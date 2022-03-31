Thursday, March 31, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 31, 2022
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a new congressional map approved by his own party; good government groups vow to fix Harrisburg; and we look at so-called divisive lessons on race.

2022Talks - March 31, 2022
White House considers ending Trump-era COVID expulsion policy at the southern border; hope for a Russian pullback in Ukraine fades, and Justice Department expands scope of its Jan. 6 investigation.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Environment  |  Environment    News
ID Council Spreads Word on Benefits of Prescribed Fires

Thursday, March 31, 2022   

Fire can play a helpful role on the landscape in Idaho, and a council in the state is getting the word out on its benefits and how to use it safely.

Heather Heward, senior instructor at the University of Idaho and founder and chair of the Idaho Prescribed Fire Council, said prescribed fire councils began in the Southeast. Idaho's council was years in the making, but last year it finalized its bylaws and voted in leadership.

Heward pointed out stakeholders of all kinds, including on public and private lands, have been affected by recent extreme fire seasons.

"We are, as a culture, I think, starting to recognize that prescribed fire is a tool that can be used to ease the impact of wildfire," Heward explained. "It is not the only tool that's in the tool belt, but it is one that we would like to have more access to in safe and effective ways."

Last week, the council had its second in-person annual meeting. Heward observed interest in prescribed fires has gone up after recent intense wildfire seasons. The extreme fires bring other threats too. The amount of deadly pollution in them could triple by the end of the century, according to a new study, if action isn't taken on climate change.

Matthew Ward, Eastern Idaho watershed manager for The Nature Conservancy and vice chair of the Council, said while the extremes of recent seasons have been troubling, fire is part of the natural habitat. Ward added Indigenous people have used it as a tool going back thousands of years.

"Ecologically, most of the vegetation in North America evolved with some level of fire," Ward emphasized. "Then we spent over 100 years trying to suppress that tool, or suppress fire, and we're at the place where we're at now."

Heward said the council plans to distribute "before you burn" flyers, so people understand the best way to use prescribed fires. She shared one of the biggest concerns for people has been their liability when it comes to using fire and any mishaps which might lead to it spreading.

"By taking the risk of adding fire to your landscape, you're also reducing risk in a lot of ways," Heward stressed. "We need to start incentivizing the proactive risk-taking that is involved in prescribed fire so that we are not just left with this reactive response to wildfire when we have fewer decision options."

Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy of Idaho contributes to our fund for reporting on the Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


School districts that have suffered lower attendance and enrollment during the pandemic are looking to the state for help stabilizing their budgets going forward. (Wong Sze Fei/Adobestock)

Social Issues

As Enrollments Decline, Lawmakers Ponder Changes to School Funding Formula

Leaders in education across the state are debating the merits of a bill to change the way schools in California are funded. Senate Bill 830…

Social Issues

Report: Elevate Youth Voices to Transform Foster-Care Experience

While Ohio trails the nation in outcomes for older youths in foster care, a new report also suggests there are reasons for hope. According to the …

Social Issues

'It's Time to Fix Harrisburg': Campaign Calls for Legislative Reforms in PA

A news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol Wednesday called for changes to procedural rules in Harrisburg. Good-government groups have launched …

Per a 2021 Pew Research poll, a quarter of Republican respondents and 80% of Democrat respondents said placing more emphasis on America's history of racism and slavery was a good thing. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Virginia Group Creates Online Resource for 'Divisive' Educational Materials

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made removing so-called "divisive" lessons on race, history and identity from classrooms a cornerstone of his administration…

Social Issues

After Veto, SD Will Keep Minor Pot Convictions Permanent

South Dakota has seen many debates over marijuana policy in recent years. The latest surrounds removal of past convictions for certain offenders…

A program in Minnesota provides community health clinics with self-monitoring blood pressure cuffs to hand out to at-risk patients. They're also given access to a dietitian and passes to the local YMCA with fitness guidance. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

MN Program Helps Underserved Patients Keep 'Silent Killer' at Bay

Minnesota is often credited for having an overall healthy population, but disparities exist for certain racial groups. A prevention effort now taking …

Social Issues

Utah Lawmakers Ban Transgender Girls from Women’s Sports

Utah's Legislature has overridden Republican Gov. Spencer Cox's veto of House Bill 11, which now mandates young transgender athletes can play only …

Social Issues

Ukraine Charity Scams On the Rise

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine generates suffering for millions, many in California naturally want to do what they can to support the refugees…

 

