Environmental Leaders Gather in NC for Health-Equity Conference

Coloradans already are seeing the impacts of climate change - rising temperatures, more frequent and severe wildfires, flooding and prolonged drought - and economists are stepping into the fray to help communities identify and mitigate the risks.



Pegah Jalali, environmental policy analyst with the Colorado Fiscal Institute, said their new website allows Coloradans to see, for example, how air pollution - from highways, power plants and refineries, and wildfires - is impacting their neighborhoods.



"These are all impacting the health of our communities, and also they are impacting our economy," said Jalali. "Because our economy in Colorado is heavily dependent on our environment, because of our outdoor recreation industry and our agriculture."



Jalali said "Coloradoclimatechange.com" was created in part to help Colorado residents see how climate change is projected to play out by 2050, and what can be done to avoid the most catastrophic scenarios.



An interactive map shows a range of hazards projected by scientists if steps are taken quickly to stop burning fossil fuels, or if business continues as usual.



Climate change is expected to exacerbate existing barriers and inequalities, and Jalali said some Coloradans are more vulnerable than others. She pointed to the recent Marshall Fire that destroyed more than a thousand Front Range homes and businesses.



"If you don't have a car, you are less likely to be able to get out of the area," said Jalali. "If you don't speak English, you might not be able to get the same information to prepare yourself to evacuate."



The site also offers a road map for avoiding worst-case scenarios. Jalali said investments are needed in neighborhoods that will be disproportionately affected by a warming planet, and fossil-fuel dependent communities need help finding jobs that pay a living wage.



"We need to transition to clean energy as quickly as possible, and stop burning fossil fuels," said Jalali. "We need to hold polluters accountable. We need to tax pollution. We need to prepare our communities to build resiliency."







The Maryland General Assembly has passed legislation that, if signed into law, would strengthen the state's commitment to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and limiting fossil fuels in the state.



The Climate Solutions Now Act would require Maryland to achieve net-zero statewide greenhouse-gas emissions by 2045. The bill would require large commercial and multifamily buildings to reduce emissions 20% by 2030. It also would mandate the state begin efforts to electrify its school-bus fleet.



By enacting this law, said Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-Prince George's County, one of its sponsors, Maryland can play a role in protecting the planet.



"Sea-level rise, severe storms, flooding are getting worse. And whether it's in Annapolis, more days there'll be flooding and people can't open their doors for business, or in Fells Point, the same situation," he said. "We can't wait. We have to move forward and I'm encouraged that we can move forward."



The bill passed in both chambers and now heads to the desk of Gov. Larry Hogan, who has expressed criticism and could veto it. If he does, lawmakers would have time for an override vote before the 90-day session ends April 11. Pinsky said he believes they have enough votes to do so if needed.



During the last week of lengthy debate, the bill was slimmed down significantly, including removing mandates for net-zero emissions in construction of all new school buildings.



Mike Tidwell, executive director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, said he thinks the bill lays important groundwork but doesn't go far enough.



"When it was all words, everybody seemed comfortable with the idea of electrifying all new buildings," he said. "Once it was legislation, they were not as comfortable. And the utilities, especially, turned to a campaign of 'shock and awe' to scare legislators."



In a November 2021 report, the Maryland Commission on Climate Change issued a bipartisan recommendation to the General Assembly to mandate that all new buildings in the state - starting no later than 2024 - be fully electric for space heating, hot water and other needs.



