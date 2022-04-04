Monday, April 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 4, 2022
Play

A study finds flaws in how states count juveniles in custody, consumers are warned to be wary of scams seeking contributions for Ukraine, and older Americans shoulder the growing burden of college debt.

2022Talks - April 4, 2022
Play

Ukraine accuses Russia of a massacre, a vote on President Biden s Supreme Court pick is set for today, and the House mulls pandemic aid for hard-hit businesses.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
Play

America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
Environmental Leaders Gather in NC for Health-Equity Conference

Play

Monday, April 4, 2022   

National environmental leaders gather this week in Salisbury to discuss how North Carolina can better address the disproportionate public health impacts on its most vulnerable communities.

Dr. Sacoby Wilson associate professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Maryland-College Park, said people of color, low-income and coastal communities are bearing the brunt of a changing climate and air and water pollution.

He pointed to the Biden administration's infrastructure law, which directs billions of dollars toward cleaning up toxic compounds known as Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) found in drinking water, as a starting point to mitigating health disparities.

"So, we have to invest in giving people access to safe water, and the infrastructure bill was part of that," Wilson pointed out. "And then you also have money in it for mass transit. The more cars we get off the road, the less greenhouse gas emissions."

Wilson added lawmakers and advocacy groups could do a better job of using the available science on climate change and the environment. He suggested crowdsourcing data, like local air and water quality monitoring, can empower residents to have a say in shaping policies to protect their health.

"So how can we get tools into the hands of people, so they can collect their own data, and translate that data to action?" Wilson urged.

Richard Moore, co-chair of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, said the environmental and public health impacts many North Carolinians feel today are closely tied to historic inequities.

"Systemic racism is the issue; environmental and economic justice is the goal," Moore explained. "That's the work that many of us have been carrying out for many years. And that's why, enthusiastically, I'm looking forward to coming to North Carolina."

Kirsten Minor, health manager for CleanAIRE NC, said she hopes the conference helps raise awareness of the intersection between air pollution and human health, especially among Black and brown residents.

"Heart disease, chronic respiratory illnesses, and then stroke," Minor outlined. "Those outcomes are connected to air pollution, and a lot of people don't think about that."

According to the American Lung Association, exposure to ozone and particle pollution have also been linked to cognitive problems, preterm births, severe asthma attacks and premature deaths.

Disclosure: CleanAIRE NC contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, and Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


