clean-water supplies, especially during times of severe drought. Melissa Daruna, executive director of the group Keep it Colorado, said some strategies already under way could provide a path for communities across the West.
She pointed to local stakeholders on the Eastern Plains outside Pueblo who are taking the lead to reckon with current and future impacts of a warming climate.
"And so what are the opportunities to work collectively across the community and conserve the most valuable landscapes?" asked Daruna. "Making sure that we don't have a situation where the local agricultural economy collapses or falls apart because the water resources are gone."
Roughly 60% of all land in Colorado is privately owned, and owners who opt for easements could see big payouts given rising land values across the state.
In 2008, lawmakers allowed the donated value of the land set aside for conservation to be considered a state tax credit which can be resold to Colorado taxpayers with outstanding tax burdens.
"So all of a sudden, I do an easement, I can sell the value of that easement to a Colorado taxpayer," said Fetcher. "And I get a check in my pocket. You know, we're not going to develop the land anyway, but all of a sudden I get paid for not doing it."
Disclosure: Keep It Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Community Issues and Volunteering, Environment, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.