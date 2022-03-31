'It's Time to Fix Harrisburg': Campaign Calls for Legislative Reforms in PA

A news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol Wednesday called for changes to procedural rules in Harrisburg.



Good-government groups have launched the Fix Harrisburg campaign, saying a select few leaders block bipartisan bills from ever receiving a vote despite broad support. In an average session, less than 7% of bills introduced in the General Assembly ever get a final vote.



Michael Pollack, executive director of March on Harrisburg, said he and other advocates have been trying for years to get a bipartisan law passed banning legislative gifts, but it has been stalled by some leaders in the General Assembly.



"We keep coming here for justice because, frankly, we don't know where else to go," Pollack explained. "We're going to keep fighting, and we're going to keep pushing until this is a democracy, until six gatekeepers don't determine every little thing about this building, until lobbyists can't walk in with big checks and buy their way out of trouble."



So far this session, no bills introduced by Democrats, the minority party in both chambers, have been given a vote on the House floor. The campaign calls for bills with strong bipartisan support to receive a vote in committee. If voted out of committee, they say they should receive a vote on the chamber floor.



Johanna Byrd, executive director of the National Association of Social Workers Pennsylvania chapter, said pandemic telehealth waivers are currently set to expire on June 30, which is a concern for providers. Byrd pointed out telehealth legislation passed the Senate but has been waiting for a House committee vote for months.



"If something has not been passed, then it will result in a disruption of services for literally millions of Pennsylvanians who have become accustomed to accessing treatment via telehealth and who no longer will have that as an option as it returns to its pre-pandemic state," Byrd stressed.



Other organizations with speakers at the rally include Fair Districts PA, the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, Education Voters of Pennsylvania, and Committee of Seventy.



In his second State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine promised a bright future for Ohio, but policy analysts said the proof is in the policy.



DeWine touted the resiliency of Ohioans throughout the pandemic, as well as the state's strong economy.



Hannah Halbert, executive director of Policy Matters Ohio, a progressive research organization, said she appreciated the governor's vision for a thriving Ohio, providing opportunity for all.



"It's encouraging to hear the optimism; it's encouraging to hear the big vision," Halbert acknowledged. "But what do these proposals actually look at and who's actually being called in to share this vision?"



Greg Lawson, research fellow at conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute, applauded DeWine for highlighting reduced state spending and tax cuts, and cautioned against any new and increased spending.



"We've been able to get through the COVID pandemic, we've come back with good, strong tax revenues, and that's all very positive," Lawson outlined. "But if you spend too much today that sometimes sets you up for problems when there's a recession or something hits in the future."



The governor avoided the controversial issues of the state's redistricting debacle, and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal.



DeWine also promoted the recent announcement of Intel's $20 billion investment in two semiconductor facilities in Central Ohio. Halbert contended all Ohioans should join in the prosperity, which she argued is not always the case.



"Tax cuts overwhelmingly have benefited people who are very well-to-do, have very high income," Halbert pointed out. "The majority of Ohioans, the bottom 60% of people earning money, have actually seen some increases in what they're paying in taxes and fees."



DeWine also touted policies to improve telehealth, as well as addiction and mental-health services, and new investments in the Appalachian region and state parks. Lawson, again, urged lawmakers to carefully consider what is being prioritized.



"The top thing that we need to be doing at a time where we need to be focusing on getting the workforce ready for the 21st century challenges and making sure that we keep a competitive tax code for the state," Lawson added.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



