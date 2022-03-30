Wednesday, March 30, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 30, 2022
Play

Climate change appears to be shifting Tornado Alley; former Trump advisor talks about how the president used a different phone on Jan. 6; and Wisconsin mulls restoring voting rights to people on parole.

2022Talks - March 30, 2022
Play

Pentagon says a Russian pullback in Ukraine may only be a repositioning of forces; the Emmett Till anti-lynching bill is now law; and FDA green lights a second COVID vaccine booster for people over 50.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Play

Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
WI Groups Push for Voting Rights for Formerly Incarcerated

Play

Wednesday, March 30, 2022   

Wisconsin's spring election is next week, but thousands of residents will be barred from casting their ballots.

Wisconsin does not allow anyone convicted of a felony who is serving out their sentence on parole or probation to vote, something a new legislative package hopes to address. The "Unlock the Vote" package would permit people out on "community supervision," a term for parole and probation, to cast a ballot.

Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, speaking at a legislative lobbying day Tuesday, said some parolees can be on community supervision for decades.

"Sometimes, people are on papers for 20 and 30 years; it's not just six months and done," Emerson observed. "Then we get back to taxation without representation, which was what our original revolution was about in this country."

According to the Department of Corrections, more than 68,000 Wisconsinites are on probation, parole or extended supervision. The bills will not pass anytime soon, as the Legislature is not scheduled to reconvene until 2023, after this year's spring and fall elections.

On lobbying day, advocates were able to speak directly with legislators. It was organized by the group Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO).

Ramiah Whiteside, prison outreach coordinator for the group, said he has spent more than two decades in Wisconsin's penal system, split between incarceration and community supervision. He noted he lost his right to vote when he was 17, before he had the chance to cast a ballot.

"They took my right to vote until the year 2042," Whiteside stressed. "For going on three years now, I've paid taxes, and I'll continue to pay taxes because that's what you do when you invest in our republic. However, who represents me?"

Those convicted of felonies in Wisconsin are permitted to vote after they serve the full length of their sentences, either in prison or on community supervision. In addition to restoring voting rights for those on parole and probation, the legislation also would establish voter-registration programs for county jails and redefine how the state counts people incarcerated during the decennial redistricting process.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


