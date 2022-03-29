Tuesday, March 29, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 29, 2022
Play

We spotlight securing independence for people with disabilities; experts offer tips for dealing with stress going back to the office; and Nebraska could ban any procedure to end a pregnancy at any stage.

2022Talks - March 28, 2022
Play

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power;' Nebraska congressman will resign after lying to FBI; pressure mounts on Justice Clarence Thomas over his wife's texts; and Congress is urged to control drug costs.

2022Talks - March 29, 2022
Play

President Biden unveils his 2023 budget; the Jan. 6 Committee considers contempt charges against two Trump advisers; and nearly half of Americans are very concerned Russia may target U.S. with nuclear weapons.

Health and Wellness  |  Disabilities    News
Advocates Seek to Spotlight Developmental-Disability Issues Year-Round

Play

Tuesday, March 29, 2022   

As Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month comes to a close, advocates say the work to secure equal rights and independence for people with disabilities continues.

The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) is among those working to spotlight the issues that matter most to the communities they serve.

Animesh Shah, chair of the Council, said it is important for everyone to be aware of the challenges people with developmental disabilities face, from issues around independence and guardianship and workforce training to criminal justice and first-responder disability awareness.

"The idea of accessing a variety of services that others take for granted. For example, government services or accessing a restaurant or accessing a website," Shah outlined. "There are also a variety of issues in the education system and in the criminal-justice system that we hope that with the advocacy we'll be able to do much better than what we are able to do today."

One in three Missourians has a disability. Shah pointed out many resources are available in Missouri and across the country to help people thrive if they know how to access them.

Shah entered disability advocacy after his daughter was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome. He struggled at first to navigate disability-support networks, but noted groups such as MODDC are there to help individuals and their families or caregivers access resources.

"My goal is that eventually we reach to a level where every individual is self-aware of their capabilities, their rights," Shah remarked. "And people around that individual are working to uplift people with disabilities and not just create roadblocks."

Shah added MODDC also is working to support a training program for individuals with developmental disabilities to become self-advocates. Developmental Disabilities Month was started in 1987 and has been recognized as a time to support individuals with disabilities ever since.

Disclosure: The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Civil Rights, and Disabilities. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


