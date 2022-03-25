Petition Pushes Congress to Lower Prescription Drug Prices

More than 126,000 Wisconsinites have signed an AARP petition urging Congress to lower prescription drug prices.
According to GoodRx, an American healthcare company, the average cost of prescription drugs has risen by about 2.5% since the pandemic began. And in January, the prices of more than 800 prescription drugs went up by about 5%.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaking at an AARP Wisconsin news conference Thursday, pointed out Americans pay, on average, three times more for prescriptions than patients in other wealthy nations.
"In 2020, one in three Americans saw their out-of-pocket medication costs increase," Baldwin reported. "That has real consequences, and that needs to change."
Pharmaceutical companies have said high drug costs allow them to invest in research and development of future medications, but Baldwin argued most of the profit likely goes into marketing, advertising and other non-research initiatives.
In a 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation poll, more than 80% of respondents said they would support allowing the federal government to negotiate prescription costs with the major pharmaceutical companies.
Nancy Koch, a Wauwatosa resident and retired nurse with rheumatoid arthritis, said the out-of-pocket cost for her medication increased from zero dollars in 2021, to more than $140 a month this year.
"It doesn't sound like a lot, but on a limited income, it's a lot," Koch pointed out. "I simply can't afford that, and for now I've been charging it, but that's not going to be sustainable much longer."
Karen Justeson, a Wisconsin resident who takes medication for heart disease and diabetes, said last year, her doctor prescribed her two new brand-name diabetic drugs that yielded excellent results. But the out-of-pocket expenses became too much, forcing her to transition to a lower-cost and less effective alternative with unwanted side effects.
"Lowering prescription drug prices would have a positive impact for me," Justeson asserted. "It would allow me to be able to take the newer, brand-named medications which optimize my health and life without the pressures of high costs."
Sen. Baldwin has sponsored several measures to keep prescription drug costs under control, including a new proposal to cap insulin costs, which she said nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016.
Twelve years ago today, then-President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) into law, and it has helped provide more than 156,000 Mainers with health coverage.
In the last decade, the national uninsured rate has dropped from more than 30% in 2013 to just under 9% in 2021.
Open enrollment ended in January, but some people may qualify for a special enrollment period if they've had a major life event such as losing other coverage, getting married or having a baby.
Ann Woloson, executive director of Maine Consumers for Affordable Healthcare, noted the American Rescue Plan included funds to help patients afford monthly health-insurance premiums through 2022.
"Even if people have looked in the past, and they thought it was too expensive, now is a good time to look," Woloson urged. "Assuming they qualify for a special enrollment period, to see if they might be able to get a better deal than they did in the past."
Groups are encouraging Congress to pass a measure to continue the subsidies on monthly premiums set to expire at the end of this year. Woloson noted in the last year, there has been a 10% increase in Mainers enrolling in marketplace plans.
Woloson added the ACA not only benefited those who have enrolled in Marketplace plans, but outlined essential health benefits all insurers are required to cover, such as prescription drugs, laboratory tests and access to mental-health services, to name a few.
"Something that we all assume would be covered by our health insurance, but before the ACA, you never knew whether or not the drug you needed or the lab tests you needed or some of the mental- or physical-health services that you needed were actually covered by your plan," Woloson recounted. "More people have coverage and everybody has greater consumer protections as a result of the Affordable Care Act."
Residents can apply for both MaineCare and marketplace insurance plans at CoverME.gov. The website has a tool to help people find what coverage is best for them, and Maine Consumers for Affordable Healthcare has a confidential helpline as well, at 1-800-965-7476.
Veterans advocacy groups say expanding access to advanced-practice nurse practitioners (APRNs) will help more vets access critical medical care.
Under current state law, APRNs must work under doctor supervision, have a collaborative practice agreement and meet once every six months with their supervising physician.
Rick Disney, strategic director of Concerned Veterans for America North Carolina, said lifting the rules would increase the numbers of APRNs practicing independently in rural regions, which would be a game changer for veterans living long travel distances from the state's four VA medical centers.
"This would help those rural veterans with the nurse practitioners being able to help those veterans access care," Disney asserted.
According to a report by the American Enterprise Institute, compared to medical doctors, nurse practitioners are more likely to practice in rural areas, where the need for primary care is greatest. And rural patients are five times more likely to live in a health care shortage area than those living in urban or suburban areas.
The American Medical Association and other physician groups maintain collaborative practice agreements are needed for patient safety.
Leigh Grant Mullen, a family nurse practitioner at Veterans Life Center in Durham, who volunteers at Veterans Life Center in Durham, said while she currently has a supervising physician who is passionate about providing medical care to under-resourced populations, she is uncertain what will happen when he retires.
"If I am not able to find a collaborating physician who will collaborate with me for no cost, it is possible that I will not be able to practice and serve these populations," Grant Mullen explained.
Dr. Ann King, assistant professor at East Carolina University College of Nursing, said in rural and underserved communities, patients repeatedly show up at hospital emergency rooms for minor issues that could easily have been taken care of in an outpatient setting.
"Which then further builds the financial deficits of facilities and systems," King pointed out. "Access to care is a huge barrier for many of our uninsured or underinsured residents in North Carolina."
A report by Duke University economists found allowing APRNs to practice more independently would increase local tax revenue, create more jobs and save the state between $433 million and $4.3 billion.
For the past two decades, New Mexico has had one of the highest rates of overdose deaths in the nation, increasingly linked to fentanyl. But until now, fentanyl testing strips were banned.
Illegal drugs such as cocaine are often contaminated with fentanyl and unknowingly purchased by users, which can be deadly.
Shelley Mann-Lev, board president of the New Mexico Public Health Association, said passage of a decriminalization bill by lawmakers this year could help reduce the overdose crisis.
"New Mexico, along with so many other states, has seen a huge increase in overdose deaths related to fentanyl, and fentanyl test strips have been illegal; they've been considered drug paraphernalia," Mann-Lev explained.
The state was the first to decriminalize drug paraphernalia in 2019, but fentanyl test strips were not yet developed. Mann-Lev pointed out House Bill 52, approved by legislators and signed by the governor, decriminalizes the inexpensive test strips.
As in other states, fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death in New Mexicans ages 18 to 35.
Mann-Lev said passage of the measure also allows the state's Department of Health to distribute sterile supplies to reduce the spread of infectious disease and enables the department to act quickly to address other lethal additives in drugs.
"It allows the Department of Health not to have to wait to come a year or two years later to the Legislature," Mann-Lev stressed. "It actually gives the Department the regulatory power to adapt harm reduction to determine what kind of testing devices and supplies are necessary."
Nationwide, fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 45, ahead of suicide, COVID-19 and car accidents, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.