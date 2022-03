'It's Time to Fix Harrisburg': Campaign Calls for Legislative Reforms in PA

A news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol Wednesday called for changes to procedural rules in Harrisburg.



Good-government groups have launched the Fix Harrisburg campaign, saying a select few leaders block bipartisan bills from ever receiving a vote despite broad support. In an average session, less than 7% of bills introduced in the General Assembly ever get a final vote.



Michael Pollack, executive director of March on Harrisburg, said he and other advocates have been trying for years to get a bipartisan law passed banning legislative gifts, but it has been stalled by some leaders in the General Assembly.



"We keep coming here for justice because, frankly, we don't know where else to go," Pollack explained. "We're going to keep fighting, and we're going to keep pushing until this is a democracy, until six gatekeepers don't determine every little thing about this building, until lobbyists can't walk in with big checks and buy their way out of trouble."



So far this session, no bills introduced by Democrats, the minority party in both chambers, have been given a vote on the House floor. The campaign calls for bills with strong bipartisan support to receive a vote in committee. If voted out of committee, they say they should receive a vote on the chamber floor.



Johanna Byrd, executive director of the National Association of Social Workers Pennsylvania chapter, said pandemic telehealth waivers are currently set to expire on June 30, which is a concern for providers. Byrd pointed out telehealth legislation passed the Senate but has been waiting for a House committee vote for months.



"If something has not been passed, then it will result in a disruption of services for literally millions of Pennsylvanians who have become accustomed to accessing treatment via telehealth and who no longer will have that as an option as it returns to its pre-pandemic state," Byrd stressed.



Other organizations with speakers at the rally include Fair Districts PA, the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, Education Voters of Pennsylvania, and Committee of Seventy.



Pennsylvania is receiving more than $3 million in federal funding for watershed restoration projects.



Conservation groups said it will help the state get back on track to meet its Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint goals.



The funds will go toward restoration plans for both the Pequea and Halfmoon Creek watersheds, to reduce nutrients and sediment impairing creeks and streams.



Harry Campbell, Pennsylvania science policy and advocacy director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said the influx of resources will play a role in closing a $324 million annual state shortfall in its plan to reduce pollution ending up in the bay.



"This will help the folks that live within those watersheds get the resources to help design and implement these high-priority best management practices," Campbell explained. "Ultimately going toward improving the streams to the degree to which they become non-impaired and then functional, for things like fishing, swimming, and all those other opportunities."



The Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint has set a deadline for watershed states to have pollution-reduction practices in place by 2025. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., helped secure the funding through the omnibus spending package signed by President Joe Biden this month.



Campbell noted through ongoing state budget negotiations, he also hopes to see Pennsylvania use $250 million in unallocated American Rescue Plan dollars to address farm pollution in waterways.



"Half of that would go toward establishing an agricultural cost-share program," Campbell pointed out. "That would help the 50-plus thousand farmers in Pennsylvania, to help design and implement those conservation practices that keep soil and nutrients on the land instead of in the water."



Within the Pequea Creek Watershed, the money will support cover crops, no-till agriculture, riparian buffers and more, to help keep soil out of waterways. For Halfmoon Creek, it will go toward reducing sediment, land preservation and restoration, and fostering stewardship of the watershed.



More than 80% of the state's remaining bay pollution reductions must come from agriculture.



