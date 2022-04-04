Monday, April 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 4, 2022
Play

A study finds flaws in how states count juveniles in custody, consumers are warned to be wary of scams seeking contributions for Ukraine, and older Americans shoulder the growing burden of college debt.

2022Talks - April 4, 2022
Play

Ukraine accuses Russia of a massacre, a vote on President Biden s Supreme Court pick is set for today, and the House mulls pandemic aid for hard-hit businesses.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
Play

America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Report: MA Needs Greater Investment in Workforce Training

Play

Monday, April 4, 2022   

A new report finds technology is changing many industries in Massachusetts, and the state needs to upgrade its workforce development capacity to accommodate the shift and help people get better jobs.

The study, from the state's Future of Work Commission, established by the General Court in 2020, noted the typical worker in Massachusetts is now expected to have more than 12 different jobs in the course of their career.

Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Springfield, who co-led the commission, said Massachusetts needs to at least double its current workforce training pipelines to keep up with the technological transformation.

"So, it's made it very important that our workforce training become nimbler, more flexible, more iterative," Lesser outlined. "Credentials can kind of 'stack' on top of each other to build skills over time as technology changes."

The report recommended investing heavily in technical training, apprenticeships, work-based and sector-based learning programs. It also stressed the importance of scaling up programs to get people into the workforce who are often left out, such as those with disabilities or reentering society after incarceration.

More jobs require postsecondary degrees or credentials. And while income- and race-based gaps in graduating from high school and going to college have narrowed in recent years, college graduation gaps have widened.

Lesser added workplace disruptions during COVID have had an outsized impact on women and people of color.

"As we look around the corner here, through COVID, into what the future of our economy and of our workforce is looking at, we've got to keep an emphasis on equity and inclusion in all its forms: racial equity, gender equity, and geographic and type of worker equity," Lesser urged.

The report found a growing gulf between professional workers who can do their jobs in hybrid or fully remote settings, and frontline and service-industry workers who have borne the economic strain of the pandemic. It also highlighted the need to support basic requirements allowing many people to work, from child care and elder care to housing, broadband and transportation.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


