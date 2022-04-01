No April Fool’s Joke: NM Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries Open Today

Retail cannabis hits the shelves today in New Mexico, with many hoping it will be a boon to the state's fossil-fuel-dependent economy.



Medical cannabis has been legal since 2007, but starting at noon today, dispensaries across the state also are allowed to sell recreational pot.



Andy Lyman, who has been covering the rollout for the New Mexico Political Report, said many New Mexicans hope the new industry will boost employment and provide an additional source of government income.



"The gross receipts tax and the cannabis excise tax is going to be about 20%, depending on where you are in the state," he said. "It's probably going to be relatively good for the state - it's not going to replace oil and gas, which is our biggest revenue here."



New Mexico joins 17 other states that have legalized recreational marijuana, including neighboring Colorado, which has reported more than $12 billion in marijuana sales since 2014.



Lyman, who hosts a podcast called, "Growing Forward: Cannabis and New Mexico," has heard some concerns from the state's tens of thousands of medical marijuana users that recreational sales will produce a shortage - although state regulators have vowed to protect them with temporary rules.



"We do have some mechanisms in the law," he said, "that if they do hit that sort of shortage threshold that's written into law, there's some triggers that will limit recreational sales and put a priority on medical."



Lyman said many new retailers are prepared to open in larger cities such as Albuquerque and Santa Fe, but sales in some parts of the state could take longer.



"Not only because they're not quite ready to open their doors, but some folks are still getting their licenses," he said. "So, I think for the next few days, maybe weeks, we're going to just see a lot of sales from those folks that have been in operation for maybe 10 years or so."



The New Mexico law also allows home growers of cannabis to cultivate up to six plants per person, or 12 total per household.



References: House Bill 2 New Mexico Legislature 2021



Thanks to state and federal commitments, Minnesota soon will unleash a large sum of funding to ensure more residents have broadband internet access, but industry groups warn of missing homes as work ramps up and hope a legislative plan addresses logistical issues.



Last year, Minnesota lawmakers approved spending $70 million dollars to expand the state's networks for high-speed internet. A House bill would create a specialized grant program to convince providers to extend cable lines to homes in far-flung areas.



Rep. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, the bill's sponsor, said Minnesota needs to get the effort right.



"Policymakers and stakeholders need to examine every part of the funding and construction process and eliminate as many barriers to deployment as possible, ensuring no one is left behind," Rasmusson asserted.



Issues include some homes showing up on broadband maps as served, even though they are not connected, hurting their eligibility for assistance. Rasmusson added existing grant programs are too large to cover a handful of smaller properties. The $70 million comes from American Rescue Plan funding, on top of other federal dollars being made available to the state for broadband development.



The bill, which has bipartisan support, cleared a House committee this week and was sent to another panel in the chamber.



Anna Boroff, executive director of the Minnesota Cable Communications Association, said offering smaller grants for line extensions has worked in other states to help close gaps.



"Unless we provide the Office of Broadband with tools to identify and reach them, these locations will continue to wait for service or be forced to come up with the funds to pay a provider to serve them," Boroff pointed out.



Gaps in broadband access have received extra focus during the pandemic with households working remotely, along with distance learning. Advocates argued it is especially difficult for low-income families to thrive if they do not have reliable internet service. Roughly 240,000 homes around the state do not have high-speed internet.



References: House File 3605 2022

Speed gap data Minn. Dept. of Employment and Economic Development 2022



