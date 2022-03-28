Ohio's 2022 Primary: Groups Urge New Date, Not Two Dates

With just five weeks before the May 3 primary election - and Ohio's legislative redistricting debacle still not settled - voting-rights groups say it's time to move the primary date.



Today is the deadline for independent mapmakers hired by the Ohio Redistricting Commission to create a new state legislative map, after three others were tossed out as unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.



The Secretary of State says it's too late for state legislative races to appear on the primary ballot, and some Republicans suggest holding a second primary.



But Deidra Reese, statewide program manager with the Ohio Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Ohio Unity Coalition, said that would put an extraordinary burden on local election officials.



"It's very difficult to carry out elections," said Reese. "It's very labor-intensive. It's been very challenging to recruit poll workers. We've had some pretty good elections, despite some challenges, so we don't want to end up going backwards."



Ohio lawmakers have the authority to reschedule the primary. Senate Bill 316, introduced last week by two Democrats, would move it from May 3 to June 28.



Meryl Neiman, co-founder of the Ohio Progressive Action Leaders, said two primaries could cost taxpayers upwards of $20 million. She added it would be confusing and possibly disenfranchise thousands of voters.



"There's nothing sacrosanct about May 3rd," said Neiman. "And they've already acknowledged that they won't be able to hold the complete primary then. So, it makes a lot more sense, financially and equitably, to have one primary, to have it at a later date."



Meanwhile, in a federal lawsuit, Republican voters are asking that the third set of rejected maps be used in the May 3 primary. Reese contended the entire dilemma could have been avoided had the Redistricting Commission delivered fair districts as required by the Ohio Constitution.



"It's maddening that we're still here and that we're now, literally, in a constitutional crisis because they haven't done what they should have done," said Reese. "They just dug their heels in to say, 'We'll just have two elections. And even if it confuses people, oh well.' And that just doesn't serve the interests of the citizens of the state."



By the end of the day, the Ohio Secretary of State must respond to a federal court's request for information on deadlines for supplemental ballots and holding the May primary, as well the particulars of holding a second primary for legislative races.



This story was produced with support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.







A measure in Congress aims to help heal the divides in the United States' civil society.



Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., of Gig Harbor, has introduced the Building Civic Bridges Act alongside eight other Democrats and nine Republicans.



In terms of its need, he cites recent polling showed Americans are worried about the country's divisions, including more than three-quarters who believe there is a threat to democracy and majority rule in this country.



Kilmer said the goal of the measure is to create more common ground in local communities.



"I think a healthy religiously, racially, ethnically diverse democracy relies on the ability of everyday citizens to live and work and serve and pray alongside people who think differently than they do," Kilmer asserted. "We have struggled, I think, increasingly in our country to do that."



Kilmer pointed out local events in Tacoma inspired this legislation, including a series of attacks on faith institutions and conflict at a YMCA. He noted in each case after some mediation to help heal divides, local leaders in the community asked him if federal funding was available to do more bridge building.



Kilmer also emphasized a recent report, which found the U.S. funds efforts at social cohesion and democracy abroad, inspired him. He realized it would make sense here as well, so he and the other cosponsors came up with a model to do it at home.



"One, doing grant making to these hyperlocal efforts, the local YMCA, the interfaith alliance that's trying to do this important work of trying to build some understanding across lines of difference," Kilmer outlined. "Two, to train AmeriCorps participants in the skills of bridge-building. And three, to support colleges and universities that do work in this space."



Kilmer added there could be progress moving the bill forward as soon as this week.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



