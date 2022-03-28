Nurses Speak Out About Working Conditions at OR Hospital

Burnout from the pandemic has caused a nursing shortage in some parts of the country. But at one Oregon hospital, some nurses say they're leaving because of what they see as a hostile work environment.



Union members in the Oregon Nurses Association at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria are speaking out about conditions there. One member, who has asked to remain anonymous to protect her job, said management is creating a "culture of bullying and retaliation."



Oregon Nurses Association spokesperson Kevin Mealy said the nursing staff has been called "disposable."



"This is the type of behavior you're seeing from management during COVID crisis, when nurses are papering over so many holes in the health-care system," said Mealy. "The lack of respect and appreciation for the job nurses are doing, and the skills they bring to the profession, is shocking, quite frankly."



Two grievances have been filed, one for what's described as the "bullying nature" of the workplace; the other for short-staffing in the hospital's family birthing center.



Nancee Long, director of communication for Columbia Memorial Hospital, said as in other parts of the country, nurses have left during the pandemic. But she said the hospital "has filled these vacancies with the help of competent agency nurses."



Mealy said nurses have expressed concern at the high number of agency or traveling nurses working in the hospital. He said some of the nurses, who are highly specialized, aren't necessarily able to do all the tasks nurses normally would.



"These substitute, short-time nurses don't have the same skills as the experienced nurses who left," said Mealy. "So they can only solve half the equation."



Mealy added nurses are quitting and going elsewhere, although some offered to stay on longer until the hospital found their replacements - especially in the family birthing center.



"These nurses, who are core members of the community in Astoria, still live there and drive further to get to work at a different location," said Mealy. "And they offered to stay because they don't want to see the family birth center closed for any amount of time - but they also can't stand being abused."



The Columbia Memorial Hospital spokesperson said the family birthing center is "fully staffed and has continued to meet the needs of patients through the pandemic." She said it has never closed due to low-staffing.







More than 126,000 Wisconsinites have signed an AARP petition urging Congress to lower prescription drug prices.



According to GoodRx, an American healthcare company, the average cost of prescription drugs has risen by about 2.5% since the pandemic began. And in January, the prices of more than 800 prescription drugs went up by about 5%.



Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaking at an AARP Wisconsin news conference Thursday, pointed out Americans pay, on average, three times more for prescriptions than patients in other wealthy nations.



"In 2020, one in three Americans saw their out-of-pocket medication costs increase," Baldwin reported. "That has real consequences, and that needs to change."



Pharmaceutical companies have said high drug costs allow them to invest in research and development of future medications, but Baldwin argued most of the profit likely goes into marketing, advertising and other non-research initiatives.



In a 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation poll, more than 80% of respondents said they would support allowing the federal government to negotiate prescription costs with the major pharmaceutical companies.



Nancy Koch, a Wauwatosa resident and retired nurse with rheumatoid arthritis, said the out-of-pocket cost for her medication increased from zero dollars in 2021, to more than $140 a month this year.



"It doesn't sound like a lot, but on a limited income, it's a lot," Koch pointed out. "I simply can't afford that, and for now I've been charging it, but that's not going to be sustainable much longer."



Karen Justeson, a Wisconsin resident who takes medication for heart disease and diabetes, said last year, her doctor prescribed her two new brand-name diabetic drugs that yielded excellent results. But the out-of-pocket expenses became too much, forcing her to transition to a lower-cost and less effective alternative with unwanted side effects.



"Lowering prescription drug prices would have a positive impact for me," Justeson asserted. "It would allow me to be able to take the newer, brand-named medications which optimize my health and life without the pressures of high costs."



Sen. Baldwin has sponsored several measures to keep prescription drug costs under control, including a new proposal to cap insulin costs, which she said nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016.



