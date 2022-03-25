Friday, March 25, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 25, 2022
Play

Women's sports advocates urge less focus on banning trans athletes; children plunge back into poverty as the expanded Child Tax Credit expires; and the White House condemns Idaho's copycat abortion law.

2022Talks - March 25, 2022
Play

President Biden says U.S. is prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees; Supreme Court rejects a GOP redistricting plan in Wisconsin; and Donald Trump sues Hilary Clinton over 2016 presidential campaign.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Play

Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Social Issues  |  Social Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Tulips Aren't Blooming for Farmworkers in WA's Skagit Valley

Play

Friday, March 25, 2022   

The tulips in Skagit Valley may be blooming, but the farmworkers tending to them say there are serious issues with working conditions.

About 70 workers and members of the union Familias Unidas por la Justicia have gone on strike after what has been described as a "pay bonus mix-up" between two groups of workers, who say it has also happened in the past.

It comes one week before the popular Skagit Valley Tulip Festival begins April 1.

Marciano Sanchez, organizer for the union, spoke from the northwest Washington farm where the strike is taking place, about the Washington Bulb Company's response to the wage issue.

"One of the only reasons that they noticed that there was an error on their part was because the workers decided to do a work stoppage and decided to go on strike," Sanchez pointed out. "And there was news outlets that were here reporting on it and that's the only reason why the company actually decided to check up into this."

The Washington Bulb Company acknowledged the bonus-pay issue was an inadvertent error by its staff. The company said it resolved the issue and made the decision to compensate all groups at the higher bonus level.

But Sanchez said workers have concerns beyond the pay confusion.

"They wanted better working conditions, cleaner restrooms and a better pay structure or, like, a higher bonus that they get paid," Sanchez outlined.

Workers are also looking for an improved sick-leave policy and safer application of pesticides. The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival attracts thousands to the region during the monthlong event.


get more stories like this via email
Pollsters at Colorado College saw a 22-point increase in the number of respondents who say climate change is a serious problem compared to a 2011 poll. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Climate Youth Take Aim at Largest Corporate Polluters

Colorado students are expected to gather at the State Capitol today, joining a global climate youth strike. Students will also march to a Chase bank …

Health and Wellness

Anxious About Returning to the Office? Experts Offer Tips on How to Cope

With COVID cases waning, more employers are asking workers to return to the office for the first time since the pandemic began, and mental health …

Health and Wellness

In Wake of Disability Settlement, ND Promotes Community Care

In 2020, North Dakota reached a federal settlement regarding institutionalized care for people with disabilities. As they carve out a newer vision…

In addition to substandard training facilities, last year's NCAA college basketball tournament further exposed other resource gaps for women's teams, including meals and 'swag bags' players receive. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Women's Sports Advocates: Wedge Issues Aren't What We Need

This weekend, the University of South Dakota's women's basketball team continues its magical run in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (…

Health and Wellness

Petition Pushes Congress to Lower Prescription Drug Prices

More than 126,000 Wisconsinites have signed an AARP petition urging Congress to lower prescription drug prices. According to GoodRx, an American …

"The recipe for a tornado requires a few important ingredients: low-level heat and moisture and cold air aloft, coupled with a favorable wind field that increases in speed with height, as well as changes in the wind direction in the lower levels." - Ernest Agee, professor emeritus of atmospheric science, Purdue University (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Texans Rally to Recover from Storm, Wildfire Damage

It has been a tough week for Texas, with a lethal combination of tornadoes, wildfires and even snow. At week's end, 16 counties have been declared …

Social Issues

MI Groups Seek to Break Stigma Around Young Parenting

It is Michigan Young Parent Awareness Day, and groups are spotlighting efforts to support expectant and parenting young people, both in taking care …

Social Issues

DeWine's State-of-State Promises: Groups Say Proof is in the Policy

In his second State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine promised a bright future for Ohio, but policy analysts said the proof is in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021