Friday, April 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 1, 2022
Play

One state pushes for leftover American Rescue Plan dollars to be used for direct stimulus checks; we report on the "Trans Day of Visibility" in the Dakotas; and a new handgun carry law raises gun safety issues.

2022Talks - April 1, 2022
Play

Biden announces a record petroleum reserve release; Pelosi says the Supreme Court needs a code of ethics; and new travel measures to better support transgender Americans.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
Play

America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Environment  |  Environment    News
EPA Green-Lights Cleanup of TN Superfund Site

Play

Friday, April 1, 2022   

Tennessee soon will receive federal funding to clean up a 260-acre toxic-waste site in Shelby County.

The Environmental Protection Agency recently added the National Fireworks Superfund site, along with 11 other sites across the country, to its National Priorities List.

Sarah Houston, executive director of the Memphis-based group Protect Our Aquifer, said the Biden administration's infrastructure law, which passed last year, reinstated a "polluter pays" tax that lapsed in the 1990s, resulting in chronic underfunding of the EPA's Superfund cleanup program.

"These are old sites, pollution that happened well before the EPA was even established," she said, "and those sites are what takes federal dollars to actually clean up - so, taxpayer dollars and financing from oil and gas operations."

The reinstated tax holds polluters accountable for more 40 hazardous chemicals designated by the EPA. According to federal data, there are currently more than 1,300 sites on the National Priorities List for cleanup, located in all 50 states.

Houston said residents living near Superfund sites breathe in air loaded with elevated levels of chemicals that can cause respiratory issues. These substances also can seep into groundwater sources and aquifers that communities rely on for drinking water.

"And so then," she said, "they're drinking low levels of these toxic elements that, over time, compound within the human body and can cause a variety of ailments, including cancers."

Research has linked living near a Superfund site to infant mortality, cancer, cognitive problems and reduced lifespans. The National Fireworks site, east of Memphis, made munitions for the U.S. military in the 1940s.


