EPA Green-Lights Cleanup of TN Superfund Site

Tennessee soon will receive federal funding to clean up a 260-acre toxic-waste site in Shelby County.
The Environmental Protection Agency recently added the National Fireworks Superfund site, along with 11 other sites across the country, to its National Priorities List.
Sarah Houston, executive director of the Memphis-based group Protect Our Aquifer, said the Biden administration's infrastructure law, which passed last year, reinstated a "polluter pays" tax that lapsed in the 1990s, resulting in chronic underfunding of the EPA's Superfund cleanup program.
"These are old sites, pollution that happened well before the EPA was even established," she said, "and those sites are what takes federal dollars to actually clean up - so, taxpayer dollars and financing from oil and gas operations."
The reinstated tax holds polluters accountable for more 40 hazardous chemicals designated by the EPA. According to federal data, there are currently more than 1,300 sites on the National Priorities List for cleanup, located in all 50 states.
Houston said residents living near Superfund sites breathe in air loaded with elevated levels of chemicals that can cause respiratory issues. These substances also can seep into groundwater sources and aquifers that communities rely on for drinking water.
"And so then," she said, "they're drinking low levels of these toxic elements that, over time, compound within the human body and can cause a variety of ailments, including cancers."
Research has linked living near a Superfund site to infant mortality, cancer, cognitive problems and reduced lifespans. The National Fireworks site, east of Memphis, made munitions for the U.S. military in the 1940s.
New York's game species are literally losing ground, as human development and climate change is restricting their native habitats.
A new report from the National Wildlife Federation found game species across the country lost, on average, 6.5 million acres of habitat over the past two decades. It is a trend advocates contended will continue unless lawmakers take action.
Aaron Kindle, director of sporting advocacy for the National Wildlife Federation, said hunters and anglers are important partners when discussing the issue with legislators.
"Hunters and anglers, the ones who go out and pursue those species, are the ones who are appropriate for finding the solutions, advocating for the solutions, talking to members of Congress and getting this stuff happening," Kindle asserted.
Kindle pointed out one possible solution to America's habitat loss is the 30x30 target, which calls for restoring and preserving 30% of America's lands by 2030. The plan has earned the endorsement of the Biden-Harris administration, which has renamed the strategy the America the Beautiful initiative.
Kindle noted the 30x30 plan would provide an avenue to restore and rehabilitate the nation's lands and waters. He added restoring natural infrastructure such as rivers, forests and wetlands would benefit everyone.
"If you have a healthy river with vegetation on both sides, it provides habitat," Kindle explained. "But it also slows floodwaters; it cleans the water before it gets to a human drinking-water source."
Per the report, between 65 and 82 million acres of America's national forests are in need of restoration. In addition to the 30x30 plan outlined in Biden's America the Beautiful initiative, Congress is considering the Recovering America's Wildlife Act, which would allocate nearly $1.4 billion annually to states to implement habitat-restoration and conservation strategies.
Fire can play a helpful role on the landscape in Idaho, and a council in the state is getting the word out on its benefits and how to use it safely.
Heather Heward, senior instructor at the University of Idaho and founder and chair of the Idaho Prescribed Fire Council, said prescribed fire councils began in the Southeast. Idaho's council was years in the making, but last year it finalized its bylaws and voted in leadership.
Heward pointed out stakeholders of all kinds, including on public and private lands, have been affected by recent extreme fire seasons.
"We are, as a culture, I think, starting to recognize that prescribed fire is a tool that can be used to ease the impact of wildfire," Heward explained. "It is not the only tool that's in the tool belt, but it is one that we would like to have more access to in safe and effective ways."
Last week, the council had its second in-person annual meeting. Heward observed interest in prescribed fires has gone up after recent intense wildfire seasons. The extreme fires bring other threats too. The amount of deadly pollution in them could triple by the end of the century, according to a new study, if action isn't taken on climate change.
Matthew Ward, Eastern Idaho watershed manager for The Nature Conservancy and vice chair of the Council, said while the extremes of recent seasons have been troubling, fire is part of the natural habitat. Ward added Indigenous people have used it as a tool going back thousands of years.
"Ecologically, most of the vegetation in North America evolved with some level of fire," Ward emphasized. "Then we spent over 100 years trying to suppress that tool, or suppress fire, and we're at the place where we're at now."
Heward said the council plans to distribute "before you burn" flyers, so people understand the best way to use prescribed fires. She shared one of the biggest concerns for people has been their liability when it comes to using fire and any mishaps which might lead to it spreading.
"By taking the risk of adding fire to your landscape, you're also reducing risk in a lot of ways," Heward stressed. "We need to start incentivizing the proactive risk-taking that is involved in prescribed fire so that we are not just left with this reactive response to wildfire when we have fewer decision options."
Shrinking wildlife habitat puts big-game animals at greater risk of colliding with cars and trucks, and has led to the Wildlife Corridors Action Plan to be discussed today in Albuquerque.
The plan identifies wildlife-vehicle collision hot spots posing a particularly high risk to the traveling public, and outlines how to create safe crossings.
Jesse Duebel, executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation, said big-game animals tend to use the same routes year after year. When they are lost to development, he explained animals end up on "islands" of habitat and then take whatever route necessary to travel for food.
"Because we're facing an extinction crisis, it's more critical than ever that we eliminate this kind of island dynamic and start connecting these habitats back together with these types of crossings," Duebel asserted.
The plan was developed by the New Mexico Department of Transportation in partnership with the state's Department of Game and Fish. The hybrid virtual/in-person conference will be held at Albuquerque's Sheraton Hotel today and Friday. More information is available at nmwildlife.org.
The plan focuses primarily on the movements of six large mammals: elk, deer, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, black bear and mountain lions. Duebel is a hunter, and said others like him often put themselves in places rich with wildlife, and in doing so, make themselves vulnerable to collisions.
"And it's not uncommon that we're traveling the roadways early morning and late evening or into the night," Duebel pointed out. "Hunters are at risk of having these type of collisions."
Duebel noted the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, will provide $350 million over five years for competitive grants to municipalities, states and tribes for the construction of bridges, tunnels, culverts and fencing.
"Elected officials are really starting to recognize how critically important these projects are," Duebel remarked. "Again, to preserve the wildlife that we all enjoy but also to preserve human health and safety."
Earlier this year, the New Mexico Legislature also pledged $2 million to support such projects, which Duebel added will mean more jobs for local residents.
