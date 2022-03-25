Petition Pushes Congress to Lower Prescription Drug Prices

More than 126,000 Wisconsinites have signed an AARP petition urging Congress to lower prescription drug prices.



According to GoodRx, an American healthcare company, the average cost of prescription drugs has risen by about 2.5% since the pandemic began. And in January, the prices of more than 800 prescription drugs went up by about 5%.



Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaking at an AARP Wisconsin news conference Thursday, pointed out Americans pay, on average, three times more for prescriptions than patients in other wealthy nations.



"In 2020, one in three Americans saw their out-of-pocket medication costs increase," Baldwin reported. "That has real consequences, and that needs to change."



Pharmaceutical companies have said high drug costs allow them to invest in research and development of future medications, but Baldwin argued most of the profit likely goes into marketing, advertising and other non-research initiatives.



In a 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation poll, more than 80% of respondents said they would support allowing the federal government to negotiate prescription costs with the major pharmaceutical companies.



Nancy Koch, a Wauwatosa resident and retired nurse with rheumatoid arthritis, said the out-of-pocket cost for her medication increased from zero dollars in 2021, to more than $140 a month this year.



"It doesn't sound like a lot, but on a limited income, it's a lot," Koch pointed out. "I simply can't afford that, and for now I've been charging it, but that's not going to be sustainable much longer."



Karen Justeson, a Wisconsin resident who takes medication for heart disease and diabetes, said last year, her doctor prescribed her two new brand-name diabetic drugs that yielded excellent results. But the out-of-pocket expenses became too much, forcing her to transition to a lower-cost and less effective alternative with unwanted side effects.



"Lowering prescription drug prices would have a positive impact for me," Justeson asserted. "It would allow me to be able to take the newer, brand-named medications which optimize my health and life without the pressures of high costs."



Sen. Baldwin has sponsored several measures to keep prescription drug costs under control, including a new proposal to cap insulin costs, which she said nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016.



References: Petition information AARP 03/22/2022

Drug cost report GoodRx 01/05/2022

Poll Kaiser Family Foundation 10/12/2021



get more stories like this via email



Veterans advocacy groups say expanding access to advanced-practice nurse practitioners (APRNs) will help more vets access critical medical care.



Under current state law, APRNs must work under doctor supervision, have a collaborative practice agreement and meet once every six months with their supervising physician.



Rick Disney, strategic director of Concerned Veterans for America North Carolina, said lifting the rules would increase the numbers of APRNs practicing independently in rural regions, which would be a game changer for veterans living long travel distances from the state's four VA medical centers.



"This would help those rural veterans with the nurse practitioners being able to help those veterans access care," Disney asserted.



According to a report by the American Enterprise Institute, compared to medical doctors, nurse practitioners are more likely to practice in rural areas, where the need for primary care is greatest. And rural patients are five times more likely to live in a health care shortage area than those living in urban or suburban areas.



The American Medical Association and other physician groups maintain collaborative practice agreements are needed for patient safety.



Leigh Grant Mullen, a family nurse practitioner at Veterans Life Center in Durham, who volunteers at Veterans Life Center in Durham, said while she currently has a supervising physician who is passionate about providing medical care to under-resourced populations, she is uncertain what will happen when he retires.



"If I am not able to find a collaborating physician who will collaborate with me for no cost, it is possible that I will not be able to practice and serve these populations," Grant Mullen explained.



Dr. Ann King, assistant professor at East Carolina University College of Nursing, said in rural and underserved communities, patients repeatedly show up at hospital emergency rooms for minor issues that could easily have been taken care of in an outpatient setting.



"Which then further builds the financial deficits of facilities and systems," King pointed out. "Access to care is a huge barrier for many of our uninsured or underinsured residents in North Carolina."



A report by Duke University economists found allowing APRNs to practice more independently would increase local tax revenue, create more jobs and save the state between $433 million and $4.3 billion.



References: Nurse practitioner report American Enterprise Institute Sep. 2018

Patient care access report Xtelligent Healthcare Media 09/17/2018

Regulation report Duke Univ. Feb. 2015



get more stories like this via email

