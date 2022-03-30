WI Groups Push for Voting Rights for Formerly Incarcerated

Wisconsin's spring election is next week, but thousands of residents will be barred from casting their ballots.



Wisconsin does not allow anyone convicted of a felony who is serving out their sentence on parole or probation to vote, something a new legislative package hopes to address. The "Unlock the Vote" package would permit people out on "community supervision," a term for parole and probation, to cast a ballot.



Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, speaking at a legislative lobbying day Tuesday, said some parolees can be on community supervision for decades.



"Sometimes, people are on papers for 20 and 30 years; it's not just six months and done," Emerson observed. "Then we get back to taxation without representation, which was what our original revolution was about in this country."



According to the Department of Corrections, more than 68,000 Wisconsinites are on probation, parole or extended supervision. The bills will not pass anytime soon, as the Legislature is not scheduled to reconvene until 2023, after this year's spring and fall elections.



On lobbying day, advocates were able to speak directly with legislators. It was organized by the group Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO).



Ramiah Whiteside, prison outreach coordinator for the group, said he has spent more than two decades in Wisconsin's penal system, split between incarceration and community supervision. He noted he lost his right to vote when he was 17, before he had the chance to cast a ballot.



"They took my right to vote until the year 2042," Whiteside stressed. "For going on three years now, I've paid taxes, and I'll continue to pay taxes because that's what you do when you invest in our republic. However, who represents me?"



Those convicted of felonies in Wisconsin are permitted to vote after they serve the full length of their sentences, either in prison or on community supervision. In addition to restoring voting rights for those on parole and probation, the legislation also would establish voter-registration programs for county jails and redefine how the state counts people incarcerated during the decennial redistricting process.



The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Wisconsin's legislative redistricting plan, a move advocates said will have long-lasting impacts for the state's communities of color.



In its decision, the nation's high court held the plan, submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and approved by the Wisconsin Supreme Court a few weeks ago, improperly added a new majority-Black Assembly district in Milwaukee.



Jamie Lynn Crofts, policy director for the Milwaukee-based organization Wisconsin Voices, said even Evers' maps did not adequately represent Black residents in Milwaukee, as non-Black voters comprised around 49% of residents in some of what the governor labeled majority-Black districts.



"So for example, the district with the highest percentage of Black voters was 51.39% Black, and the rest of the districts had under 51% Black voters," Crofts explained.



The decision, which will compel the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reestablish new legislative district lines, comes as candidates are about to start picking up signatures to get on the ballot for the fall elections. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported candidates cannot actually file the paperwork until they know which district in which they are running.



The Voting Rights Act compels states to establish districts where a majority of the population are residents of color. But with the bare majority outlined in Evers' proposal, Crofts argued the population of Black residents in the districts could decline below the 50% mark by the next round of redistricting in 2031.



"A lot of these districts were combined with suburban, white voting blocs," Crofts observed. "And these suburbs, we know, are growing as well."



Tomika Vukovic, co-executive director of organizational empowerment for Wisconsin Voices, said she feels lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have disregarded concerns over Milwaukee's Black-majority districts, although the issue has been highlighted by Milwaukee politicians and social-justice groups throughout the redistricting process.



With the debate back before the state Supreme Court, she said voters should take the chance to raise their concerns with the state's high court.



"And these judges are actually elected," Vukovic pointed out. "They are elected, and they have a chief of staff. You can write letters to them."



The challenge to Evers' maps was brought by legislative Republicans, who are hoping to enact their own voting maps. Voting-rights groups, including Wisconsin Voices, and Democrats argued the GOP's proposals are gerrymandered.



While Evers' state legislative maps were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the justices allowed the state to push ahead with Evers' congressional redistricting plan.



