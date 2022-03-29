CT Report: After 2 Years of COVID, Lessons Learned on Racial-Health Equity

March marks two years since COVID-19 first devastated the lives of people across the country. A new report aims to look at lessons learned in Connecticut, and efforts to ensure health equity for people of color in the state going forward.



Nearly one in three Black residents said they had a close friend or family member who died from COVID-19, according to a fall 2021 survey, along with one in four Hispanic respondents.



Tiffany Donelson, president and CEO of the Connecticut Health Foundation, which published the report, said it is important to recognize the barriers to health care access for communities of color in the state contributing to disparities.



"What we saw is that people of color also have less financial security," Donelson observed. "That made the economic impacts more disruptive, and that individuals of color were also more likely to have jobs that required them to be on the front lines."



Donelson pointed out research shows people of color are less likely to have a primary-care provider. As of February, 10,000 Connecticut residents had died from COVID-19.



The report also included recommendations for how state and local governments can achieve racial health equity.



Donelson noted health care accessibility was a big issue during the pandemic. She added people of color in the state have less access to transportation and bringing health care directly to the community is key.



"We use the example of doing a vaccine clinic at a Walmart parking lot," Donelson remarked. "Again, meeting people where they are, and doing it on the weekend, so that you know people are going there, and it's an accessible place, and it's convenient for people to get there."



Other recommendations in the report for state officials included building relationships with community-based organizations, that can act as trusted messengers on public health issues by sharing information, conducting outreach and soliciting feedback.



Burnout from the pandemic has caused a nursing shortage in some parts of the country. But at one Oregon hospital, some nurses say they're leaving because of what they see as a hostile work environment.



Union members in the Oregon Nurses Association at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria are speaking out about conditions there. One member, who has asked to remain anonymous to protect her job, said management is creating a "culture of bullying and retaliation."



Oregon Nurses Association spokesperson Kevin Mealy said the nursing staff has been called "disposable."



"This is the type of behavior you're seeing from management during COVID crisis, when nurses are papering over so many holes in the health-care system," said Mealy. "The lack of respect and appreciation for the job nurses are doing, and the skills they bring to the profession, is shocking, quite frankly."



Two grievances have been filed, one for what's described as the "bullying nature" of the workplace; the other for short-staffing in the hospital's family birthing center.



Nancee Long, director of communication for Columbia Memorial Hospital, said as in other parts of the country, nurses have left during the pandemic. But she said the hospital "has filled these vacancies with the help of competent agency nurses."



Mealy said nurses have expressed concern at the high number of agency or traveling nurses working in the hospital. He said some of the nurses, who are highly specialized, aren't necessarily able to do all the tasks nurses normally would.



"These substitute, short-time nurses don't have the same skills as the experienced nurses who left," said Mealy. "So they can only solve half the equation."



Mealy added nurses are quitting and going elsewhere, although some offered to stay on longer until the hospital found their replacements - especially in the family birthing center.



"These nurses, who are core members of the community in Astoria, still live there and drive further to get to work at a different location," said Mealy. "And they offered to stay because they don't want to see the family birth center closed for any amount of time - but they also can't stand being abused."



The Columbia Memorial Hospital spokesperson said the family birthing center is "fully staffed and has continued to meet the needs of patients through the pandemic." She said it has never closed due to low-staffing.







