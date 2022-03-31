Thursday, March 31, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 31, 2022
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a new congressional map approved by his own party; good government groups vow to fix Harrisburg; and we look at so-called divisive lessons on race.

2022Talks - March 31, 2022
White House considers ending Trump-era COVID expulsion policy at the southern border; hope for a Russian pullback in Ukraine fades, and Justice Department expands scope of its Jan. 6 investigation.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Report: Habitat Loss Causing Significant Impact on Game Species

Thursday, March 31, 2022   

New York's game species are literally losing ground, as human development and climate change is restricting their native habitats.

A new report from the National Wildlife Federation found game species across the country lost, on average, 6.5 million acres of habitat over the past two decades. It is a trend advocates contended will continue unless lawmakers take action.

Aaron Kindle, director of sporting advocacy for the National Wildlife Federation, said hunters and anglers are important partners when discussing the issue with legislators.

"Hunters and anglers, the ones who go out and pursue those species, are the ones who are appropriate for finding the solutions, advocating for the solutions, talking to members of Congress and getting this stuff happening," Kindle asserted.

Kindle pointed out one possible solution to America's habitat loss is the 30x30 target, which calls for restoring and preserving 30% of America's lands by 2030. The plan has earned the endorsement of the Biden-Harris administration, which has renamed the strategy the America the Beautiful initiative.

Kindle noted the 30x30 plan would provide an avenue to restore and rehabilitate the nation's lands and waters. He added restoring natural infrastructure such as rivers, forests and wetlands would benefit everyone.

"If you have a healthy river with vegetation on both sides, it provides habitat," Kindle explained. "But it also slows floodwaters; it cleans the water before it gets to a human drinking-water source."

Per the report, between 65 and 82 million acres of America's national forests are in need of restoration. In addition to the 30x30 plan outlined in Biden's America the Beautiful initiative, Congress is considering the Recovering America's Wildlife Act, which would allocate nearly $1.4 billion annually to states to implement habitat-restoration and conservation strategies.

Disclosure: The National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


