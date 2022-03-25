Tulips Aren't Blooming for Farmworkers in WA's Skagit Valley

The tulips in Skagit Valley may be blooming, but the farmworkers tending to them say there are serious issues with working conditions.



About 70 workers and members of the union Familias Unidas por la Justicia have gone on strike after what has been described as a "pay bonus mix-up" between two groups of workers, who say it has also happened in the past.



It comes one week before the popular Skagit Valley Tulip Festival begins April 1.



Marciano Sanchez, organizer for the union, spoke from the northwest Washington farm where the strike is taking place, about the Washington Bulb Company's response to the wage issue.



"One of the only reasons that they noticed that there was an error on their part was because the workers decided to do a work stoppage and decided to go on strike," Sanchez pointed out. "And there was news outlets that were here reporting on it and that's the only reason why the company actually decided to check up into this."



The Washington Bulb Company acknowledged the bonus-pay issue was an inadvertent error by its staff. The company said it resolved the issue and made the decision to compensate all groups at the higher bonus level.



But Sanchez said workers have concerns beyond the pay confusion.



"They wanted better working conditions, cleaner restrooms and a better pay structure or, like, a higher bonus that they get paid," Sanchez outlined.



Workers are also looking for an improved sick-leave policy and safer application of pesticides. The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival attracts thousands to the region during the monthlong event.



The ACLU of Connecticut has sued the governor's and attorney general's offices, saying the state's prison debt law violates the excessive-fines clause of the U.S. Constitution.



Since 1997, Connecticut law has required people who have been in prison to repay the state for the cost of their incarceration. The state's set cost is currently $249 a day, or more than $90,000 per year, according to the complaint.



Dan Barrett, legal director for the ACLU of Connecticut, argued it is an exorbitant amount of money for a single year of incarceration, and disproportionately impacts Black and Latino communities.



"We're manufacturing yet another barrier for people to build wealth, to accumulate things like real property," Barrett contended. "So prison debt falls very heavily and prevents people from doing things like inheriting their childhood home or leaving property to their children."



About seven out of 10 people in Connecticut's prisons are people of color. The class-action lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court. A spokesperson for Attorney General William Tong said they are reviewing the lawsuit and cannot comment on specific claims. She added there is a proposal before the Legislature to repeal the cost-of-incarceration statute.



The suit's plaintiffs are Teresa Beatty and Michael Llorens, and was filed on behalf of more than 30,000 people who have been incarcerated in the state since 1997.



Barrett explained the goal of the case is to eliminate the debt of those who are or have been in prison.



"When we win, the federal court will strike those laws. It will declare them to be unconstitutional," Barrett emphasized. "They will be off limits to the state for use. And additionally, we have asked that the federal court declare that anyone with outstanding prison debt as a result of these unconstitutional laws does not owe the debt."



Beatty's prison debt amounts to more than $83,000 for two years of being incarcerated. Llorens owes the state more than $272,000 for a three-year sentence. Gov. Ned Lamont's and Attorney General Tong's offices have 20 days from filing to respond to the lawsuit.



