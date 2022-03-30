Bipartisan Call for Wildlife Crossings in OR from Infrastructure Funding

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest report on its wildlife killing program, which aims to reduce the loss of livestock to carnivores, suggests the agency is continuing its preference for lethal management.



More than 404,000 wild animals were killed in their natural habitat last year.



Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director for the group WildEarth Guardians, said when managers do not target specific animals encountering livestock using traps, neck snares, sodium cyanide bombs and shooting animals from low-flying aircraft, the collateral damage can be significant.



"Three golden eagles were killed unintentionally, hundreds of gray and red foxes," Larris outlined. "And we found that there were two livestock-protection dogs -- these are dogs whose purpose it is to protect livestock -- are being killed by this federal program."



In 2021, Wildlife Services killed 64,000 coyotes, nearly 25,000 beavers, 3,000 foxes, 600 bobcats, 433 black bears, 324 gray wolves, 200 cougars and six endangered grizzly bears. More than 2,300 coyotes were killed in Wyoming from planes and helicopters, which Larris noted costs taxpayers about $800 per hour.



For two years in a row, Wildlife Services received nearly $1.4 million specifically for nonlethal "predator" management. Larris argued nonlethal options, including fencing, range riders, guard donkeys and llamas, and posting colored flags, have been effective in keeping wolves and other predators away from livestock.



"Ranchers, agricultural producers appreciate those options," Larris asserted. "So if they exist, and they're working, let's see more of those, and not have unnecessary killing of native species."



Larris noted people travel from all over the world for the chance to see Wyoming's iconic wildlife, which is a significant economic driver. When apex predators are removed from wild landscapes, she emphasized entire ecosystems can be thrown out of balance.



"Wild animals should be able to live in the wild, especially on public land, when they are native species," Larris contended. "And to take them out, without any sort of reason and any sort of thought behind the impact on that, is really concerning."



A bipartisan effort in Congress to curb the loss of plant and animal species could get a Senate committee vote as soon as this week.



The Recovering America's Wildlife Act would invest $1.4 billion annually in state and tribal conservation efforts, and dedicate at least 15% to recovering threatened and endangered species.



Danielle Moser, wildlife program coordinator with the group Oregon Wild, said it would send nearly $25 million annually to the state for the Oregon Conservation Strategy and Nearshore Strategy.



"These two strategies are our premiere wildlife conservation measures in the state," said Moser. "But unfortunately they have been woefully underfunded for far too long. So, passage of this legislation at the federal level would be a huge boost for Oregon's wildlife conservation programs."



The Senate version could receive a vote in the Environment and Public Works Committee as soon as Wednesday. Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley sits on that committee.



The bill has 32 cosponsors in the Senate, split evenly between Democrats and Republicans.



Moser said the measure would help not only species on the brink, but also proactively save Oregon species like the western painted turtle, which isn't listed as threatened.



She said the turtle species found in the Columbia River Basin and the Willamette Valley lays its eggs near the water, but faces pressure from habitat loss.



"This one in particular," said Moser, "if there were an actual infusion of dollars into the Oregon Conservation Strategy, it means the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife could finally take the necessary steps to better protect this species and its habitat that it's relying on."



Mike Leahy is director of wildlife, hunting and fishing policy for the National Wildlife Federation. He said states have identified more than 12,000 species of animals and plants in need of conservation assistance, and called this a "silent crisis."



"There is awareness of some of the more charismatic species out there that are in decline," said Leahy. "But there is widespread wildlife and biodiversity declines with pollinators, aquatic species, fish, various types of birds."



If the Senate committee approves the bill this week, the Recovering America's Wildlife Act will be ready for a floor vote in both the House and Senate.







