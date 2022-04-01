PA Lawmakers Urged to Invest Federal Relief Money in Working Families

Advocacy groups in Pennsylvania are calling on lawmakers to redistribute billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief aid to Commonwealth residents.



Pennsylvania received more than $7 billion through the American Rescue Plan, and $2.2 billion has not yet been allocated. Nick Pressley, director of campaigns for the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, said investing federal aid directly with working families would help the state's economy continue to recover from the pandemic.



"The best way to help Pennsylvania families and small businesses," he said, "is to send them direct checks to help offset the costs that are coming as a result of an economic recovery that was faster than expected."



Pressley said one approach supported by some lawmakers calls for one-time rebate checks to low-income renters and homeowners, low-to-moderate-income families, and individuals or small businesses that own vehicles below a certain size. They also want to see grants to small businesses affected by the pandemic. Republicans have advised saving the relief aid, pointing to future operating deficits outlined in a

report by the nonpartisan Independent Fiscal Office.



Most of the proposals are included in Gov. Tom Wolf's "Brighter Pennsylvania" plan. GOP lawmakers have suggested the federal relief be used for a gas-tax holiday, which would cut the state's gas tax by one-third through the end of this year. Pressley argued that kind of tax cut would mostly benefit large corporations, who use the roads for shipping.



"The record is very clear," he said. "When gas taxes go down, wealthy oil companies do not reduce prices at the pump at the same rate, if at all. "



All told, Pressley said, the proposed rebate checks and small-business grants would cost more than $3 billion, which is more than the state technically has left in federal funds. But Pressley said lawmakers placed most of the Rescue Plan dollars in the state's general fund, which is on track to have a roughly $4.7 billion surplus at the end of the fiscal year. Some advocates and lawmakers believe Pennsylvania should pull from that fund to support the stimulus programs.



Disclosure: Keystone Research Center, Inc. contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Pennsylvania Economic and Budget Outlook Independent Fiscal Office 11/2021

Gas-tax bill Pennsylvania General Assembly 2021



get more stories like this via email



A news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol Wednesday called for changes to procedural rules in Harrisburg.



Good-government groups have launched the Fix Harrisburg campaign, saying a select few leaders block bipartisan bills from ever receiving a vote despite broad support. In an average session, less than 7% of bills introduced in the General Assembly ever get a final vote.



Michael Pollack, executive director of March on Harrisburg, said he and other advocates have been trying for years to get a bipartisan law passed banning legislative gifts, but it has been stalled by some leaders in the General Assembly.



"We keep coming here for justice because, frankly, we don't know where else to go," Pollack explained. "We're going to keep fighting, and we're going to keep pushing until this is a democracy, until six gatekeepers don't determine every little thing about this building, until lobbyists can't walk in with big checks and buy their way out of trouble."



So far this session, no bills introduced by Democrats, the minority party in both chambers, have been given a vote on the House floor. The campaign calls for bills with strong bipartisan support to receive a vote in committee. If voted out of committee, they say they should receive a vote on the chamber floor.



Johanna Byrd, executive director of the National Association of Social Workers Pennsylvania chapter, said pandemic telehealth waivers are currently set to expire on June 30, which is a concern for providers. Byrd pointed out telehealth legislation passed the Senate but has been waiting for a House committee vote for months.



"If something has not been passed, then it will result in a disruption of services for literally millions of Pennsylvanians who have become accustomed to accessing treatment via telehealth and who no longer will have that as an option as it returns to its pre-pandemic state," Byrd stressed.



Other organizations with speakers at the rally include Fair Districts PA, the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, Education Voters of Pennsylvania, and Committee of Seventy.



References: Fix Harrisburg 2022

House Bill 1009 2022

Senate Bill 705 2022

Poll Franklin & Marshall College 03/03/2022



get more stories like this via email

