As Costs Rise, Opportunities Dwindle for NC Small Farmers

Advocates for small farms and ranches in North Carolina say the businesses are ready to bring local, affordable meats and produce to residents, but they need more resources.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said shoppers will be paying 3% to 4% more for food this year, and about 6% more to eat out. So, the focus is on local, sustainable agriculture to help meet the need.
B. Ray Jeffers, a North Carolina-based farmer and policy and program manager for the Rural Advancement Foundation International-USA (RAFI-USA), said to reliably feed communities, small farmers need more access to processing and storage facilities, and transportation options.
"Anyone establishing a new business has hurdles to overcome," Jeffers acknowledged. "But when you toss in unhelpful government policies, access to land prices, unaffordable capital and physically demanding work into the mix, a new level of challenge shows itself."
He pointed out rising supply and equipment costs are further squeezing the agricultural industry. Fertilizer costs have more than doubled since last year, driven by the global instability caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, plus high global demand, and lack of competition among fertilizer producers, according to the USDA.
Jeffers added groups like RAFI-USA can help small farmers navigate the complexities of federal policies and programs.
"You know, farmers are often beholden to the political machine of government wheeling and dealing," Jeffers observed. "The final version of the U.S. Farm Bill is a huge part of that. And it's not always good news for farmers working in sustainable agriculture."
He added the USDA recently announced $130 million in funding for the Local Agriculture Market Program, to expand opportunities for farmers to sell their products at major local institutions, like universities and hospitals.
Jeffers explained the average cost of farmland in the U.S. also has increased, adding another obstacle for small-scale producers.
"But in terms of stability and longevity to the farm business, ownership remains the goal for most farmers," Jeffers emphasized. "And the major barrier to owning land is, you know, the affordability gap."
Of the 45,000 farms in North Carolina, about two-thirds are less than 100 acres in size.
A new program is seeking to help Wisconsin's grain farmers build more environmentally and economically resilient operations.
The Midwest Grains Resource and Immersive Training (GRIT) program aims to bolster the Midwest's grainshed by increasing the number and diversity of small- and-mid sized farms across the region growing food-grade grains.
Christine Johnson, Midwest GRIT program manager at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, which oversees the program, said strengthening farmers' resiliency benefits local consumers down the supply chain.
"So having that regional food system established and strong will just help both the farmer and our communities alike going forward," Johnson asserted.
According to the U.S. Agricultural Census, which is conducted every five years, Wisconsin gained small and large farms from 2012 to 2017, but lost more than 4,200 mid-sized farms.
The GRIT program includes a year of paid training and education programs for current and aspiring grain farmers. Applications for the program are open through the end of March.
At least a third of the program's open spots will be reserved for farmers who are women. Johnson, who is a farmer herself, said the initiative includes programming specifically to support gender-specific barriers for female farm operators and entrepreneurs.
"We're also holding space for other communities, such as Black and Indigenous farmers, and really making a point to decrease barriers within our region for all farmers that want to achieve success," Johnson explained.
Johnson added Ag Census data and state grain farmer training surveys suggest only 15% to 20% of grain farmers in the Midwest identify as female. About 35% of all farm operators in the state were women, up 16% from 2012.
In the coming months, North Dakotans will be filling baskets at local farmers markets. As vendors prepare this year's produce, communities around the state are reminded of the economic benefits associated with these markets.
This week, a variety of stakeholders tied to local food production took part in a workshop to discuss the intersection of farmers markets and community support.
Becca Jablonski, assistant professor and Food Systems Extension economist at Colorado State University, shared research on the topic. She noted that while these markets might not be huge economic engines, they do create positive gains that are felt in a variety of ways.
"Those sectors that are impacted are not just going to be in the case of a farmers market, farming sector, right?" said Jablonski. "They're also going to be the places where employees, for example, spend their money. So, on things like child care and grocery-store sales."
She noted that vendors often purchase local equipment, animals and other essentials to help with their food production, adding to the ripple effect.
Leaders from some North Dakota markets say common obstacles include access to suitable venues, as well as connections to local business leaders who could help with sponsorships.
Simone Wai - co-founder of Folkways, which hosts Red River Market in Fargo - said local marketing partnerships are another way communities can help these ventures succeed and become an economic asset.
"These organizations want to use the farmer's market to advertise their community to new residents," said Wai. "I know a lot of communities in the area are struggling with attracting new residents. And this is an awesome way to help do that."
She and other organizers have said that helping to build markets can make them more attractive for events, such as concerts.
The discussion also focused on fostering growth in areas where there's not as much competition, but still enough of a customer base to drive sales of local food.
Through a federal grant, the awareness effort is being led by the Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture at Dakota College at Bottineau.
Thousands of coal miners and their families are uncertain about the future of the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.
At the end of last year, the fund's revenue source, an excise tax on domestically produced and sold coal, was slashed by more than half, and experts say the fund is on track to run out of money. Democratic lawmakers have proposed legislation to extend the excise tax at its original rate through 2031.
Arvin Hanshaw, president of the Nicholas County Black Lung Association, said the monthly stipend helps cover miners' hefty medical bills and living expenses.
"Without your oxygen, your inhalers and stuff that you need, they're not going to be able to afford it," Hanshaw explained. "And the communities, they'll suffer too."
According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the trust fund has borrowed from the Treasury's general fund almost every year since 1979. In addition to facing massive financial challenges, the GAO reported in 2020 the Department of Labor's lackluster oversight of local mine-operator insurance further put the fund's future in peril.
Hanshaw added he is worried about currently employed miners who are exposed daily to coal and silica dust and may develop black lung disease later in life.
"For the ones that's in the coal mines now, they're going to come in contact with black lung, it's going to be an ongoing thing," Hanshaw asserted.
He added miners forgo their health in order to do their jobs.
"We just want what was promised, so we won't have to worry about our livelihood," Hanshaw emphasized.
One in 10 underground coal miners with at least a 25-year history in mines will develop black lung, according to a 2018 report by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. The study looked at X-ray data collected from the medical records of miners between 1970 and 2017.