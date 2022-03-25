Friday, March 25, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 25, 2022
Women's sports advocates urge less focus on banning trans athletes; children plunge back into poverty as the expanded Child Tax Credit expires; and the White House condemns Idaho's copycat abortion law.

2022Talks - March 25, 2022
President Biden says U.S. is prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees; Supreme Court rejects a GOP redistricting plan in Wisconsin; and Donald Trump sues Hilary Clinton over 2016 presidential campaign.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Climate Youth Take Aim at Largest Corporate Polluters

Friday, March 25, 2022   

Colorado students are expected to gather at the State Capitol today, joining a global climate youth strike. Students will also march to a Chase bank location, to urge the company to divest fossil-fuel holdings they said are aiding Russia's war in Ukraine.

Madeline Pierce, a sophomore at Cherry Creek High School and the event's organizer, said young people understand it is going to take more than recycling and biking to school to avert the most catastrophic impacts of a warming planet.

"I think it's always beneficial to take little steps, but the majority of emissions are from larger companies," Pierce emphasized. "The most beneficial thing to do is to call out these corporations for their climate change emissions, because that's the most impact that we can make, if we use our voice."

Pierce pointed to research showing 100 oil and gas companies are responsible for more than 70% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. More than half of emissions are linked to just 25 corporate and state-owned entities. JPMorgan Chase has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Chase is the largest investor in the Russian-owned natural gas company Gazprom, according to a recent Politico report, and activists say divestment will help international sanctions on Russia stick.

Between 2016 and 2020, Chase reportedly gave Gazprom $3.5 billion in financing, so Pierce argued Chase is in a position to reduce both climate pollution and violence in Ukraine.

"Gazprom has become a central way for Russia to work around these sanctions and provide funding for the invasion," Pierce contended. "We're asking JPMorgan [Chase] to not only divest from Gazprom because of their involvement with the war in Ukraine, but because of their involvement with natural gas emissions."

The global Fridays for Future movement, inspired by Greta Thunberg, has seen more than 140 million people mobilize to keep average global temperatures from rising above levels deemed dangerous by scientists. Pierce believes the movement may be reaching a tipping point.

"There was polling released last month that shows 82% of Coloradans consider climate change a serious problem, and 98% say wildfires that threaten homes and property are a serious problem," Pierce concluded.


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends employees wear a face mask while at work. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Anxious About Returning to the Office? Experts Offer Tips on How to Cope

With COVID cases waning, more employers are asking workers to return to the office for the first time since the pandemic began, and mental health …

Social Issues

Tulips Aren't Blooming for Farmworkers in WA's Skagit Valley

The tulips in Skagit Valley may be blooming, but the farmworkers tending to them say there are serious issues with working conditions. About 70 …

Health and Wellness

In Wake of Disability Settlement, ND Promotes Community Care

In 2020, North Dakota reached a federal settlement regarding institutionalized care for people with disabilities. As they carve out a newer vision…

In addition to substandard training facilities, last year's NCAA college basketball tournament further exposed other resource gaps for women's teams, including meals and 'swag bags' players receive. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Women's Sports Advocates: Wedge Issues Aren't What We Need

This weekend, the University of South Dakota's women's basketball team continues its magical run in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (…

Health and Wellness

Petition Pushes Congress to Lower Prescription Drug Prices

More than 126,000 Wisconsinites have signed an AARP petition urging Congress to lower prescription drug prices. According to GoodRx, an American …

"The recipe for a tornado requires a few important ingredients: low-level heat and moisture and cold air aloft, coupled with a favorable wind field that increases in speed with height, as well as changes in the wind direction in the lower levels." - Ernest Agee, professor emeritus of atmospheric science, Purdue University (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Texans Rally to Recover from Storm, Wildfire Damage

It has been a tough week for Texas, with a lethal combination of tornadoes, wildfires and even snow. At week's end, 16 counties have been declared …

Social Issues

MI Groups Seek to Break Stigma Around Young Parenting

It is Michigan Young Parent Awareness Day, and groups are spotlighting efforts to support expectant and parenting young people, both in taking care …

Social Issues

DeWine's State-of-State Promises: Groups Say Proof is in the Policy

In his second State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine promised a bright future for Ohio, but policy analysts said the proof is in …

 

