Career, College Readiness Program in MO Expands Statewide

An increasing number of jobs across Missouri require some level of training or education beyond high school, but rural students are less likely than their urban or suburban peers to enroll in and finish college.



The rootEd Alliance wants to change it, by bringing career counselors into school districts to complement the work guidance counselors are already doing. They can focus on students' opportunities after graduation, from a work credential or bachelor's degree to the military.



Hal Higdon, chancellor of Ozarks Technical Community College, a rootEd partner, said it is expanding from having advisers in just eight schools to 135 across the state.



"A lot of our rural students are first-generation, so they don't have mom and/or dad who've already been through the process of college; it can seem very daunting," Higdon pointed out. "What we see is students with no plans have plans, students with plans even come up with better plans. And then, a good number also go into the military."



Higdon added college-going rates increased at every school partnering with rootEd. National college enrollment numbers were down in 2021 from pre-pandemic levels, but went up by 7% at schools with a rootEd adviser.



Noa Meyer, president of the rootEd Alliance, noted the statewide expansion will serve 15,000 students or more. She explained learning what's out there, filling out financial aid forms, and identifying the right fit requires time and expertise.



"Guidance counselors are doing tremendous work, helping students on such a wide array of issues they're confronted with," Meyer asserted. "And as a result, they don't have as much time to help students with the plans that they need to develop for life after high school."



Higdon emphasized Missouri is facing real workforce shortages across industries, and argued the time is now for high school graduates to build skills to get good-paying jobs in their communities.



"The need for skilled workers, from Allied Health, to plumbing, to HVAC, to carpentry, to advanced manufacturing, it's all there," Higdon outlined. "And those students in rural areas make fantastic employees, so we've got to get them plugged into the workforce of not only Missouri, but of every state."



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



A new report finds technology is changing many industries in Massachusetts, and the state needs to upgrade its workforce development capacity to accommodate the shift and help people get better jobs.



The study, from the state's Future of Work Commission, established by the General Court in 2020, noted the typical worker in Massachusetts is now expected to have more than 12 different jobs in the course of their career.



Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Springfield, who co-led the commission, said Massachusetts needs to at least double its current workforce training pipelines to keep up with the technological transformation.



"So, it's made it very important that our workforce training become nimbler, more flexible, more iterative," Lesser outlined. "Credentials can kind of 'stack' on top of each other to build skills over time as technology changes."



The report recommended investing heavily in technical training, apprenticeships, work-based and sector-based learning programs. It also stressed the importance of scaling up programs to get people into the workforce who are often left out, such as those with disabilities or reentering society after incarceration.



More jobs require postsecondary degrees or credentials. And while income- and race-based gaps in graduating from high school and going to college have narrowed in recent years, college graduation gaps have widened.



Lesser added workplace disruptions during COVID have had an outsized impact on women and people of color.



"As we look around the corner here, through COVID, into what the future of our economy and of our workforce is looking at, we've got to keep an emphasis on equity and inclusion in all its forms: racial equity, gender equity, and geographic and type of worker equity," Lesser urged.



The report found a growing gulf between professional workers who can do their jobs in hybrid or fully remote settings, and frontline and service-industry workers who have borne the economic strain of the pandemic. It also highlighted the need to support basic requirements allowing many people to work, from child care and elder care to housing, broadband and transportation.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



Labor groups are spotlighting the critical role that education support professionals play in Commonwealth public schools, and they're advocating for better pay and working conditions.



ESPs include paraeducators, custodians and maintenance workers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, security officers, IT support workers and more. The vast majority of ESPs earn less than $30,000 a year.



Yahaira Rodriguez, a paraeducator in Worcester, said many ESPs live in low-income housing, or struggle to meet other basic needs.



"I have a bachelor's degree," she said. "Most of these educators are also very, very educated; they have even master's, they have bachelor's, they have associates - and we're not paying them what they deserve. "



The Massachusetts Teachers Association put together what it's calling the "ESP Bill of Rights" to demand a living wage, affordable health insurance, paid family and medical leave, job security and recognition as educators, among other things. The ESP Bill of Rights also calls for an affordable way of attaining more education and paying off career-related debt.



Today and Saturday, the union holds its annual ESP conference for professional development and networking.



"It just feels like a vicious cycle sometimes, not being able to get out of the trap of making that non-livable wage," said Katie Monopoli, a paraprofessional in Shrewsbury with multiple other jobs as well as attending graduate school for clinical mental-health counseling with a specialization in dance-movement therapy. "So, I'm taking out loans, which is very anxiety-inducing, of course. Balancing all the jobs and also further education does feel like a lot."



Many ESP contracts don't have automatic renewal language, 90-day probation periods or "just-cause" protections against being fired. During the pandemic, Rodriguez said, many ESPs lost their jobs.



"If we're not there to help our autistic kids to go to the bathroom, or we're not there to support our English learners, who's going to do the work? One person can't do the work," she said. "We have to do it collectively."



Disclosure: Massachusetts Teachers Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Children's Issues, Civic Engagement, Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

