Friday, April 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 1, 2022
One state pushes for leftover American Rescue Plan dollars to be used for direct stimulus checks; we report on the "Trans Day of Visibility" in the Dakotas; and a new handgun carry law raises gun safety issues.

2022Talks - April 1, 2022
Biden announces a record petroleum reserve release; Pelosi says the Supreme Court needs a code of ethics; and new travel measures to better support transgender Americans.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
Added Protection for Abortion Access in MT Could be Overturned

Friday, April 1, 2022   

Montana is part of a national trend of increasing challenges to abortion access. An injunction was placed on three abortion restriction bills passed in the 2021 session. Now, Attorney General Austin Knudsen wants the state Supreme Court to lift the injunction.

The barrier to the bills being enforced is a 1999 case, Armstrong v. State, in which abortion access was linked to Montana's privacy protections. Knudsen called the decision "judicial activism."

Caitlin Borgmann, executive director of the ACLU of Montana, described the Armstrong decision as "Montana's Roe v. Wade."

"Without overturning Armstrong, they know that the measures like the ones that passed in 2021 are unconstitutional," she said. "I think that's pretty obvious, and that's why the attorney general is asking the Montana Supreme Court to overturn Armstrong."

The ACLU of Montana, along with the National Women's Law Center and the Center for Reproductive Rights, have filed a "friend of the court" brief, asking the court to keep the Armstrong decision in place. The bills lawmakers passed in 2021 restrict abortion after 20 weeks, require ultrasounds for patients seeking abortions and create barriers to obtaining abortion medication in person and by mail.

Borgman said a contingent of Montana politicians has made it their mission to stop abortions, but past polls have shown the majority of Montanans believe the medical procedure should be legal, in all or most cases.

"I don't think that that threat necessarily represents the will of Montanans as a whole," she said, "and Montana is just different, in that we have this specific protection in the Montana Constitution."

Borgmann said overturning the privacy protections in the Armstrong decision would affect more than just abortion access. She contended it would harm the state's most vulnerable populations, especially members of the LGBTQ community.

"These laws are a clear and deliberate attempt by politicians to undermine and denigrate the Montana Constitution," she said, " and not just the right to abortion, but the right to privacy more generally."


Across the country, the wild turkey has lost more than 18.8 million acres of habitat within its range, according to a new National Wildlife Federation analysis. That's more than any other bird species besides the mourning dove. (Adobe Stock)

