Friday, April 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 1, 2022
Play

One state pushes for leftover American Rescue Plan dollars to be used for direct stimulus checks; we report on the "Trans Day of Visibility" in the Dakotas; and a new handgun carry law raises gun safety issues.

2022Talks - April 1, 2022
Play

Biden announces a record petroleum reserve release; Pelosi says the Supreme Court needs a code of ethics; and new travel measures to better support transgender Americans.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
Play

America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

AZ Lawmakers Consider Medicaid Plan to Extend Postpartum Care

Play

Friday, April 1, 2022   

A bill to greatly expand health-care coverage for women after giving birth is nearing its final hurdle in the Arizona Legislature - and with bipartisan support, it's expected to pass.

Under Senate Bill 1272, Medicaid coverage for new mothers would expand from 60 days to 12 months. Studies show Arizona currently has one of the highest rates of pregnancy-related deaths in the country.

Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, said the effort to expand Medicaid coverage - known as AHCCCS (Access) in Arizona - has support from both sides of the aisle.

"I don't think you would see AHCCCS being as supportive as they are if there wasn't support in the governor's office for this," he said. "So, I think all of the indicators suggest that this is going to be a successful bill this year."

According to Humble, the change would benefit many families in the state's low-income and marginalized communities, who have little or no access to affordable health care. The measure was passed earlier by the state Senate and awaits final approval in the House.

Humble said attempts to expand maternal health care in previous sessions were blocked by the Legislature's Republican majority, which refuse to pay for the measure with Arizona tax dollars.

"The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services is encouraging states and financially incentivizing states to add this coverage up to the first year," he said. "It's making it a much more palatable bill for those fiscal conservatives that would be concerned about using state dollars."

Former state Sen. Heather Carter, who was a sponsor of similar legislation in previous sessions, said Black and Indigenous women are two to three times more likely to die than white women within the first year after giving birth.

"We have challenges in Arizona with postpartum deaths," she said, "and so, we need to do all we can to make sure that moms and babies have an opportunity to get life started out on the right foot."


get more stories like this via email
Across the country, the wild turkey has lost more than 18.8 million acres of habitat within its range, according to a new National Wildlife Federation analysis. That's more than any other bird species besides the mourning dove. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: TX Habitat Loss Impacts Wildlife, Hunting, Fishing

Habitat loss is threatening the wildlife, lands and waters that hunters and anglers rely on, and a new report from the National Wildlife Federation …

Social Issues

No April Fool’s Joke: NM Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries Open Today

Retail cannabis hits the shelves today in New Mexico, with many hoping it will be a boon to the state's fossil-fuel-dependent economy. Medical …

Social Issues

Oregonians Can Donate Time, Skills for National Volunteer Month

April is National Volunteer Month, recognizing the time people give to help their local communities. John Afryl, senior program manager for Hands On …

A January 2022 report from the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety found more than half of gun deaths in Indiana are suicides. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Concerns Raised Over IN's New Permitless Handgun-Carry Law

Indiana's new law allowing people to carry a handgun without a permit is raising concerns from the state's gun-safety advocates. Under the law …

Social Issues

Building Support Network for SD Transgender Youth, Families

For years, members of the LGBTQ community in South Dakota have fought state policies they describe as discriminatory, and people who are transgender …

The federal funds states received through the American Rescue Plan must be either spent or allocated by the end of 2024. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

PA Lawmakers Urged to Invest Federal Relief Money in Working Families

Advocacy groups in Pennsylvania are calling on lawmakers to redistribute billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief aid to Commonwealth residen…

Social Issues

Public Health Emergency Set to Expire, More WV Kids Could Lose Coverage

In a letter sent to the Department of Health and Human Services this week, the American Hospital Association and other health-care groups asked the …

Environment

EPA Green-Lights Cleanup of TN Superfund Site

Tennessee soon will receive federal funding to clean up a 260-acre toxic-waste site in Shelby County. The Environmental Protection Agency recently …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021