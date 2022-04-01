'Climate Solutions Now Act' Heads to Gov. Hogan's Desk

The Maryland General Assembly has passed legislation that, if signed into law, would strengthen the state's commitment to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and limiting fossil fuels in the state.



The Climate Solutions Now Act would require Maryland to achieve net-zero statewide greenhouse-gas emissions by 2045. The bill would require large commercial and multifamily buildings to reduce emissions 20% by 2030. It also would mandate the state begin efforts to electrify its school-bus fleet.



By enacting this law, said Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-Prince George's County, one of its sponsors, Maryland can play a role in protecting the planet.



"Sea-level rise, severe storms, flooding are getting worse. And whether it's in Annapolis, more days there'll be flooding and people can't open their doors for business, or in Fells Point, the same situation," he said. "We can't wait. We have to move forward and I'm encouraged that we can move forward."



The bill passed in both chambers and now heads to the desk of Gov. Larry Hogan, who has expressed criticism and could veto it. If he does, lawmakers would have time for an override vote before the 90-day session ends April 11. Pinsky said he believes they have enough votes to do so if needed.



During the last week of lengthy debate, the bill was slimmed down significantly, including removing mandates for net-zero emissions in construction of all new school buildings.



Mike Tidwell, executive director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, said he thinks the bill lays important groundwork but doesn't go far enough.



"When it was all words, everybody seemed comfortable with the idea of electrifying all new buildings," he said. "Once it was legislation, they were not as comfortable. And the utilities, especially, turned to a campaign of 'shock and awe' to scare legislators."



In a November 2021 report, the Maryland Commission on Climate Change issued a bipartisan recommendation to the General Assembly to mandate that all new buildings in the state - starting no later than 2024 - be fully electric for space heating, hot water and other needs.



The area known as "Tornado Alley" now includes more parts of Texas than it once did, according to scientists, who believe climate change could be the reason.



John Nielsen-Gammon, Texas state climatologist and professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M, said although the blame cannot be pinned entirely on climate change, studies have shown warmer climate is a key ingredient for severe weather.



Gammon pointed out a particular combination of events can cause thunderstorms, snow and wildfires, if it happens at the right time of year.



"If you have an intense frontal system moving across northern Texas, you'll automatically get very strong winds, dry air moving from west to east," Gammon noted. "And if it's early enough in the severe weather season, then the air north of that can potentially be cold enough to allow snow."



This unusual weather mix last happened in 2009. This week, the threat of severe weather continues.



Gammon explained a "supercell" thunderstorm, causing large amounts of high wind, is the first warning of a tornado. When cold air mixes with warmer air and gets sucked back into the storm, a funnel will form.



As the alley best suited to tornadoes shifts further to the east, he emphasized Texas can expect larger outbreaks of tornadoes.



"The tendency for them to occur more in the southeastern United States and less in the former Tornado Alley, Texas sort of spans both of those," Gammon remarked. "East Texas is sort of part of the southeast, with the Piney Woods and so forth, and north Texas is part of Tornado Alley."



Conducting less in-person storm chasing, scientists can now anticipate areas where tornadoes may develop. As storm-tracking technology improves, officials are also able to give people earlier warning, and homes are being built to better withstand severe weather, which helps decrease fatalities.



Vic Cornell, director of administration for the Texas Campaign for the Environment, said Texans should rethink their dependence on drilling for oil, because the drilling process creates the types of gases that change air temperature.



"If we leave oil in the ground and stop burning oil, coal, liquefied natural gas, and turn to more renewable sources, the big picture of climate change will slow or stop," Cornell contended.



He urged people to be more aware of how their day-to-day actions can affect climate change.



Colorado students are expected to gather at the State Capitol today, joining a global climate youth strike. Students will also march to a Chase bank location, to urge the company to divest fossil-fuel holdings they said are aiding Russia's war in Ukraine.



Madeline Pierce, a sophomore at Cherry Creek High School and the event's organizer, said young people understand it is going to take more than recycling and biking to school to avert the most catastrophic impacts of a warming planet.



"I think it's always beneficial to take little steps, but the majority of emissions are from larger companies," Pierce emphasized. "The most beneficial thing to do is to call out these corporations for their climate change emissions, because that's the most impact that we can make, if we use our voice."



Pierce pointed to research showing 100 oil and gas companies are responsible for more than 70% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. More than half of emissions are linked to just 25 corporate and state-owned entities. JPMorgan Chase has not yet responded to a request for comment.



Chase is the largest investor in the Russian-owned natural gas company Gazprom, according to a recent Politico report, and activists say divestment will help international sanctions on Russia stick.



Between 2016 and 2020, Chase reportedly gave Gazprom $3.5 billion in financing, so Pierce argued Chase is in a position to reduce both climate pollution and violence in Ukraine.



"Gazprom has become a central way for Russia to work around these sanctions and provide funding for the invasion," Pierce contended. "We're asking JPMorgan [Chase] to not only divest from Gazprom because of their involvement with the war in Ukraine, but because of their involvement with natural gas emissions."



The global Fridays for Future movement, inspired by Greta Thunberg, has seen more than 140 million people mobilize to keep average global temperatures from rising above levels deemed dangerous by scientists. Pierce believes the movement may be reaching a tipping point.



"There was polling released last month that shows 82% of Coloradans consider climate change a serious problem, and 98% say wildfires that threaten homes and property are a serious problem," Pierce concluded.



