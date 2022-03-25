Texans Rally to Recover from Storm, Wildfire Damage

It has been a tough week for Texas, with a lethal combination of tornadoes, wildfires and even snow. At week's end, 16 counties have been declared disaster areas by Gov. Greg Abbott.
A number of judges in smaller counties have done the same, to help speed up the recovery process.
Lucy Walsworth, regional communications director for American Red Cross, said so far, her organization has assessed more than 150 homes for damage, a number growing daily. She explained how to get the process started.
"Please call '1-800-Red Cross' and then press option number '4' to be able to connect with someone who'll be able to take down their information, and forward it down to us," Walsworth outlined.
She added Red Cross volunteers not only help with shelter, but can assist with medical, spiritual and mental health needs after a disaster. More than 70 people have sought help so far.
The storms downed power lines and destroyed homes and businesses. Some injuries have been reported but no deaths. Walsworth pointed out a multiagency resource center is open today in Round Rock at the United Heritage Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to assist anyone in need.
"All these community partners, they're also going to be there as well," Walsworth emphasized. "It's kind of like a one-stop shop, so to speak, to provide them assistance that folks may need."
Texans are also encouraged to complete the Self Reporting Damage Survey online, to help emergency management officials gain an understanding of the range of issues across the state. The data is also provided to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to determine eligibility for disaster relief to individuals.
Walsworth added connecting people with resources is the most fulfilling part of her job.
"I lose some sleep, or time away from my family; that's really nothing compared to what some of these folks go through," Walsworth remarked. "If we can lighten the load in any way, shape or form, that feels extremely good."
She noted the organization always needs volunteers. If you are interested, contact your local Red Cross office.
Neighborhoods are known to be more livable when housing, transportation and public spaces harmonize with the community, and Houston's most diverse neighborhood is moving in that direction.
The group Connect Community received grant money from AARP Texas last year to add shade structures, seating, trees and a mural along streets in Houston's Gulfton area, considered the most diverse neighborhood in one of the country's most diverse cities.
Anne Whitlock, Connect Community's founding director, said quick-action projects are being implemented that emphasize needs of the 50-plus population.
"There's precious little park space or gathering spaces for people," she said, "either within their apartment complex or outside in the broader community."
AARP Texas awarded money to six local organizations last year through its Community Challenge grants program, and is accepting applications for new projects through March 22. More information is online at AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.
Lisa Rodriguez, manager of outreach and advocacy for AARP Texas, said San Antonio used grant money to beautify one of its historic districts, while North Houston created a multimedia art installation. She said many communities want to upgrade crosswalks or traffic signals for a better pedestrian experience.
"Do we need a walking plan? That's a good idea - we could fund something like that in a neighborhood," she said. "It could be in the scale of neighborhood, or the scale of a district of a city or a town - or perhaps the whole town or the whole city."
Whitlock said Gulfton's built environment isn't pedestrian friendly, and that's why Connect's project is designed to create comfortable, accessible spaces where people can participate in activities and socialize to strengthen the overall community.
"We want to get some of these organizations out of their buildings and more into their complexes," she said, "because it's very unsafe to walk in the neighborhood, so we're trying to bring place-making to them."
The Texas grant program is part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live.
Iowa is poised to receive $5 billion from the new federal infrastructure law. And separate grant opportunities are available to help spur smaller, community improvement projects as bigger ones take shape.
AARP is accepting applications for its annual Community Challenge grant program. Local governments and nonprofits can seek small grants for quick-turnaround projects designed to make their towns and cities more livable.
A new category involves leveraging money from the infrastructure law or the American Rescue Plan. Connie Eastman, associate state director of community outreach for AARP Iowa, said it aligns with the past work they've funded.
"The majority of them have been to improve public spaces," said Eastman, "but we've also had a handful going to transportation, housing and some civic participation efforts."
The recent federal programs prioritize such areas as broadband expansion, water infrastructure and climate resiliency.
The deadline for the Community Challenge grants is March 22. AARP says the process isn't as onerous as traditional grant applications, and can be completed online.
Brooke Prouty, the director of Uptown Marion - A Main Street Iowa District, helped secure a recent Community Challenge grant for a handful of electric three-wheel bikes local residents can rent. She said this helps seniors get out to enjoy local parks and stay healthy.
"Our community isn't quite big enough for a scooter or a rent-a-bike program," said Prouty. "And so, this is kind of our spin on it, to specifically help a population become more mobile."
With roads and bridges seeing more upgrades thanks to the federal funds, Community Challenge leaders hope they're complemented with projects like improved signage.
Since it started five years ago, the initiative has funded 17 improvement projects in Iowa communities, with the average grant size around $10,000.
Beginning this month, a leadership program in Rural North Carolina is helping local organizations implement trauma-informed practices.
Organizers of the Resilient Leaders Initiative explained their goal is to help residents tackle the root cause of harm and promote healing.
According to the Center for Healthcare Strategies, a trauma-informed approach includes understanding how traumatic experiences such as abuse and neglect, displacement from natural disasters, and community violence affects physical and mental health.
Vichi Jagannathan, program director for the Resilient Leaders Initiative and co-founder of the Rural Opportunity Institute, said policies aimed at addressing trauma can look different in rural regions.
"Even when we try to look at, what does trauma-informed discipline look like or policing, a lot of times the solutions that we find don't quite work in our context because of our unique challenges," Jagannathan pointed out. "Part of the goal is to support organizations to develop new practices."
Last year Edgecombe and Wilson County Public Schools, Word Tabernacle Church's pre-K program, and Greater is Coming ministries participated in the program's first cohort. According to research by the North Carolina Institute of Medicine, more than half of North Carolinians say they've experienced some form of childhood trauma.
Jagannathan noted the COVID-19 crisis has shed light on the importance of promoting resilience and healing, especially as communities and local economies work to recover from the pandemic.
"We just know that we're not the only rural community that suffers from these types of challenges," Jagannathan emphasized. "But there just isn't a knowledge base and there certainly isn't a network of all of us sharing about what is working."
She added there are resources available for rural groups seeking to incorporate a trauma-informed approach to everyday work.
"We do have the opportunity to just offer coaching," Jagannathan stressed, "So even if they can't go through this nine-month process that's about to start, there are opportunities to connect with a network of coaches around the country who have expertise in this stuff."