Tuesday, March 29, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 29, 2022
Play

We spotlight securing independence for people with disabilities; experts offer tips for dealing with stress going back to the office; and Nebraska could ban any procedure to end a pregnancy at any stage.

2022Talks - March 28, 2022
Play

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power;' Nebraska congressman will resign after lying to FBI; pressure mounts on Justice Clarence Thomas over his wife's texts; and Congress is urged to control drug costs.

2022Talks - March 29, 2022
Play

President Biden unveils his 2023 budget; the Jan. 6 Committee considers contempt charges against two Trump advisers; and nearly half of Americans are very concerned Russia may target U.S. with nuclear weapons.

Social Issues  |  Family/Father Issues    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

CA Parents Anonymous Program Gets $1 Million Grant to Strengthen Families

Play

Tuesday, March 29, 2022   

The California Parent and Youth Helpline just got a lifeline from the federal government, to the tune of $1 million.

President Joe Biden recently signed a congressional budget resolution which included the grant money, proposed by Rep. Judy Chiu, D-Calif.

Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, president and CEO of Parents Anonymous, part of the nonprofit Raising the Future, which runs the helpline.

"They may be suffering from mental-health issues, behavioral problems in school," Pion-Berlin observed. "Parents have lost their jobs. They can call the California Parent and Youth Helpline 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and join online evidence-based Parents Anonymous groups."

People can call the helpline at 855-427-2736 or go to raisingfuture.org. The funding will support mental health services for the empowerment journey of Asian, Latino, African American and other populations.

Pion-Berlin noted she would love to see federal legislation to fund a national parent and youth helpline modeled after the program in California.

"Mostly the federal government funds crisis lines. Suicide, runaways, domestic violence," Pion-Berlin pointed out. "All important, but that's when people are in the throes of these problems. This is prevention."

The California Parent and Youth Helpline has served more than 32,000 people since its founding in May 2020.

Disclosure: Parents Anonymous contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Family/Father Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law on Monday, also gives parents an option to sue a school district if a teacher holds classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity. (Pixabay)

Social Issues

LGBTQ Advocates Plan Legal Challenge to FL 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Public schoolteachers in Florida are now prohibited from giving classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity after Gov. Ron …

Social Issues

Nearly a Quarter of Iowans Extremely Vulnerable to Disasters

From historic floods to the 2020 derecho, Iowans are familiar with natural disasters. With the spring storm season underway, local governments are …

Social Issues

Health Coverage Extension Seen as Reducing Risks for New Moms in IA

As maternal death rates go up, states are considering whether to extend postpartum coverage through Medicaid. Supporters in Iowa hope lawmakers take …

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision will not affect who's on the ballot or how folks cast their vote in next week's spring election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WI Advocates: SCOTUS Decision to Have Major Impact on Black Communities

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Wisconsin's legislative redistricting plan, a move advocates said will have long-lasting impacts for the …

Health and Wellness

CT Report: After 2 Years of COVID, Lessons Learned on Racial-Health Equity

March marks two years since COVID-19 first devastated the lives of people across the country. A new report aims to look at lessons learned in …

LB 933 would make it a felony to provide medicine or procedures that end pregnancies, even in cases of rape and incest. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Nebraska Lawmakers Advance Abortion Ban Opposed by Majority of Voters

Nebraska is on track to ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. On Friday, lawmakers …

Health and Wellness

Advocates Seek to Spotlight Developmental-Disability Issues Year-Round

As Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month comes to a close, advocates say the work to secure equal rights and independence for people with …

Social Issues

MA Teachers Union Backs Bill to Increase Diversity Among Educators

Groups are pushing for alternatives to the Massachusetts Tests for Educator Licensure (MTEL), which they say can be a barrier to greater teacher …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021