KY Lawmakers Move to Cut Unemployment Benefits

The number of weeks Kentuckians can receive unemployment benefits will soon be cut by more than half.
Last week, state lawmakers overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of House Bill 4, which reduces the amount of time a person can get unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 12.
Dustin Pugel, senior policy analyst at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said the move will push more laid-off Kentuckians into poverty and lower-paying jobs. He noted in eastern Kentucky and other regions seeing declines in coal and manufacturing, jobs are not easy to find.
"So, what we're going to have is a lot of folks losing work," Pugel projected. "Being pushed into lower-wage jobs, and then turning to programs like SNAP and Medicaid for help."
He added while the statewide unemployment rate has averaged 6% over the past decade, counties like Magoffin have seen unemployment rates 30% higher.
Supporters argued the law will spur more people into finding work amid a labor shortage and a strong economic bounce-back from COVID-19. Kentucky now joins fewer than a dozen states in providing fewer than 26 weeks of unemployment.
Pugel pointed out the increased requirements and the back-and-forth necessary between claimants and the state's outdated unemployment processing system realistically means many people could lose benefits after a little over a month.
"After having your benefits for six weeks, you have to accept the first job that's offered to you," Pugel explained. "So long as it pays a little over half of what your last job did, and so long as it's within 30 miles of where you live."
Pugel believes the cumulative effects of weakening Kentucky workers' safety net will hit underserved communities the hardest.
"Particularly for folks that the economy doesn't work for them," Pugel outlined. "Like, again, people in rural Kentucky, Black workers, workers with disabilities, folks who are leaving incarceration looking for a job."
State data showed Black Kentuckians made up around 16% of unemployment insurance claims in December 2021, despite comprising just 9% of the workforce.
In his second State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine promised a bright future for Ohio, but policy analysts said the proof is in the policy.
DeWine touted the resiliency of Ohioans throughout the pandemic, as well as the state's strong economy.
Hannah Halbert, executive director of Policy Matters Ohio, a progressive research organization, said she appreciated the governor's vision for a thriving Ohio, providing opportunity for all.
"It's encouraging to hear the optimism; it's encouraging to hear the big vision," Halbert acknowledged. "But what do these proposals actually look at and who's actually being called in to share this vision?"
Greg Lawson, research fellow at conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute, applauded DeWine for highlighting reduced state spending and tax cuts, and cautioned against any new and increased spending.
"We've been able to get through the COVID pandemic, we've come back with good, strong tax revenues, and that's all very positive," Lawson outlined. "But if you spend too much today that sometimes sets you up for problems when there's a recession or something hits in the future."
The governor avoided the controversial issues of the state's redistricting debacle, and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal.
DeWine also promoted the recent announcement of Intel's $20 billion investment in two semiconductor facilities in Central Ohio. Halbert contended all Ohioans should join in the prosperity, which she argued is not always the case.
"Tax cuts overwhelmingly have benefited people who are very well-to-do, have very high income," Halbert pointed out. "The majority of Ohioans, the bottom 60% of people earning money, have actually seen some increases in what they're paying in taxes and fees."
DeWine also touted policies to improve telehealth, as well as addiction and mental-health services, and new investments in the Appalachian region and state parks. Lawson, again, urged lawmakers to carefully consider what is being prioritized.
"The top thing that we need to be doing at a time where we need to be focusing on getting the workforce ready for the 21st century challenges and making sure that we keep a competitive tax code for the state," Lawson added.
The United States and Britain have struck a deal to remove U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum along with U.K. tariffs on U.S. bluejeans, whiskey and motorcycles.
Some Pennsylvania lawmakers said the steel tariffs have been key to leveling the global playing field. In 2018, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act was used to impose 25% and 10% tariffs, respectively, on some steel and aluminum imports to stabilize domestic production.
Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, co-chair of the House Steel Caucus, said we should be cautious as the U.S. eases these tariffs on some countries.
"If we relax the Section 232 majors, foreign steel production in other countries that have little or no environmental regulations will stand to capture more market share," Burns explained. "And put our workers in jeopardy because they'll continue to dump cheap foreign steel into the United States."
Pennsylvania's steel industry employs more than 34,000 people, who earn $3.14 billion in wages and salaries annually.
Rep. Natalie Mihalek, R-Allegheny, the other co-chair of the House Steel Caucus, said one concern is some countries do not follow the same strict regulations American steelworkers and companies do.
"China's government heavily subsidizes its companies, most of which are in fact state-owned or controlled, meaning that they can price their goods far below market value," Mihalek asserted. "Companies here in the United States and in Pennsylvania, our workers face tougher labor and environmental laws than the competitors abroad."
China is the number one producer of steel globally, according to the World Steel Association, although its production outstrips domestic demand. Last month, the U.S. announced it was relaxing the Section 232 tariffs on Japan and the European Union.
Congress has passed a bill to help shore up the U.S. Postal Service, and it's now on to President Joe Biden for a signature.
The bill puts six-day-a-week delivery into law and eliminates a burdensome budgeting requirement. Since 2006, the USPS has had to pre-fund its retiree health benefits, while other federal agencies have "pay-as-you-go" systems. Officials say eliminating the prefunding requirement would open up more than $5 billion per year.
Roscoe Woods, legislative director for the Michigan Postal Workers Union and president of the American Postal Workers Union Area Local 480-481, said the money will bring major opportunities to the agency.
"It basically rigged us to just fail every year, and to see that prefunding eliminated, and that debt waived is an amazing day for the Postal Service, to no longer have that hanging over our heads," Woods asserted.
The bill also requires Postal Service retirees to enroll in Medicare, instead of keeping the federal employee health benefit plan. Woods urged Congress to ensure the change does not increase the cost burden for agency employees entering retirement.
Woods pointed out the bill allows the Postal Service to partner with state, local or tribal governments to provide property and nonpostal services to the public such as banking, or selling hunting or fishing licenses or public transit passes.
He said postal banking in particular would be a major boost for rural America; he noted some small towns do not have any banks or credit unions.
"I've always been really, really offended by those check-cashing places, and what they charge and taking advantage of poor people," Woods remarked. "And the idea that regardless of your status, you might be able to do some simple banking out of a post office, I just think that's an incredibly great thing. "
Woods added moving forward, he hopes there will be support in Congress for reversing some of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's changes opponents said have degraded the agency's service standards. For instance, he emphasized first-class mail used to be delivered within three days, but now the standard is five days.
"We are one of the oldest agencies in the government. And we were able to meet those standards when we were barely automated," Woods stressed. "And now, given the level of automation, there's nothing we can't achieve if some of those in leadership would just get out of our way and let us do it."