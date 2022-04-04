Monday, April 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 4, 2022
Play

A study finds flaws in how states count juveniles in custody, consumers are warned to be wary of scams seeking contributions for Ukraine, and older Americans shoulder the growing burden of college debt.

2022Talks - April 4, 2022
Play

Ukraine accuses Russia of a massacre, a vote on President Biden s Supreme Court pick is set for today, and the House mulls pandemic aid for hard-hit businesses.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
Play

America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Career, College Readiness Program in MO Expands Statewide

Play

Monday, April 4, 2022   

An increasing number of jobs across Missouri require some level of training or education beyond high school, but rural students are less likely than their urban or suburban peers to enroll in and finish college.

The rootEd Alliance wants to change it, by bringing career counselors into school districts to complement the work guidance counselors are already doing. They can focus on students' opportunities after graduation, from a work credential or bachelor's degree to the military.

Hal Higdon, chancellor of Ozarks Technical Community College, a rootEd partner, said it is expanding from having advisers in just eight schools to 135 across the state.

"A lot of our rural students are first-generation, so they don't have mom and/or dad who've already been through the process of college; it can seem very daunting," Higdon pointed out. "What we see is students with no plans have plans, students with plans even come up with better plans. And then, a good number also go into the military."

Higdon added college-going rates increased at every school partnering with rootEd. National college enrollment numbers were down in 2021 from pre-pandemic levels, but went up by 7% at schools with a rootEd adviser.

Noa Meyer, president of the rootEd Alliance, noted the statewide expansion will serve 15,000 students or more. She explained learning what's out there, filling out financial aid forms, and identifying the right fit requires time and expertise.

"Guidance counselors are doing tremendous work, helping students on such a wide array of issues they're confronted with," Meyer asserted. "And as a result, they don't have as much time to help students with the plans that they need to develop for life after high school."

Higdon emphasized Missouri is facing real workforce shortages across industries, and argued the time is now for high school graduates to build skills to get good-paying jobs in their communities.

"The need for skilled workers, from Allied Health, to plumbing, to HVAC, to carpentry, to advanced manufacturing, it's all there," Higdon outlined. "And those students in rural areas make fantastic employees, so we've got to get them plugged into the workforce of not only Missouri, but of every state."

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
More than 11,600 Adopt-a-Highway and Keep Texas Beautiful volunteers collected 1.29 million pounds of litter during the 2021 "Trash-Off" event. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

The Month of April Means "Don't mess with Texas"

The month of April has special meaning for Texans. It's when many groups - like Adopt-a-Highway and Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates - participate in …

Environment

New Protections Designated for 'Fragile' OR Shoreline Sites

Oregon has added new protections to unique areas along the southern coast teeming with life. The state Land Conservation and Development Commission …

Environment

CO Website Spotlights Neighborhood-Level Risks of Climate Change

Coloradans already are seeing the impacts of climate change - rising temperatures, more frequent and severe wildfires, flooding and prolonged drought …

Last year, the Minnesota Legislature approved a one-time increase in grant funding to manage nuisance aquatic plants, but lake associations and other stakeholders hope for more support in the future. (LSRCA)

Environment

Survey: Aquatic Plants Big Nuisance for Most MN Lakes

If recent summers are an indication, Minnesotans will be out on the lakes in full force again this season. To keep lakes accessible and healthy…

Environment

MT Group Wants EPA to Stop New 'Subjective' Water-Quality System

An environmental group has filed a lawsuit in an effort to urge the Environmental Protection Agency to address changes to how water quality is measure…

Harmful chemicals known as PFAS have been detected in the drinking water of nearly two dozen public water systems across North Carolina, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Environmental Leaders Gather in NC for Health-Equity Conference

National environmental leaders gather this week in Salisbury to discuss how North Carolina can better address the disproportionate public health impac…

Environment

Report: TX Habitat Loss Impacts Wildlife, Hunting, Fishing

Habitat loss is threatening the wildlife, lands and waters that hunters and anglers rely on, and a new report from the National Wildlife Federation …

Social Issues

No April Fool’s Joke: NM Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries Open Today

Retail cannabis hits the shelves today in New Mexico, with many hoping it will be a boon to the state's fossil-fuel-dependent economy. Medical …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021