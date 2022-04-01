Friday, April 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 1, 2022
One state pushes for leftover American Rescue Plan dollars to be used for direct stimulus checks; we report on the "Trans Day of Visibility" in the Dakotas; and a new handgun carry law raises gun safety issues.

2022Talks - April 1, 2022
Biden announces a record petroleum reserve release; Pelosi says the Supreme Court needs a code of ethics; and new travel measures to better support transgender Americans.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Oregonians Can Donate Time, Skills for National Volunteer Month

Friday, April 1, 2022   

April is National Volunteer Month, recognizing the time people give to help their local communities.

John Afryl, senior program manager for Hands On Greater Portland, the largest volunteer center in Oregon and a program of the United Way of the Columbia-Willamette, said the past two years of the pandemic have been challenging for nonprofits that rely on volunteers. However, Afryl said interest in volunteering never fully waned.

"One of the things that's been so rewarding the past couple of years is seeing the influx of people really wanting to give back and support their community," he said.

Afryl said social distancing rules and other regulations because of COVID-19 often meant organizations had to limit the number of opportunities available. His group pairs people with volunteer opportunities in the areas that interest them. In pre-pandemic times, he said, about 20,000 people used its site every year.

Arfyl said volunteering is an easy first step to becoming engaged in community issues.

"As a result of that experience, they can feel so much more empowered," he said. "They can understand, 'Here's something I can do that's tangible, that's really making a difference in my community.' That makes them feel so much more fulfilled about their role in society."

Afryl noted there are ways even for people with busy schedules to get involved, including some duties that are just two to three hours in length and don't require training or an ongoing commitment.

"You can just go and take immediate action," he said. "You can fit volunteerism into your schedule, no matter if you are working days or nights, or weekends."


Across the country, the wild turkey has lost more than 18.8 million acres of habitat within its range, according to a new National Wildlife Federation analysis. That's more than any other bird species besides the mourning dove. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: TX Habitat Loss Impacts Wildlife, Hunting, Fishing

Habitat loss is threatening the wildlife, lands and waters that hunters and anglers rely on, and a new report from the National Wildlife Federation …

Social Issues

No April Fool’s Joke: NM Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries Open Today

Retail cannabis hits the shelves today in New Mexico, with many hoping it will be a boon to the state's fossil-fuel-dependent economy. Medical …

Social Issues

Concerns Raised Over IN's New Permitless Handgun-Carry Law

Indiana's new law allowing people to carry a handgun without a permit is raising concerns from the state's gun-safety advocates. Under the law …

This year, South Dakota became the latest state to adopt a law that bans transgender girls from playing in sports that align with their gender identity. It follows other policy moves deemed hostile toward the LGBTQ+ community. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Building Support Network for SD Transgender Youth, Families

For years, members of the LGBTQ community in South Dakota have fought state policies they describe as discriminatory, and people who are transgender …

Social Issues

PA Lawmakers Urged to Invest Federal Relief Money in Working Families

Advocacy groups in Pennsylvania are calling on lawmakers to redistribute billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief aid to Commonwealth residen…

Montana and other states have protected abortion access under constitutional provisions that recognize a person's right to privacy. (trac1/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Added Protection for Abortion Access in MT Could be Overturned

Montana is part of a national trend of increasing challenges to abortion access. An injunction was placed on three abortion restriction bills passed …

Health and Wellness

AZ Lawmakers Consider Medicaid Plan to Extend Postpartum Care

A bill to greatly expand health-care coverage for women after giving birth is nearing its final hurdle in the Arizona Legislature - and with bipartisa…

Social Issues

Public Health Emergency Set to Expire, More WV Kids Could Lose Coverage

In a letter sent to the Department of Health and Human Services this week, the American Hospital Association and other health-care groups asked the …

 

