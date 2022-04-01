Friday, April 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 1, 2022
Play

One state pushes for leftover American Rescue Plan dollars to be used for direct stimulus checks; we report on the "Trans Day of Visibility" in the Dakotas; and a new handgun carry law raises gun safety issues.

2022Talks - April 1, 2022
Play

Biden announces a record petroleum reserve release; Pelosi says the Supreme Court needs a code of ethics; and new travel measures to better support transgender Americans.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
Play

America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: TX Habitat Loss Impacts Wildlife, Hunting, Fishing

Play

Friday, April 1, 2022   

Habitat loss is threatening the wildlife, lands and waters that hunters and anglers rely on, and a new report from the National Wildlife Federation outlines the consequences in states such as Texas.

Texas is home to tens of thousands of native animal and plant species, plus a booming outdoor-recreation economy that's worth about $31 billion a year, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.

Aaron Kindle, the federation's director of sporting advocacy, called habitat loss perhaps the greatest single threat to wildlife.

"The time is now," he said. "Can't take too much more habitat loss and continue to enjoy the things we've enjoyed in the past."

The report said wildlife and plant species in the United States have lost an average of 6.5 million acres of vital habitat over the last two decades. The amounts and consequences vary by species, but the outdoor recreation industry supports almost 300,000 jobs in the Lone Star State.

As leaders in Congress consider historic investments in natural infrastructure and wildlife habitat, the report urged hunters and anglers to take the lead and use their own knowledge from the field to speak out about the issues of wildlife and habitat losses. Kindle said the report is a call to these groups to get engaged and advocate.

"Hunters and anglers, the ones who go out and pursue those species, are the ones who are appropriate for finding the solutions, advocating for the solutions; talking to members of Congress and getting this stuff happening," he said.

The report cited the America the Beautiful Initiative and the Recovering America's Wildlife Act as strategies to conserve, connect and restore 30% of public lands and water by 2030. Kindle said it's important to give game and fish species the room to stabilize and recover.

"When you have a healthy river with vegetation on both sides, it provides habitat, but it also slows floodwaters," he said. "It cleans the water before it gets to a human drinking-water source."

The report said energy development, and development as towns and cities expand, are making the situation worse. It said ultimately, lost habitat jeopardizes the survival of sporting traditions such as hunting and fishing - which in turn affects the mostly rural communities that depend on them.

Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
New Mexico could benefit from sales of recreational marijuana to neighboring Texans, where it is illegal, much as Colorado has benefited from sales to those traveling from the Land of Enchantment. (medicalmarijuana.procon.org)

Social Issues

No April Fool’s Joke: NM Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries Open Today

Retail cannabis hits the shelves today in New Mexico, with many hoping it will be a boon to the state's fossil-fuel-dependent economy. Medical …

Social Issues

Oregonians Can Donate Time, Skills for National Volunteer Month

April is National Volunteer Month, recognizing the time people give to help their local communities. John Afryl, senior program manager for Hands On …

Social Issues

Concerns Raised Over IN's New Permitless Handgun-Carry Law

Indiana's new law allowing people to carry a handgun without a permit is raising concerns from the state's gun-safety advocates. Under the law …

This year, South Dakota became the latest state to adopt a law that bans transgender girls from playing in sports that align with their gender identity. It follows other policy moves deemed hostile toward the LGBTQ+ community. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Building Support Network for SD Transgender Youth, Families

For years, members of the LGBTQ community in South Dakota have fought state policies they describe as discriminatory, and people who are transgender …

Social Issues

PA Lawmakers Urged to Invest Federal Relief Money in Working Families

Advocacy groups in Pennsylvania are calling on lawmakers to redistribute billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief aid to Commonwealth residen…

Montana and other states have protected abortion access under constitutional provisions that recognize a person's right to privacy. (trac1/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Added Protection for Abortion Access in MT Could be Overturned

Montana is part of a national trend of increasing challenges to abortion access. An injunction was placed on three abortion restriction bills passed …

Health and Wellness

AZ Lawmakers Consider Medicaid Plan to Extend Postpartum Care

A bill to greatly expand health-care coverage for women after giving birth is nearing its final hurdle in the Arizona Legislature - and with bipartisa…

Social Issues

Public Health Emergency Set to Expire, More WV Kids Could Lose Coverage

In a letter sent to the Department of Health and Human Services this week, the American Hospital Association and other health-care groups asked the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021