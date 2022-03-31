Thursday, March 31, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 31, 2022
Play

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a new congressional map approved by his own party; good government groups vow to fix Harrisburg; and we look at so-called divisive lessons on race.

2022Talks - March 31, 2022
Play

White House considers ending Trump-era COVID expulsion policy at the southern border; hope for a Russian pullback in Ukraine fades, and Justice Department expands scope of its Jan. 6 investigation.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
Play

America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Virginia Group Creates Online Resource for 'Divisive' Educational Materials

Play

Thursday, March 31, 2022   

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made removing so-called "divisive" lessons on race, history and identity from classrooms a cornerstone of his administration. Now, one group is working to ensure teachers still can access the materials.

The Virginia Education Association (VEA) has launched an online portal for equity and diversity training materials purged from the Department of Education's website.

James Fedderman, president of the VEA, said in a news conference this week, the lessons are vital resources for teachers and students.

"We are doing this because we believe educators who can teach all of our students about all of our history is in the best interest of us all," Fedderman asserted.

A Pew Research poll last August found Americans were significantly divided on whether increased attention to America's history of racism was good or bad. A little more than half of all survey respondents indicated they thought the lessons were important, but just 46% of white adults supported placing more emphasis on America's history of racism.

Earlier this year, Youngkin set up a divisive-concepts tip line for folks if they believe a teacher is providing the lessons to students. Fedderman noted the initiative, known by opponents as the "snitch line," has created a culture of fear among Virginia's teachers.

"Many educators are on edge that, no matter what they teach, it's going to be reported to the snitch line," Fedderman observed.

The General Assembly is set to reconvene for a special session next week to finalize the state's biennial budget, and Fedderman and other education and social-justice advocates are pushing lawmakers to increase public-education funding and raise teachers' pay during the session.


