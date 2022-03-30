Wednesday, March 30, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 30, 2022
Play

Climate change appears to be shifting Tornado Alley; former Trump advisor talks about how the president used a different phone on Jan. 6; and Wisconsin mulls restoring voting rights to people on parole.

2022Talks - March 30, 2022
Play

Pentagon says a Russian pullback in Ukraine may only be a repositioning of forces; the Emmett Till anti-lynching bill is now law; and FDA green lights a second COVID vaccine booster for people over 50.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Play

Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
Bipartisan Call for Wildlife Crossings in OR from Infrastructure Funding

Play

Wednesday, March 30, 2022   

Oregon state lawmakers have crossed the political divide, coming together to ask for funding of wildlife crossings from Congress's infrastructure law.

In the 2022 session, the Oregon Legislature approved $7 million for structures to improve wildlife's ability to make it across roads.

Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, sent a letter to the Oregon Transportation Commission, requesting an additional $10 million from the bipartisan infrastructure package passed by Congress last year. The letter received signatures from half the state's representatives and senators.

"It's not a very partisan issue," Helm pointed out. "It's a problem that needs fixing, and the results are good for people, and they're good for animals."

Oregon is far behind other states in terms of wildlife crossings. The state only has five, compared to states like Colorado, with 69, and California and Utah, with 50 each. Helm said Oregon is similar to those states, with wildlife moving in large herds across the landscape, and the crossings have proved to be successful elsewhere.

Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, was part of a work group Helm formed last year to identify projects across Oregon ready for funding. He signed the letter requesting federal money for crossings, saying the issue transcends the political as well as the urban-rural divide in the state.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Rep. Helm and our stakeholders so that we can implement the piece of legislation and get some wildlife crossings," Smith stated. "And catch Oregon up with the rest of the Western states that have already made these investments."

Smith added with people driving less due to increased fuel prices, securing funding wherever possible is important for the projects. Wildlife crossings have proved to reduce collisions by at least 80%.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.


