Oregonians Can Donate Time, Skills for National Volunteer Month

April is National Volunteer Month, recognizing the time people give to help their local communities.



John Afryl, senior program manager for Hands On Greater Portland, the largest volunteer center in Oregon and a program of the United Way of the Columbia-Willamette, said the past two years of the pandemic have been challenging for nonprofits that rely on volunteers. However, Afryl said interest in volunteering never fully waned.



"One of the things that's been so rewarding the past couple of years is seeing the influx of people really wanting to give back and support their community," he said.



Afryl said social distancing rules and other regulations because of COVID-19 often meant organizations had to limit the number of opportunities available. His group pairs people with volunteer opportunities in the areas that interest them. In pre-pandemic times, he said, about 20,000 people used its site every year.



Arfyl said volunteering is an easy first step to becoming engaged in community issues.



"As a result of that experience, they can feel so much more empowered," he said. "They can understand, 'Here's something I can do that's tangible, that's really making a difference in my community.' That makes them feel so much more fulfilled about their role in society."



Afryl noted there are ways even for people with busy schedules to get involved, including some duties that are just two to three hours in length and don't require training or an ongoing commitment.



"You can just go and take immediate action," he said. "You can fit volunteerism into your schedule, no matter if you are working days or nights, or weekends."





It has been a tough week for Texas, with a lethal combination of tornadoes, wildfires and even snow. At week's end, 16 counties have been declared disaster areas by Gov. Greg Abbott.



A number of judges in smaller counties have done the same, to help speed up the recovery process.



Lucy Walsworth, regional communications director for American Red Cross, said so far, her organization has assessed more than 150 homes for damage, a number growing daily. She explained how to get the process started.



"Please call '1-800-Red Cross' and then press option number '4' to be able to connect with someone who'll be able to take down their information, and forward it down to us," Walsworth outlined.



She added Red Cross volunteers not only help with shelter, but can assist with medical, spiritual and mental health needs after a disaster. More than 70 people have sought help so far.



The storms downed power lines and destroyed homes and businesses. Some injuries have been reported but no deaths. Walsworth pointed out a multiagency resource center is open today in Round Rock at the United Heritage Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to assist anyone in need.



"All these community partners, they're also going to be there as well," Walsworth emphasized. "It's kind of like a one-stop shop, so to speak, to provide them assistance that folks may need."



Texans are also encouraged to complete the Self Reporting Damage Survey online, to help emergency management officials gain an understanding of the range of issues across the state. The data is also provided to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to determine eligibility for disaster relief to individuals.



Walsworth added connecting people with resources is the most fulfilling part of her job.



"I lose some sleep, or time away from my family; that's really nothing compared to what some of these folks go through," Walsworth remarked. "If we can lighten the load in any way, shape or form, that feels extremely good."



She noted the organization always needs volunteers. If you are interested, contact your local Red Cross office.



