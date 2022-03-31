Virginia Group Creates Online Resource for 'Divisive' Educational Materials

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made removing so-called "divisive" lessons on race, history and identity from classrooms a cornerstone of his administration. Now, one group is working to ensure teachers still can access the materials.



The Virginia Education Association (VEA) has launched an online portal for equity and diversity training materials purged from the Department of Education's website.



James Fedderman, president of the VEA, said in a news conference this week, the lessons are vital resources for teachers and students.



"We are doing this because we believe educators who can teach all of our students about all of our history is in the best interest of us all," Fedderman asserted.



A Pew Research poll last August found Americans were significantly divided on whether increased attention to America's history of racism was good or bad. A little more than half of all survey respondents indicated they thought the lessons were important, but just 46% of white adults supported placing more emphasis on America's history of racism.



Earlier this year, Youngkin set up a divisive-concepts tip line for folks if they believe a teacher is providing the lessons to students. Fedderman noted the initiative, known by opponents as the "snitch line," has created a culture of fear among Virginia's teachers.



"Many educators are on edge that, no matter what they teach, it's going to be reported to the snitch line," Fedderman observed.



The General Assembly is set to reconvene for a special session next week to finalize the state's biennial budget, and Fedderman and other education and social-justice advocates are pushing lawmakers to increase public-education funding and raise teachers' pay during the session.



Leaders in education across the state are debating the merits of a bill to change the way schools in California are funded.



Senate Bill 830, introduced by State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond, would stop the current system of funding schools based on average daily attendance (ADA) and count enrollment instead.



Erin Simon, assistant superintendent of school support services for the Long Beach Unified School District and president-elect of the Association of California School Administrators, said the current system penalizes low-income school districts where attendance is lower.



"Those districts are already receiving a lesser amount of money for a population that has more needs," Simon asserted. "I think we need to do better."



Experts attribute the lower attendance rates to things out of the districts' control, in neighborhoods where families are dealing with a lack of transportation, or higher rates of asthma, and, more recently, COVID. California is one of only six states to use an attendance-based formula.



Carrie Hahnel, senior director of policy and strategy at the nonprofit Opportunity Institute in Berkeley, said the debate over how to fund schools ignores the bigger picture.



"Making a switch from ADA to enrollment is not a solution to the declining enrollment crisis," Hahnel argued. "It could provide a short-term band-aid for some school districts that are really feeling the fiscal pain that comes with enrollment loss."



The State Department of Finance projects a 9% decline in enrollment between now and 2031, a drop of half a million students, a phenomenon linked to the high cost of living in the Golden State.



Julien Lafortune, research fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California, said Los Angeles has been hit the hardest.



"(Los Angeles) County, for example, has seen a 12% drop over the last decade and actually projects an even larger decline, about 20%, over the next decade," Lafortune observed.



He noted parts of the Central Valley, Bay Area and Sacramento Valley which saw growth in recent years are now projecting slight declines. Districts in the Sierras and northern Sacramento Valley are projecting modest increases in enrollment.



This week, Minneapolis public school students returned to class following a nearly three-week teacher strike, but labor groups say educators and their districts across the state are still feeling the weight of tight budgets.



The Minneapolis strike touched on such common labor issues as compensation, and other demands have prompted discussions about teachers needing broader support on the job amid staff burnout.



Denise Specht, president of the statewide teacher's union Education Minnesota, which represents nearly 90,000 educators, said with continued growth in the state budget surplus, now is the time to give professionals the help they need.



"Investing in our public schools would not only help these districts with some of these budget cuts," Specht pointed out. "But would actually help with many of the issues that we hear students and teachers are talking about; things that they need in their schools every single day."



It includes more mental-health support. Last year, lawmakers approved the state's largest school funding increase in 15 years. But some districts still project deficits and plan cuts, such as the reductions approved this month by leaders in Grand Rapids. Democrats and the governor have proposed various ways to add to school spending, but GOP lawmakers argued the surplus should lead to tax relief.



Specht contended the state needs to get to the point where districts no longer have to lean on local residents to help address growing operational costs.



"Until we stop those levy referendums, I think that we need to take a serious look at what kind of investments are we getting from the state," Specht asserted.



Other education advocates noted while some wealthier districts can afford to keep passing levy increases, low-income districts often cannot do so, which prevents them providing some of the most basic education services.



