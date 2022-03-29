CA Parents Anonymous Program Gets $1 Million Grant to Strengthen Families

The California Parent and Youth Helpline just got a lifeline from the federal government, to the tune of $1 million.
President Joe Biden recently signed a congressional budget resolution which included the grant money, proposed by Rep. Judy Chiu, D-Calif.
Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, president and CEO of Parents Anonymous, part of the nonprofit Raising the Future, which runs the helpline.
"They may be suffering from mental-health issues, behavioral problems in school," Pion-Berlin observed. "Parents have lost their jobs. They can call the California Parent and Youth Helpline 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and join online evidence-based Parents Anonymous groups."
People can call the helpline at 855-427-2736 or go to raisingfuture.org. The funding will support mental health services for the empowerment journey of Asian, Latino, African American and other populations.
Pion-Berlin noted she would love to see federal legislation to fund a national parent and youth helpline modeled after the program in California.
"Mostly the federal government funds crisis lines. Suicide, runaways, domestic violence," Pion-Berlin pointed out. "All important, but that's when people are in the throes of these problems. This is prevention."
The California Parent and Youth Helpline has served more than 32,000 people since its founding in May 2020.
Disclosure: Parents Anonymous contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Family/Father Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
As National Parent Leadership Month draws to a close, advocates are calling on lawmakers - who are writing the new state budget - to fund programs that support families' emotional health.
In January, Governor Gavin Newsom's budget proposal included 4-point-7 million dollars to fund the Parents Anonymous helpline, but the group is asking for double that amount.
Antonia Rios is a California mom who went to work for Parents Anonymous after benefiting first-hand from its counseling service. She's now a senior parent partner and a chair of national and California parent leadership teams with the group.
"The help, support, strength and hope my children and I received changed our lives for the better," said Rios. "We are resilient. The circle of violence has been broken in my family."
Parents and youths can call the helpline at 855-4-A-PARENT or sign up for free weekly online support groups. The Parents Anonymous helpline, run by the nonprofit Raising the Future, has answered more than 1.5 million calls since it was established in May 2020.
Arizona State University teacher and researcher Elizabeth Harris PhD co-authored a study in the journal Child and Health Services Review, that found that the helpline and support groups are making a dent in child abuse and neglect.
"And that evaluation showed that her program substantially reduced the number of parents who ended up in the child welfare system and the number of children who ended up in the child welfare system," said Harris.
The group also helped lobby for an extension of COVID-related paid sick leave. The Legislature has until June to approve the state budget.
Parents' rights groups are praising a plan to extend paid sick leave for many California workers, which is now on a fast track to pass.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a deal with legislative leaders Tuesday on a bill to require businesses with 26 employees or more to offer two weeks of paid sick leave to recover from COVID or care for a sick family member.
Matthew Kijak, director of programs at the nonprofit Raising the Future, part of Parents Anonymous, which runs the California Parent Youth Helpline, said people should not lose their pay if they or their kids test positive.
"So it's really, really important that we respect the role that parents play who are basically the heroes of this entire pandemic," Kijak asserted. "And honor that by allowing them to stay home to take care of their children who may be suffering from coronavirus."
A similar extension of sick leave during COVID expired last September. The proposal would be retroactive to cover sick days taken since Jan. 1 and would come to an end on Sep. 30. Full-time workers would qualify for 40 hours of leave, plus another 40 if they show a positive COVID test. Part-timers would get the number of hours off they normally work.
Opponents complain the extended sick leave will be borne entirely by businesses, many of which still are struggling after the pandemic shutdowns. To help soften the blow on companies, the deal would restore some tax deductions and expand some tax credits.
Kijak argued workers' health must be the priority.
"Business is important," Kijak acknowledged. "But compared to having employees come to work with coronavirus, and, God forbid, die, it's not a comparison at all. Whatever we have to spend to keep Californians safe needs to be spent."
Without the change, workers in California would only have three state-mandated days of paid sick leave. The bill is expected to be written and sent to a vote in the coming weeks.
As holiday celebrations continue, groups that study issues in prisons say families with a loved one who's incarcerated should make attempts to connect with them. They say even with barriers in states like Iowa, the visit has lasting impact.
The Prison Policy Initiative says 50 years of research has found that people held in state prisons who receive in-person visits are less likely to be reincarcerated after their release.
The Initiative's Communications Strategist Wanda Bertram said in recent years, prison and jail systems have added a variety of barriers making it tougher to connect in person, by phone or by mail. But she said that shouldn't deter families.
"We want higher rates of success when people leave prison and they're re-entering society," said Bertram. "You know, we want people who are mentally well."
Separately, Iowa researchers have found a connection between visitation and a person's tendency to obey rules inside a correctional facility.
Bertram noted that Iowa has been among the states with higher costs for a 15 minute call from jail. But the Initiative secured a victory this year when the Iowa Utilities Board agreed to cap the rates set by jail phone companies.
As for better outcomes, Bertram said it goes beyond reducing recidivism - the benefits can be seen in a variety of ways.
"People who are frequently in touch with family have better mental health outcomes," said Bertram. "It actually impacts their physical health, it impacts their improvement in school and educational programs."
As the nation sees another COVID surge, Bertram said she worries administrators around the country will go to greater lengths to block visits.
Iowa has yet to go back to restricting in-person visits at state facilities after resuming them over the summer. But Bertram said there's concern about the potential for a patchwork of restrictions at county-level jails.