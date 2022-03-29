Advocates Seek to Spotlight Developmental-Disability Issues Year-Round

As Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month comes to a close, advocates say the work to secure equal rights and independence for people with disabilities continues.
The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) is among those working to spotlight the issues that matter most to the communities they serve.
Animesh Shah, chair of the Council, said it is important for everyone to be aware of the challenges people with developmental disabilities face, from issues around independence and guardianship and workforce training to criminal justice and first-responder disability awareness.
"The idea of accessing a variety of services that others take for granted. For example, government services or accessing a restaurant or accessing a website," Shah outlined. "There are also a variety of issues in the education system and in the criminal-justice system that we hope that with the advocacy we'll be able to do much better than what we are able to do today."
One in three Missourians has a disability. Shah pointed out many resources are available in Missouri and across the country to help people thrive if they know how to access them.
Shah entered disability advocacy after his daughter was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome. He struggled at first to navigate disability-support networks, but noted groups such as MODDC are there to help individuals and their families or caregivers access resources.
"My goal is that eventually we reach to a level where every individual is self-aware of their capabilities, their rights," Shah remarked. "And people around that individual are working to uplift people with disabilities and not just create roadblocks."
Shah added MODDC also is working to support a training program for individuals with developmental disabilities to become self-advocates. Developmental Disabilities Month was started in 1987 and has been recognized as a time to support individuals with disabilities ever since.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Civil Rights, and Disabilities. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
In 2020, North Dakota reached a federal settlement regarding institutionalized care for people with disabilities.
get more stories like this via email
As they carve out a newer vision, state officials are getting the word out about programs giving residents with disabilities more pathways to community care. The Department of Human Services (DHS) is highlighting initiatives designed to help people with disabilities make a smoother transition from an institution to a community setting.
Jake Reuter, program administrator for the DHS, acknowledged the state has a long way to go to improve access, but he noted demand for the programs is a good sign they are reaching the people they need to reach.
"We're having many, many referrals for services to help prevent institutional care in the first place," Reuter reported.
The department hosted a webinar this week to discuss programs like "Money Follows the Person," which helps eligible Medicaid enrollees shift to community care. Since 2007, the federally funded option has assisted more than 400 North Dakotans with disabilities. The recent settlement followed allegations the state relied too much on placing people in nursing facilities.
To meet future goals, Reuter asserted such issues as a better-trained workforce and affordable housing need to be addressed. He noted having flexibility to offer care in an integrated community setting gives affected individuals more choices in day-to-day life.
"They have meals when they want, how they want them," Reuter outlined. "They get to go out into the community, they spend time with the people they want."
Department leaders added as part of their response to past issues, they have tried to improve communications with key partners, like hospitals and nursing homes.
The Legislature has set aside more funding in this area, including use of American Rescue Plan aid.
In rankings compiled by the Case for Inclusion, North Dakota landed at 46th in the nation for policies such as promoting independence for people with disabilities.
Navigating education can be difficult for parents of children with disabilities. An organization in Montana is dedicated to assisting families in this process.
The Montana Empowerment Center is the state's parent training information center - U.S. Department of Education funded programs found in every state that provide free support.
Executive director Rebecca Richards said parents' fight for the education of children with disabilities started in the mid-20th century.
"When the first law came about to educate students with disabilities in the public school system in 1975," said Richards, "they wrote in to have parent training information centers in that law so that parents have an outside advocacy to understand the nuances of their educational rights."
Richards said today there are more than a hundred centers across the country funded to assist families.
The Montana Empowerment Center was founded in 2018. Their education services help families of children with disabilities from birth to age 26.
Richards' organization works with families on a number of issues, including early intervention and K-12 services and the Individualized Education Program, which is a plan set up between parents and educators that outlines special-education services.
She said it also includes a young adult's transition after school, noting this process can look different than for other children turning 18.
"We start talking about life skills," said Richards, "what does that look like? And so we really want to think big picture for those students and help the families with that process and help the students themselves with that process, wherever they're at, depending on their disability."
Richards said the rural nature of Montana can present challenges because fewer services usually are available than in big urban communities.
She said her organization is staffed, managed and governed by parents and individuals who are close to someone with a disability.
"Whether it's a child, a grandchild or a family member that has a disability," said Richards, "we all come to this with very personal ties to the disability world."
get more stories like this via email
It is Developmental Disability Awareness Month, and groups are spotlighting housing and voting as two major areas of concern.
get more stories like this via email
To mark International Women's Day, the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities held a virtual event Tuesday.
Tameka Citchen-Spruce, a disability justice advocate and former Ms. Wheelchair Michigan 2006 who spoke at the event, said it is crucial to make sure every polling place has a working voting machine for people who cannot fill out a paper ballot. And while the affordable housing crisis affects many in Michigan, she said there are additional factors if you are living with a disability.
"Finding accessible and affordable housing, as everyone knows, is a tremendous challenge, particularly when you have a physical disability; use a wheelchair, like myself," Citchen-Spruce explained.
Nationwide, roughly 57 million Americans live with some form of disability, and about 180,000 Michiganders have a developmental disability.
Citchen-Spruce is a filmmaker in addition to being an activist, and she said advocating for disability rights and storytelling go hand in hand.
"I think it's so important, because we need representation in the media," Citchen-Spruce asserted. "People need a reflection of themselves and their stories matter. And so that's why, alongside my disability advocacy, I think it's so important to create representation and tell stories."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed March to be Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Michigan. She said the state Department of Health and Human Services encourages residents to recognize Michigan's advances, but also to acknowledge the work is not yet done to ensure full inclusion of people with disabilities.